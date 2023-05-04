Dance films have always effortlessly leapt into audiences’ hearts. From franchises like Step Up or animations like Ballerina, dance movies have long evolved from traditional coming-of-age tales into a multitude of genres and iconic storylines.

Rotten Tomatoes released a list of 30 essential dance movies, and here are those who came in the top ten of all time. From the cheeky determination of Billy Elliot to the classic smash-hit Singin’ In The Rain, bust a move and binge these awesome films.

10 Billy Elliot (2000)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 85%

An emotional and inspiring story, Billy Elliot breaks down gendered stereotypes and showcases the power of acceptance. Following eleven-year-old Billy (Jamie Bell) - an aspiring dancer - and his journey through ballet lessons, the coming-of-age tale’s antagonist is Billy’s own father (Gary Lewis), who has expectations that his son will thrive in boxing.

RELATED:Best Sing-a-long Movies To Watch With Family & Friends

The attention to relationships and the power they have to empower or disarray confidence is heavily highlighted between many characters in Billy’s journey, creating a dynamic like no other. A movie that focuses on a male dancer full of determination, Billy Elliot is quintessential viewing for any dance lover.

9 All That Jazz (1979)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 87%

Directed by Bob Fosse - esteemed member of the dance community - All That Jazz remains a well-choreographed film that was selected for preservation in the National Film Registry. The self-critical musical mimics the life of Bob Fosse through alter ego Joe Gideon (Roy Scheider), as he struggles with his work/life balance.

Tirelessly staging his latest musical, ‘NY/LA’, and editing his Hollywood film, ‘The Stand Up’, Joe’s carefree lifestyle choices - drinking, smoking, and womanizing - begin to impact his relationships with ex-wife Audrey (Leland Palmer), daughter Michelle (Erzsébet Földi), and girlfriend Katie (Ann Reinking), as well as his production team. All That Jazz is an intriguing and artful look into Bob Fosse’s career and struggles during the heights of his success.

8 Chicago (2002)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 86%

The critically-acclaimed film, Chicago, is a black comedy crime musical featuring an ensemble cast that led it into multiple award wins. An aspiring vaudeville, Renée Zellweger stars as chorus girl Roxie Hart, who kills a man who lied to her about knowing people who will get her into stardom. Catherine Zeta-Jones also stars in the film as Velma; a popular vaudeville who is jailed for the murder of her husband and sister.

RELATED:The Best Movie Musicals Of The 21st Century

Together, the women battle their court-cases through vying for media sensationalism, eager to be the most talked about in the press. Gripping, funny and inspired by celebrity corruption and scandal during the Jazz age, Chicago is a multifaceted film. Alike All That Jazz, Bob Fosse’s signature dance choreography is highlighted in Chicago, paying tribute to the late director and his contribution to the original beloved stage musical.

7 Suspiria (1977)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Strikingly beautiful and horrifically violent, Dario Argento’s Suspiria opens with one of the most iconic murder scenes across the horror genre - up there with Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho shower scene. The film centres around American dancer Suzy (Jessica Harper), who travels to Germany to train at prestigious ballet school Tanz Akademie.

During her stay, things becoming increasingly more dangerous and suspicious; with disappearances and murders left unanswered. Suspiria won over viewers with its dynamic imagery in Technicolor, and sets apart from other dance movies due to its supernatural horror genre, blending beauty with fear.

6 Cabaret (1972)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

An adaptation of the successful Broadway show, Cabaret is another one of Bob Fosse’s dance masterpieces that recreates the milieu of Nazi Germany’s growth and the Jazz Age.The film is largely based on writer Christopher Isherwood’s experience in Berlin in 1930’s, particularly his time spent with cabaret dancer Jean Ross.

Concerning itself with the love lives of cabaret performer Sally (Liza Minelli) and British writer Brian (Michael York), as well as the uprising of fascism, Cabaret features an electrifying balance of politics and a bleakness that strays from most musicals.

5 Strictly Ballroom (1992)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88%

While Baz Luhrmann is making waves for his outstanding direction in the Elvis biopic, his directorial debut, Strictly Ballroom, became one of Australia’s highest-grossing films of all time, and a classical dance movie around the world. Based on the famous stage play of the same name by Baz Luhrmann, Strictly Ballroom flirts with the idea of originality in the dance world, with protagonist Scott (Paul Mercurio) struggling to find his feet among the clear-cut rules of the Pan-Pacific Grand Prix Dancing Championship, ultimately losing his dance partner.

RELATED:How 'Cabaret' Changed Movie Musicals Through Its Bold Adaptation

Beginner dancer Fran (Tara Morice) is enthralled by Scott’s determination to showcase his unique style, and offers to be his partner for the upcoming championship. The unexpected duo face adversity to give the dance world all they have; and the result is an intricate and beloved story.

4 The Red Shoes (1948)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

The Red Shoes is impressionistic, graceful and one of the most highly regarded dance films of all time, featuring the iconic ballet sequence that has been replicated within many companies. Impresario Boris Lermontov (Anton Walbrook) is dedicated to his craft, and a man who knows what he wants: particularly the love of his leading dancer, Vicky (Moira Shearer).

But, when Vicky falls in love with composer Julian (Marius Goring), Boris fires Julian, and loses Vicky in the process. Torn between love and dance, The Red Shoes is a must-watch for those who love seeing internal conflicts become expressed in a chaotic downfall, enhanced by fantastical filming techniques.

3 The Fits (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%

A coming-of-age dance film, The Fits portrays a psychological isolation that resides deeply inside Toni (Royalty Hightower): an eleven-year-old girl who dreams about joining a dance crew who trains at her boxing gym. As she ventures farther into the dance team and her desire to fit in, a strange illness takes over the girls seemingly caused by the water, sending them into seizure episodes one-by-one.

RELATED:10 Movie Musicals To Watch Before 'West Side Story'

Inspired by mass-hysteria, The Fits utilized talents from dance crew Q Kidz, with the cast being chosen from their dancers. A subversion of typical gender troupes, Toni’s ‘tomboyish’ persona is highlighted as a point of difference between her and the other girls, but just as equally discerning is her level of commitment and determination to perfect her skills. A creepy and outstanding metaphor for coming-of-age, The Fits uses dance to tell a deeper story.

2 Dance Academy (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

A sequel to the Australian phenomenon dance series, Dance Academy: The Comeback picks up from the final season of Dance Academy, where Tara (Xenia Warrior) feels unfulfilled after leaving her dancing career due to a severe back injury, while seeing friends like Abigail (Dana Kaplan), Kat (Alicia Banit), and boyfriend Christian (Jordan Rodrigues) excel in their careers.

Throwing away her lawsuit against her former ballet school, Tara embarks on a better life and attempts to dance again; but things quickly head south when she sees that everyone’s bright lives are clouded with troubles and a lack of magic. A movie understood without the context of the television series, Dance Academy: The Comeback is a heartfelt journey into a second coming-of-age, where beloved characters each realize their true dreams and paths.

1 Singin' in the Rain (1952) - 100%

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

Regarded widely for its catchy musicality, Singin’ In The Rain is frequently mentioned in spaces of the greatest films of all time. A story that focuses on the journey from silent film into the new technology of talking pictures in Hollywood, performers Don (Gene Kelly) and Lina (Jean Hagen) must upkeep their fake relationship for adoring fans, despite having nothing but disdain for each other.

When Don becomes smitten with chorus girl Kathy (Debbie Reynolds), Lina is angered in fear her stardom will be impacted. Breathing a dance/musical spectacular into film, Singin’ In The Rain explores Hollywood’s history in style; a romantic fantasy like no other.

NEXT:The Best Musicals On Netflix Right Now