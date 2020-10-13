Watch: Best ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Cameos, from Jon Hamm to Ben Stiller Getting Stabbed in the Eye

One of the most enjoyable aspects of Curb Your Enthusiasm, aside from Larry David’s complete inability to humor people, is the cameos. Since its inception, the largely improvised HBO comedy series has been a terrific vehicle for celebrity cameos, as friends of David’s frequently swing by and absolutely steal the show.

Some of the best Curb Your Enthusiasm cameos of all time is the focus of a new video released by HBO, celebrating the show’s 20-year anniversary. It’s a tremendously funny way to spend five minutes, and will instantly have you hankering for a rewatch of the series from the beginning (which you can do right now on HBO Max).

Some highlights from the below video include Jon Hamm’s appearance on the show’s most recent season, where he played himself researching David for a role. There’s also David Schwimmer being a dick, Ben Stiller getting stabbed in the eye, and Abbi Jacobson playing a waiter with diarrhea.

HBO recently renewed Curb for an 11th season, so the show will indeed continue and we’ll get to see Larry David operating in a pandemic-stricken world. Which should be a treat.

For now, check out the cameo compilation video below, followed by a complete list of every celebrity cameo on Curb Your Enthusiasm since the show first premiered. All episodes of Curb are currently available to stream on HBO Max.

Every Curb Your Enthusiasm celebrity cameo: