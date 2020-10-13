Watch: Best ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Cameos, from Jon Hamm to Ben Stiller Getting Stabbed in the Eye
One of the most enjoyable aspects of Curb Your Enthusiasm, aside from Larry David’s complete inability to humor people, is the cameos. Since its inception, the largely improvised HBO comedy series has been a terrific vehicle for celebrity cameos, as friends of David’s frequently swing by and absolutely steal the show.
Some of the best Curb Your Enthusiasm cameos of all time is the focus of a new video released by HBO, celebrating the show’s 20-year anniversary. It’s a tremendously funny way to spend five minutes, and will instantly have you hankering for a rewatch of the series from the beginning (which you can do right now on HBO Max).
Some highlights from the below video include Jon Hamm’s appearance on the show’s most recent season, where he played himself researching David for a role. There’s also David Schwimmer being a dick, Ben Stiller getting stabbed in the eye, and Abbi Jacobson playing a waiter with diarrhea.
HBO recently renewed Curb for an 11th season, so the show will indeed continue and we’ll get to see Larry David operating in a pandemic-stricken world. Which should be a treat.
For now, check out the cameo compilation video below, followed by a complete list of every celebrity cameo on Curb Your Enthusiasm since the show first premiered. All episodes of Curb are currently available to stream on HBO Max.
Every Curb Your Enthusiasm celebrity cameo:
- Abbi Jacobson
- Alan Tudyk
- Alanis Morissette
- Amy Landecker
- Amy Pietz
- Ana Gasteyer
- Anita Barone
- Anne Bancroft
- Anton Yelchin
- Bea Arthur
- Ben Shenkman
- Ben Stiller
- Bill Buckner
- Bill Saluga
- Bob Einstein
- Bob Odenkirk
- Bobbi Sue Luther
- Bobby Lee
- Brad Hall
- Bridget Marquardt
- Bryan Cranston
- Cady Huffman
- Carol Leifer
- Carrie Brownstein
- Catherine O’Hara
- Chee-Yun
- Cheri Oteri
- Chet Hanks
- Chris Martin
- Chris Parnell
- Christian Slater
- Christine Lahti
- Christine Taylor
- Clive Owen
- Damon Wayans Jr.
- David Schwimmer
- David Spade
- Deron McBee
- Don Stephenson
- Doug Benson
- Phil McGraw
- Dustin Hoffman
- Ed Asner
- Ed Begley Jr.
- Ed O’Ross
- Elisabeth Shue
- Elizabeth Banks
- Elizabeth Perkins
- Ellia English
- Esai Morales
- Estelle Harris
- Murray Abraham
- Flula Borg
- Frank Whaley
- Fred Armisen
- Gary Anthony Williams
- Gary Cole
- Gary Player
- George Lopez
- Gina Gershon
- Holly Madison
- Hugh Hefner
- Isla Fisher
- B. Smoove
- Jamie Denbo
- Jane Krakowski
- Jason Alexander
- Jerry Seinfeld
- Jillian Bell
- Jim Rash
- Jimmy Kimmel
- Joan Rivers
- Joe Regalbuto
- John Legend
- John McEnroe
- John Schneider
- Jon Daly
- Jon Hamm
- Jonah Hill
- Jorge Garcia
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus
- Julie Goldman
- Julie Payne
- June Squibb
- Kaitlin Olson
- Kathy Griffin
- Katie Aselton
- Ken Jeong
- Kendra Wilkinson
- Kenneth Kimmons
- Kevin Nealon
- Laraine Newman
- Lauren Graham
- Laverne Cox
- Lawrence O’Donnell
- Lennon Parham
- Lewis J. Stadlen
- Lin-Manuel Miranda
- Lolita Davidovich
- Lou DiMaggio
- Lucy Lawless
- Marc Hirschfeld
- Martin Scorsese
- Martin Short
- Mary Steenburgen
- Meg Ryan
- Megan Ferguson
- Megyn Price
- Mekhi Phifer
- Mel Brooks
- Melissa McCarthy
- Michael Bloomberg
- Michael Gross
- Michael J. Fox
- Michael McKean
- Michael Richards
- Michael York
- Mike Binder
- Mila Kunis
- Mookie Wilson
- Moon Zappa
- Muggsy Bogues
- Nasim Pedrad
- Nathan Lane
- Nick Kroll
- Nick Offerman
- Oscar Nunez
- Paul Dooley
- Paul F. Tompkins
- Paul Mazursky
- Paul Reiser
- Paul Sand
- Phil Rosenthal
- Philip Baker Hall
- Richard Kind
- Richard Lewis
- Ricky Gervais
- Rita Wilson
- Rob Corddry
- Rob Reiner
- Robert Smigel
- Rosie O’Donnell
- Russel Means
- Sacha Baron Cohen
- Salman Rushdie
- Samantha Mathis
- Saul Rubinek
- Saverio Guerra
- Scott Aukerman
- Sean Penn
- Senator Barbara Boxer
- Shaquille O’Neal
- Sharon Lawrence
- Shelley Berman
- Sherry Stringfield
- Sofia Milos
- Stephen Colbert
- Stephen Rannazzisi
- Steve Coogan
- Steve Hytner
- Susan Stroman
- Susie Essman
- Ted Danson
- Ted Harbert
- Teri Polo
- Tim Bagley
- Tim Kazurinsky
- Tim Meadows
- Timothy Olyphant
- Vince Vaughn
- Vivica A. Fox
- Wanda Sykes
- Wayne Federman
- Wayne Knight
- 'The Watch': How the Producers Approached Bringing Terry Pratchett's Discworld to BBC America
- How 'Requiem for a Dream' Taught Me What a Filmmaker Does
- Selena Gomez to Star in 'Dollhouse' Horror-Thriller Described as 'Black Swan' in Fashion World
- Eddie Murphy's 'Coming 2 America' Is Coming to Amazon Prime Video in December
- 'Torchlight III' Review: A Light-Hearted Dungeon Crawler for Franchise Fans & First-Timers