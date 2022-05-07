Dan Aykroyd: Actor, writer, musician, vodka creator, UFO experiencer. It feels like Aykroyd has his hands in more categories than we can count. And with word coming down from the comedy Gods that The Great Outdoors's sequel is in the works, we can now add "provider of necessities," to that list. Originally from Ottawa, Canada, Aykroyd got his first big break in show business when he joined the original cast of Saturday Night Live, back in 1975. And thanks to being one half of the comedy-music-duo, The Blues Brothers (which turned out to become one of the most famous ongoing sketches in SNL history), the comedian took off into cinematic orbit, belting out one famous comedy movie after another. For some of you, Dan Aykroyd is simply a name you've heard here and there, and to others, is as familiar as your own face. Either way, it's time you take a look at this Canadian's best work as we explore 9 essential comedy movie performances from Dan Aykroyd:

Trading Places (1983)

There were plenty of "rags-to-riches" comedies churned out during the 80s, but Trading Places sort of took a unique approach. In this film directed by John Landis (Coming To America), Aykroyd plays Louis Winthorpe III, who is the living embodiment of the privileged-snotty-dude. However, everything changes when a series of events (including a ridiculous wager) causes his fortune and prestigious status to suddenly disappear. In fact, Louis now finds himself homeless. Aykroyd plays the character as a snobby rich jerk perfectly, especially when he’s put into his new surroundings. With Eddie Murphy opposite him, can it really get much better? This comedy combo is more than enough reason for you to check out this classic film, or revisit it if you already love it.

Coneheads (1993)

Looking back over the last few decades, it’s easy to conclude that movies adapted from Saturday Night Live sketches are hit or miss. With Coneheads, one of Aykroyd‘s famous creations from his NBC days, this film was surely on the "hit" side of the spectrum. This time, Aykroyd plays Beldar Conehead, an interstellar castaway, hiding with his family amongst humans until his alien species pick them up to bring them home. After watching the original sketches on SNL, you can see how Aykroyd changes his out-of-this-world character from a robotic alien to a compassionate father with human qualities. Throw in minor roles from Chris Farley and David Spade, and you've got plenty of laughs coming.

Ghostbusters (1984)

It’s a good bet to assume that the majority of you reading this are already very familiar with the plot of the original Ghostbusters. But did you know Dan Aykroyd came up with the idea for the film and also co-wrote it? Loosely based on his own family's experience with the paranormal, the movie hit theaters in 1984 and was an instant smash, spawning plenty of spinoffs, reboots, and cartoon series. As you also probably already know, Aykroyd plays Ray Stantz, who is for sure the most naïve of the bunch. Sweet and innocent as he is brilliant and awkward, you can tell Aykroyd wishes he was a real-life Ghostbuster.

The Great Outdoors (1988)

When it comes to watching movies, nothing is easier to relate to than any type of uncomfortable family situation. In fact, watching other familys' craziness automatically makes you feel better about your own. This one’s no exception as The Great Outdoors follows Chet (John Candy) who is taking his family to a nature resort to get away from it all. This mainly means getting away from his irritating, smart-ass brother-in-law, Roman (Aykroyd). That is until Roman and his clan hijack Chet's trip. Aykroyd taps into his Trading Places roots to become this pompous know-it-all that would ruin anyone’s plans.

The Blues Brothers (1980)

Without a doubt, The Blues Brothers movie was what put Dan Aykroyd on the map. Just before the film's release, as mentioned earlier, he was already getting plenty of attention from the many characters he had developed on Saturday Night Live, and when he and John Belushi took this musical comedy duo to the big screen, it became a phenomenon. This jump had Aykroyd and Belushi's characters, Jake and Elwood, a two-man blues sensation, deciding to rescue the very Roman Catholic orphanage they were raised in. How? With music, of course.

Spies Like Us (1985)

The 1985 comedy Spies Like Us is a film that has aged like a fine wine. The critics who panned the movie, which stars Aykroyd and Chevy Chase, popped the cork way too fast, resulting in a failure to see the silliness and fun; which was intended. Instead, they focused on the plot, which basically revolves around two misfit intelligent agents being used as decoys on a military mission to Russia. The stars, especially Aykroyd, clearly are having a good time throughout the film, making it the perfect couch-vegging material. There are plenty of funny moments as Aykroyd and Chase play these oblivious characters who believe they are vital to national security.

Dragnet (1987)

With this film parity of the original TV crime drama Dragnet, we have one of the rare moments when Aykroyd plays the straight character to his opposite co-star. Here, he plays Det. Friday, who is as clean-cut and narrow as they come; the exact opposite of his new partner Det. Streebek (Tom Hanks) who never plays by the rules. This already proven "odd couple" formula fits perfectly with this silly plot, which is entertaining and bound to bring you some laughs.

My Stepmother Is An Alien (1988)

Comparable to Spies Like Us, sometimes a box office bomb is worth a look many years later, and 1988's My Stepmother Is an Alien is one of those films. The story of an alien coming down to Earth to confront the very human who accidentally messed with her home planet's gravity sounds more like one of Aykroyd‘s old SNL sketches than it does a feature film. The plot is pretty ridiculous and goofy, but, watching the comedic performances from Aykroyd and several other heavy hitters such as Jon Lovitz and Kim Basinger makes this one worth another peek (or probably a first-time look).

Gross Pointe Blank (1997)

No doubt, when Grosse Pointe Blank was released in 1997, stars John Cusack and Minnie Driver were at the top of their fame games. And the main storyline of a hitman going back to his high school reunion while completing a job makes this film already worth watching. But Aykroyd‘s character, Grocer, a competing hitman trying to knock out his professional competition in order to complete the same lucrative hit, is the perfect side plot to this overall quality movie. Who says violence and comedy don't mix!?

