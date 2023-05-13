The Evil Dead franchise is not shy about leaning into humor and, at times, outright camp. Despite this, there is no denying that all five films in the series have a vicious and nasty edge to them. Although horror as a genre involves punishment, violence, and misery, many horror franchises will choose to draw their characters or conclusions in a way that leaves the audience feeling somewhat good about how things shake out.

The Evil Dead franchise, however, has never been concerned with happy endings or the schadenfreude that comes from seeing a character be punished for their transgressions. Instead, the franchise imbues a bit of cynicism in its stories through the punishment of innocents and vile villains. These kinds of deeply cynical movies are everywhere: you just have to find them.

9 'Bone Tomahawk' (2015)

Sheriff Franklin Hunt (Kurt Russell) and his posse head into the far reaches of the desert on a mission to rescue a handful of townspeople who have been a mysterious, violent group of mountain dwellers. Bone Tomahawk wears its grueling and enduring cynicism on its sleeve, which is to be expected of writer and director S. Craig Zahler.

While the film has had criticism levied against it for how it handles racial politics between white settlers and Native Americans, the film's bleak and bloody nature definitely draws in crowds. Despite its slow pace and detail-oriented set pieces, Bone Tomahawk is unrelenting in its violence and despair.

8 'Green Room' (2015)

After accepting a last-minute gig at a remote venue in America's Pacific Northwest, punk band The Ain't Rights are dismayed to learn that they are actually being hosted by (and performing for) a gang of neo-Nazi skinheads. As if things couldn't get any worse for The Ain't Rights, during their time in the green room at the venue, they witness a murder.

Green Room director Jeremy Saulnier has many trademarks that are present throughout his work, and joyful optimism isn't one of them. Green Room is bleak, tense, and of course, very punk. While its protagonists are good people trying their best, the film's exploration of extremism through the lens of the punk scene is a stark reminder of how much hatred is alive and well in the world and how close it is to the surface of our lives.

7 'I Saw The Devil' (2010)

After his pregnant wife is murdered by a serial killer, a National Intelligence Service agent (Lee Byung-hun) begins a cat-and-mouse game to try and catch the killer. I Saw The Devil is a compelling example of a film that can become much more than the sum of its parts. Despite the story being instigated by the death of a female character and relying heavily on violence against women throughout its plot, I Saw The Devil is undeniable.

The performances, storytelling, and overall craftsmanship of the film elevate it above other films that follow a similar formula. Despite the film's artful nature and captivating story, I Saw The Devil will not be for everyone. In addition to the cynicism that permeates the film like a thick smog, director Kim Jee-woon's film is ultra-violent and emotionally vicious.

6 'Red State' (2011)

A group of teenage boys learn about online catfishing the hard way. After arriving at the home of an older woman they agreed to meet up with for sex, the teens are instead drugged and held captive by an extremist Christian cult. Red State straddles multiple perspectives and spends large chunks of its runtime devoted to individual characters, including the cult leader (Michael Parks) and the ATF lead Agent Keenan (John Goodman).

Curious about moving away from the unserious stories of burnouts that were his bread and butter at the time, Kevin Smith decided to go dark. While critics were mixed about the film as a whole, there is no doubt that Smith stepped out of his comfort zone. Particularly uncomfortable is the cynicism inherent in Red State. Forced to endure the irrationality of religious fundamentalists and trapped underneath an overbearing government, Red State explores American hopelessness and is more relevant today than ever before.

5 'Dragged Across Concrete' (2018)

Cops Brett Ridgeman (Mel Gibson) and Anthony Lurasetti (Vince Vaughn) are suspended from their department after a video emerges of the pair using excessive force during an arrest. Broke and desperately in need of cash, the pair turn to crime to pay the bills, with serious consequences. Like S. Craig Zahler's other films as a writer/director, Dragged Across Concrete is raw and unflinching.

Film and storytelling, more broadly, is not only a means of expression but a means of exploration. It's a playground where filmmakers can toy with ideas and perspectives and expose viewers to a mindset they may not have considered. There is value in this exploration, and yet there is also discomfort, which is a natural symptom of challenging material.

4 'Battle Royale' (2000)

With unemployment and juvenile delinquency at an all-time high, the totalitarian government of Japan has implemented the "BR Act." Each year a misbehaving class of teenagers is dumped on an island and forced to fight to the death until one survivor remains.

While Battle Royale could be described as "Hunger Games with teeth," the Japanese film and the novel it is based on pre-dates the series. The film was highly controversial when it was released due to its depictions of child-on-child violence and mayhem. Despite the grim and cynical nature of the film's subject matter, Battle Royale remains an important criticism of authoritarian governments and an interesting take on humans when rules don't apply.

3 'The Nightingale' (2018)

Set amid the lush yet rugged landscape of colonial Tasmania in the 19th century, The Nightingale follows Irish convict Clare (Aisling Franciosi) as she travels through the bush seeking revenge on a British officer who wronged her. Along the way, she meets Billy (Baykali Ganambarr), an Aboriginal tracker who joins her on her trip. The Nightingale is a raw and bleak exploration of colonialism and examines how far-reaching and pervasive the tentacles of a brutal and greedy empire can be.

Written and directed by Jennifer Kent, the film received significant criticism upon its release due to its extreme portrayals of violence against women and Indigenous Australians. The film is troubling to watch, and while an argument could be made that Kent went too far with her depictions of violence, audiences must reckon with the fact that these were the brutal and unforgivable experiences Indigenous Australians and female convicts experienced during the genocidal colonization of Australia.

2 'Possessor' (2020)

Tasya (Andrea Riseborough) works as an assassin who commits her murders by inhabiting the body of someone close to her target and using them like a puppet to achieve her aim. Possessor is dark, thought-provoking, and surreal. It explores the strengths and weaknesses of human identity, the thinness of reality as a construct in the mind, and the terror of becoming what one pretends to be.

It's clear that writer and director Brandon Cronenberg is his father's son. While many artists' children embody mediocrity while simultaneously finding success due to their family name, the younger Cronenberg is no nepo-baby. Possessor may not be everyone's cup of tea, but it is singular in its story and visual style and will linger in the mind long after the credits have rolled.

1 'Brawl in Cell Block 99' (2017)

After falling on hard times, former boxer Bradley Thomas (Vince Vaughn) starts moving drugs to earn a living. During a drug deal, he's caught by police and sent to prison, where he must navigate the complexities of prison politics and get his hands dirty doing a few favors for some nasty people.

Brawl in Cell Block 99 was written and directed by S. Craig Zahler. Despite the cynicism in his work and the unsavory characters he presents to his audience, Zahler's work as a storyteller and craftsman cannot be denied. Featuring reprehensible characters and grisly violence, those with weaker stomachs might want to skip Brawl in Cell Block 99, as it is the most ultra-violent of Zahler's works.

