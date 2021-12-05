Who doesn’t love a dance break? It’s one thing when it happens in a musical or a dance-centric movie such as Dirty Dancing or Center Stage, but when a random dance sequence is thrown into a "normal" film, it can be a delightful surprise. Here’s a list of some of the best there’s ever been.

Once Bitten (1985)

Music - “Hands Off!” by Maria Vidal

Not exactly considered a classic film, but it’s a chance to see Jim Carrey in his first starring role five years before he joined In Living Color. The film is the story of a 400-year-old vampire who needs to seduce and sleep with a virgin to maintain her youthfulness. The Countess (Lauren Hutton) sets her sights on high school student Mark (Carrey). When she pops up at a school dance, what better way to compete for his affections with his girlfriend (Karen Kopins) than a dance-off? A showcase of the youthful, rubbery Carrey is the bright spot in this dated '80s sex comedy.

Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure (1985)

Music - “Tequila” by The Champs

Pee-Wee Herman (Paul Reubens) is a character that captured a generation. Pee-Wee's Big Adventure took viewers on a comedic journey as Pee-Wee goes on a quest to find his stolen bicycle. In this particular instance, he finds himself in a biker bar. After accidentally knocking over all their motorcycles, he asks for one last request from the bikers who seem ready to end his life. His request? To dance. He dons a pair of platforms and jumps up on a table and dances his way into the bikers’ hearts. Why? There is no explanation. And that’s what makes it iconic.

Do the Right Thing (1989)

Music - “Fight the Power” by Public Enemy

Rosie Perez bursts out of the screen over the opening credits of this classic 1989 Spike Lee film. Her dance sequence sets the tone for the film and immediately transports the audience to a hot summer day in Brooklyn that is filled with tension. It is an impressive way to make one’s feature film debut.

House Party (1990)

Music - “Ain’t My Type of Hype” by Full Force

Back in the early ’90s, Kid ‘n Play was one of the hottest rap duos on the scene. Their first feature film had a simple premise, but it has evolved into a cult classic over the years. Kid (Christopher Reid) is desperate to get to the titular house party after his father grounds him for getting into a fight at school. When Kid finally arrives at the party, he and his best friend Play (Christopher Martin) get into a flirtatious dance-off with Sydney (Tisha Campbell) and Sharane (A.J. Johnson). The result is '90s dancing in all its glory, and any self-respecting Gen-Xer should be able to do the patented "Kid ‘n Play dance" on command.

Pulp Fiction (1994)

Music - “You Never Can Tell” by Chuck Berry

When you’re assigned to entertain your boss’s wife for the evening, a boss (Ving Rhames) who may literally kill you at a moment’s notice, it’s hard to think of the perfect way to entertain her. So why not take her to dinner at a quirky theme restaurant and enter a dance contest? Vincent (John Travolta) and Mia (Uma Thurman) take home first prize in the twist contest in the middle of this Quentin Tarantino classic. It’s a moment of fun and joy before the pending chaos erupts.

She’s All That (1999)

Music - “The Rockafeller Skank” by Fatboy Slim

In a modern iteration of George Bernard Shaw’s Pygmalion, this film is set in 1999 Southern California. It’s the classic story of a boy (Freddie Prinze, Jr.) who meets a nerdy girl (Rachel Leigh Cook) and accepts a bet that he can turn her into a beauty before prom. Lessons will be learned and loyalties will be tested, with all roads leading to the prom. So what could make that any better than a giant dance number featuring all the prom attendees with the DJ (Usher Raymond) calling the shots? It set unrealistic prom expectations for high school students across the country, but it certainly was entertaining.

13 Going on 30 (2004)

Music - “Thriller” by Michael Jackson

Jenna Rink (Jennifer Garner) is just a 13-year-old in a 30-year-old’s body trying to make it in the corporate world of high fashion magazines. What better way to get a dull company party going than to drag everyone into recreating the most famous Michael Jackson video of all time? Her best friend, colleagues, and boss are skeptical at first, but no one can resist the charm of Jenna and gleefully join in with her to get the party jumping. The scene, while fun, also establishes that at any age, Jenna Rink is a force to be reckoned with.

Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

Music - “Canned Heat” by Jamiroquai

Pedro (Efren Ramirez) is running for class president, and he’s losing big time to his popular rival. Enter Napoleon (Jon Heder), Pedro’s best friend, to bring the house down by dancing his heart out in front of the whole school. The dance begins slowly with a silent tension in the audience, but as he begins to let loose, the student body has no choice but to be impressed. Not only does it save Pedro’s campaign, but it secures Napoleon’s place as a legend in his school and in our hearts.

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005)

Music - “Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In” by Steve Carrell and Cast

After 40 years, how does Andy (Steve Carrell) react to finally losing his virginity? He and his best pals (Seth Rogen, Paul Rudd, and Romany Malco), his new love (Catherine Keener), and the entire cast sing and dance as the ending credits roll, making it difficult to leave this movie without a smile on your face.

Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

Music - “Jai Ho” by A.R. Rahman

Nobody does ending credit sequences better than Bollywood, but it was still a surprise when a Bollywood-styled dance number showed up in this British film that became an Academy Award winner. Audiences everywhere were treated to a full-cast dance number in the train station where the film’s climax took place. Not only is it a beautiful song, but it was also a fun homage to a film tradition.

(500) Days of Summer (2009)

Music - “You Make My Dreams Come True” by Daryl Hall & John Oates

When Tom Hansen (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) meets Summer Finn (Zooey Deschanel), he falls head over heels. We follow him on his journey from their meet-cute to their devastating breakup. And in the middle of it all, an ecstatic, post-coital Tom finds himself in a grand, choreographed dance number in the middle of the street. It’s not only hilarious but it is filled with happiness, and it’s easy to see why someone this in love would be left in pieces when the relationship inevitably fails.

This Is the End (2013)

Music - “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” by Backstreet Boys

It’s all over. You made it to heaven. What’s your one wish? Is it to dance with the Backstreet Boys to their biggest hit? Then this is the end credits sequence for you. Enjoy as Seth Rogen, Jay Baruchel, and Craig Robinson​​​​​​, along with the actual Backstreet Boys as well as all the angels, partake in one of the best finales in a non-musical movie you can find.

Ex Machina (2014)

Music - “Get Down Saturday Night” by Oliver Cheatham

The biggest complaint about this dance sequence is that it is way too short. When Caleb (Domhnall Gleeson) wins an office contest to spend the week at the home of his eccentric billionaire boss, Nathan (Oscar Isaac), he finds himself in the middle of a twisted psychological experiment involving AI technology. As it all begins to unravel, Nathan invites Caleb to dance with his house attendant, Kyoko (Sonoya Mizuno). A confused Caleb can only sit back and watch as Nathan and Kyoko get down on the dance floor. It is as bizarre as it is mesmerizing and confirms to Caleb once and for all that he had no idea what he was getting himself into.

