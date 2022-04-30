With the dust settled on Season 11 of HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm, Larry David has gone ahead and confirmed that the long-running seminal show will return for a 12th outing of social assessment and cathartic confrontation. Alongside a host of others, quality is one of the things that the show has proven David will not compromise on, with its consistency meaning that the series shows no signs of letting up. So, to toast the inevitable LD reigning on, here are picks for the best episode in each of the seasons so far. These are the episodes that remain quintessentially David, reminding us how he’s gotten so far with the show while keeping from ever becoming stale; as such, expect Larry David stares, satisfying conclusions, and social-assassinations aplenty.

“The Wire” (Season 1, Episode 6)

And thus, the David dichotomy was born. As with every TV show (especially those that go on to become long-standing successes), Curb was still finding its feet with the first season. It is this episode, though, where the often-contradictory essence of Larry David really comes to pass. In order to satisfy his wife Cheryl (Cheryl Hines) by having a wire that obstructs their garden buried underground, the couple must get the permission of six of their neighbours. Obviously, in Larry’s world, this has to come at a cost, with an obnoxious neighbour imposing an uncomfortable favour on Larry: asking him to arrange a meeting with Seinfeld star Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Contrasting the bravado of this request with Larry recurrently misjudging the etiquette of late-night call cutoffs and notepad searches at friends’ houses, this episode accentuates his ability to be both on the receiving and giving end of poor behaviour. Topped off with an all-timer Susie (Susie Essman) rant after her and Jeff’s (Jeff Garlin) house is robbed, and typical David hyperbole when shouting his preference to move house over making a phone call, this early episode remains emblematic of what the show has become revered for.

"Trick or Treat" (Season 2, Episode 3)

If Curb was to be typified by anything, then alienating new acquaintances and taking the brunt of your own principles wouldn't be far off. Impressive even for him, in this episode Cheryl's friend Cliff (Christopher Thornton), his wife Shelley (Holly Wortell), a Jewish neighbour (Zane Lasky), and fellow golfer Donald (Danny Breen) are among those who Larry successfully ostracises himself from. On Halloween, Larry refuses to give candy to a pair of girls he deems past the age cutoff (another cutoff) and reaps the consequences when they vandalise his house. Unbeknownst to him, the crime becomes more complex when one of the girls turns out to be the daughter of a Jewish man who accosted Larry for whistling Wagner (a famous antisemite, he is informed) outside a movie theater. The episode endures not only because of Cheryl's apt summary of how Larry has "his own set of rules that nobody knows", but also as it serves as an early example of every single person, even the police, being against Larry when he might be in the right - well, except for Jeff, naturally. It also stands as a great reminder of how satisfying it can be when Larry wins out at the end, as he ultimately gets one over on the neighbour.

"The Grand Opening" (Season 3, Episode 10)

One of the main qualities of Curb that has no doubt contributed to its lasting success is its structural ingenuity; testament to this is the finale of Season 3. The main storyline of the season revolves around the restaurant that Larry has decided to invest in along with some friends, with the issue of finding a suitable chef their primary concern throughout the episodes. Here, Larry's regular proclivities are on full show, as he sacks their chef at the last minute because he hides his baldness, before refusing to sack a chef with Tourette's because he wrongly thinks he is a holocaust survivor. The best season finale of the series so far, with a swear-tastic conclusion and a rarely-shown empathetic side to LD, this holds up as it showcases a different Larry to the one usually seen: Larry David, the everyman.

"The Weatherman" (Season 4, Episode 4)

Speaking of proclivities, golf is also never far away when it comes to Larry and Curb. Larry is both at his most relatable and off-the-wall here, as he tackles a dentist taking unsolicited pictures off his mouth and ruining his clothes, and a weatherman whom he suspects of misleading people with his forecasts to keep the golf course clear. Seemingly an ode to everything David holds close - golf, personal hygiene and the nuances behind his relaxed fashion - the struggles on show in this episode give as good an indicator as any as to the world that Larry inhabits. Also worth mentioning, this episode holds this list's first and one of the series' finest occurrences of the Larry David Stare, as he questions Susie over whether she dissuaded Ted (Ted Danson) from letting him take care of his dog.

"The Seder" (Season 5, Episode 7)

One of the most sinisterly satisfying things to see in Curb is Larry coming face to face with his problems. If the show is so often about how Larry's chickens all come to roost, then this instance can be seen to epitomise it. When Larry a meets previously convicted sex offender (Rob Corddry) who helps his golf game, and puzzles over who has been stealing his paper every day for a week, he decides the meet all his problems head on by inviting everyone involved to Passover Seder at his house. A showcase for how Larry approaches his issues and featuring another great stare-down, this episode reveals many of his core ideals, such as his willingness to ignore all else in place for someone being polite and flattering him, and how principle trumps any potential or ongoing relationships every time.

"The Ida Funkhouser Roadside Memorial" (Season 6, Episode 3)

Among other things, another unspoken societal rule is tackled here, this time the case of free sample abuse. One of the things that makes this episode great - apart from Larry's total ignorance to right or wrong in favour of total logic when stealing flowers from a roadside memorial - is how succinctly it can be seen to summarise the show. In an outpouring of social frustration, Larry deftly puts into words the core values that the show has been making a defence for for 11 seasons. Returning home after an instance of free sample abuse, he cries out to Cheryl in his own defence that "She was breaking the rules! She wasn't following the rules of society!" When, as is ever the case on the show, Cheryl is inevitably disagreeing with his actions and questioning his statement, he clarifies "The unwritten rules that we have as we go about our day." With this sequence of dialogue and Larry's proclamation that his life has been spent breaking down and rectifying, it seems too much of an aptly encompassing episode to not be the finest of the season.

"The Black Swan" (Season 7, Episode 7)

It was only a matter of time before Larry's antics and blasé attitude towards subtlety and conflict amounted in death. On this occasion, the body count stands at one aggravatingly slow golfer and the country club owner's beloved black swan. After shouting at fellow golfer Norm (Paul Mazursky) holding them up on the course, Larry is informed that he indirectly caused him a heart attack that caused him to perish. Returning to the course the following day for golfing satisfaction after the prior delays, Larry lands himself in danger of dismissal from the club when he kills the owner Mr Takahashi's (Dana Lee) pet swan in an act of self defence.

The frustrations that follow are directed at everyone from his cousin Andy (Richard Kind) and an opinionated stonemason, with Larry at his most hilariously rattled in this episode. Alongside a reverse LD stare-down and an instance of Larry eventually choking on his own societal opinion of introductions being redundant, the episode stands as a marker of Larry being against the world.

"Palestinian Chicken" (Season 8, Episode 3)

A social assassin highlighting the absurdity of a socio-politically charged chicken restaurant is the kind of general episode synopsis that is only fitting for Curb. An episode already of iconic status, it scarcely requires any explanation. Social assassin recognition, traffic collisions, extramarital affairs, and golf tournaments collide with the "best chicken ever" to give rise to what is Larry David firing on all cylinders in this fan favourite. The futility of war and conflict in the face of well-prepared meat, Larry's distinct talent for honest feedback, and the inevitable, archetypical final image of a man stuck between two choices that share equally negative consequences could hardly summarise the attitudes and outcomes of the singular LD any better.

"The Accidental Text on Purpose" (Season 9, Episode 6)

Even if his frank honesty and occasional inappropriate comments were oft-questioned on the show, his faculty for tactful and creative societal solutions are not. With previous incarcerations of such phenomena including the stop-and-chat dodge and the chat-and-cut technique for food lines, there is no question that new social workarounds in later seasons have had big shoes to fill. The 'accidental text on purpose', however, doesn't disappoint, delivering another wonderfully graceful social tactic from LD. Graciously encouraging his friends to use his ploy, Larry attempts to stop Jeff dropping Susie off at the airport and Funkhouser (Bob Einstein) failing to defend his new girlfriend against Larry's barrage on her unfiltered tap water, all the while devising an intelligent workaround for Lewis' (Richard Lewis) "premature honey" faux pas. If such tact shows anything, it's how refined Larry's social invention had become after nine seasons.

"The Spite Store" (Season 10, Episode 10)

While it must be admitted that this may not necessarily be the funniest episode of the season, with "Happy New Year" or "Elizabeth, Margaret and Larry" other potential picks for such a title, there is no more quintessentially Curb episode in this season than the finale. With Larry's coffee shop that he opened next door to rival Mocha Joe (Saverio Guerra) simply to spite him now completely up and running, he struggles with the effects of other celebrities doing likewise, and offends a doctor by seeking a second, more convenient opinion. A smorgasbord of amusing cameos, a season-long feud coming to fruition with the structural refine of an engineer, and Larry's pursuit of righteousness only damaging himself, this episode appears to be a culmination of everything that Larry has spent 10 seasons honing in on.

The Watermelon" (Season 11, Episode 4)

If anything demonstrated the uncompromising nature of Larry David and Curb even after all these years, it is Larry manufacturing a scenario in which a hyper-sensitive version of Woody Harrelson stands next to a cow belonging to a KKK member as he asks if he can milk it. After spilling coffee on his KKK robe, Larry gets himself into a situation that highlights how, to Larry, social liability and the responsibility you have to your actions outweighs any other prior or external feelings you have to someone. A perfect example of how the show continues to innovate and push boundaries after all these seasons, and an occasion that exemplifies every stance that Larry has spent the time cementing, this episode shows why Curb Your Enthusiasm remains a runaway success.

