The British director Danny Boyle has a simply wild filmography. Although he began his career working on small, intimate independent crime thrillers, Boyle shifted his focus towards major science fiction and horror films at the dawn of the 21st century.

It wasn’t a genre he would stay in for too much longer; Boyle went on to helm a series of biographical films that earned him attention from the Academy Awards. Boyle’s versatility has led him to work with some of the best actors in the industry, inspiring many fruitful collaborations. From Ewan McGregor in Trainspotting to Cillian Murphy in Sunshine, these are the ten best performances in Danny Boyle movies, ranked.

10 Rosario Dawson as Elizabeth

‘Trance’ (2013)

Trance feels like an outlier within Boyle’s filmography. While his early crime thrillers focused on younger characters and felt closer to coming-of-age stories, Trance was a lurid mix of hyper-violent action set pieces and graphic sexual content. It’s among Boyle’s most disturbing movies. Trance may not have the quirks of Boyle’s early work, but it’s nonetheless a wild ride

Among the most interesting performances in Trance is Rosario Dawson an enigmatic therapist who helps a museum employee (played by James McAvoy) locate a mysterious prized painting that has been stolen by a group of thieves led by the mobster Franck (Vincent Cassel).

9 Himesh Patel as Jack Malik

‘Yesterday’ (2019)

Yesterday has a brilliant, but somewhat terrifying premise; what would a world without the music of The Beatles look like? Boyle imagines an alternate version of history where outside of one man (Himesh Patel), the beloved music of the world’s greatest band has been lost to time and completely forgotten.

While this sounds like a downbeat premise, it’s one that Patel really sells with his offhanded charisma. What makes Yesterday interesting is that “The Beatles of it all” is really secondary to the chemistry between Patel and Lily James, which is utterly delightful.

8 James Franco as Aron Ralston

‘127 Hours’ (2010)

James Franco received an Academy Award nomination for his brilliant performance in Boyle’s 2010 biopic 127 Hours. Based on a true story, the film examines the life of the mountain climber Aron Ralston, whose arm was trapped under a massive rock during a climbing attempt gone awry. It was an incredibly demanding physical performance that Franco delivered with deep emotional resonance.

The audience learns to bleed, sweat, and cry every step of the war with Ralston. In a film that almost exclusively focused on a single character, it was impressive that Franco was able to command the screen with no one else to interact with.

7 Ewen Bremner as Spud

‘T2: Trainspotting’ (2017)

Boyle took an interesting approach to the “legacy sequel” concept with his 2017 dramedy T2: Trainspotting. While it was technically a sequel to his 1996 classic Trainspotting, the second film in the series felt much more mature. It allowed the original film’s stars to play more mature versions of their characters, who have come to reflect upon their experiences and move on from their drug addiction.

The most heartbreaking of these performers is Ewen Bremner, whose character Spud has sadly relapsed into addiction once more. Bremner treats the issues of addiction with respect.

6 Dev Patel as Jamal Malik

‘Slumdog Millionaire’ (2008)

Slumdog Millionaire is arguably Boyle’s most successful film, as it earned him the Academy Award wins for Best Picture and Best Director which had eluded him for the majority of his career. Slumdog Millionaire may be Boyle’s most inspirational film, but it’s also one of his darkest.

The film focuses on the life of Jamal Malik (played by Dev Patel), a poor Indian adolescent who gets a chance to change his life when he’s invited to be a guest on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? Patel shows how important winning the game is to changing Jamal’s life.

5 Christopher Eccleston as David Stephens

‘Shallow Grave’ (1994)

Shallow Grave was a landmark directorial debut for Boyle, and became one of the most important British independent films of the 1990s. While Shallow Grave didn’t quite have the wild, manic sense of humor that Boyle had added to Trainspotting, it did prove that he could create tension and suspense within an isolated environment.

Christopher Eccleston gives a memorably villainous performance as David Stephens, a manipulative flatmate who attempts to coerce his friends into covering up a crime. It was a notably dark role for such a likable actor.

4 Naomie Harris as Selena

‘28 Days Later’ (2002)

The style that Boyle added to 28 Days Later was a significant evolution of the zombie genre. Slow-moving, lethargic zombies dominated horror cinema during the 20th century. However, Boyle added a sense of realism to his concept of the undead by exploring the science behind the spread of diseases.

While the depiction of the zombies themselves is notable, 28 Days Later is a great movie because it focuses on survivors. Naomie Harris gives a heartfelt performance as the woman Selena, who searches for allies in the midst of an apocalyptic pandemic.

3 Cillian Murphy as Capa

‘Sunshine’ (2007)

2007’s Sunshine paid tribute to classic space opera movies but showed that Boyle’s interest lay in the humans that led these expeditions. Although Sunshine features groundbreaking visual imagery (and one of the more controversial endings to any of his films), it’s a deeply humanist work of science fiction that explores mankind’s need to expand and fight for their survival.

Cillian Murphy gives one of his most heartbreaking performances as Robert Capa, an astronaut who reflects upon the totality of his existence during a critical mission to reignite the sun from dying.

2 Michael Fassbender as Steve Jobs

‘Steve Jobs’ (2015)

It’s challenging for any actor to star as a famous historical figure that audiences are very aware of. There aren’t many historical icons that have been as present in popular culture as Steve Jobs, and so Michael Fassbender had a very challenging task ahead of him. Fassbender breathed life into the brilliant script by Aaron Sorkin, which explored three critical launch moments within Jobs’ career.

Steve Jobs may not change anyone’s mind about the man’s practices, but it certainly helps them understand why Jobs was so dead-set on changing the world.

1 Ewan McGregor as Mark Renton

‘Trainspotting’ (1996)

It’s no hyperbole to say that Ewan McGregor wouldn’t have a career if it weren’t for Trainspotting, Boyle’s landmark 1996 film based on the highly-popular novel of the same name. The wild dark comedy explores the excitement, and eventual side effects of using illegal drugs in a stylized, erratic way.

McGregor’s character Renton is a very tragic one; he’s clearly a young man of great intelligence who has fallen deep within the perils of addiction. It’s a heartbreaking performance that showed the great emotional range that McGregor could bring to a role.

