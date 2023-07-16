The Mullet King himself, Danny McBride is killing it right now as Jesse Gemstone the eldest son of megachurch founder and inspirational author Eli Gemstone (John Goodman) in the hit HBO show The Righteous Gemstones. With his straight-talking, shoot-from-the-hip crassness, and in-your-face, foul-mouthed bravado, he has always brought a larger-than-life gravitas to the roles he has played throughout his career.

From film roles in big projects like Alien: Covenant and This Is the End to a handful of unforgettable HBO original shows and successful voice-over work, he has become a recognizable brand unto himself all over the world. Born in Statesboro, Georgia, the Peach State native's career took off in the mid-2000s and is only picking up steam going on twenty years later. Here is a ranking of his 10 best shows and movies.

10 'Hot Rod' - Rico

Always more than willing to bring the brash, McBride played a memorable supporting role in Andy Samberg's Hot Rod in 2007. Rod has dreams of becoming the next Evel Knievel, and McBride is part of the "Hot Rod" pit crew as Rico Brown. McBride isn't a fully formed McBride just yet in 2007 and his portrayal of Rico has a buzz haircut and is far less of a confrontational blowhard than the one we know and love now from The Righteous Gemstones and Eastbound & Down.

But don't worry because he's just as unfiltered and inappropriate often blurting out the stream-of-consciousness non-sequiturs that make him so funny. It's hard to believe that it has been 16 years since this movie came out, and McBride has evolved quite a bit since his Hot Rod days. And how newcomer Samberg managed to land legends Sissy Spacek and Ian McShane as his parents is still one of Hollywood's biggest mysteries.

9 'Kung Fu Panda 2' - Wolf Boss

McBride joined Jack Black, Angelina Jolie, and Dustin Hoffman in a star-studded group of performers to lend their voice talents to the sequel to the mammoth animated movie Kung Fu Panda that raked in an amazing $613 million at the box office in 2008.

McBride has a smaller part in the film as Boss Wolf the leader of the Shen's Wolf Army, but as is always the case, he doesn't need much time or space to leave an indelible mark on a movie. Boss Wolf has all the trademark McBride bravado and intimidation that you would expect rolled into an animated character voiced by the likes of the boisterous actor.

8 'Alien Covenant' - Tennessee

When Ridley Scott comes calling with an Alien script, you generally say, "Yes sir, thank you, sir. Where do I need to be, sir?" And in Alien: Covenant, McBride plays Tennessee, the captain of the colony exploration ship the Covenant. Scott has always liked to include at least one crew member who may seem like a rebel who marches to the beat of his own drummer (think Idris Elba in Prometheus and Sigourney Weaver in Alien).

While McBride's part isn't as big as those two dramatic actors, he still brings a polecat swagger and a hard southern drawl with him into the Alien universe. And there are also some emotionally dramatic moments in this movie that allow McBride to spread his wings more than we've seen from him in the past. Ultimately, he fits in just fine in Scott's world, and more than holds his own.

7 'Pineapple Express' - Red

The 46-year-old actor got in with the Judd Apatow crew in 2008's Pineapple Express, and we think this may have been the genesis of the McBride on-screen personality that we see today. Apatow gave the actor the latitude to use his magnetism and batshit machismo as Red, the mentally unstable drug supplier of Saul (James Franco).

There's no one better to play a comedic psychologically unhinged criminal than Danny McBride, and Apatow saw the potential there. It was the first of several collaborations with Franco, Seth Rogen, and Apatow over the next decade, and we hope that they can find this kind of lightning in a bottle again as their work together has made for some funny movies.

6 'The Angry Birds Movie' - Bomb (Blackbird)

If you have a voice that is as distinct and unique as Danny McBride, then there's a good chance that you're going to find a good bit of voice-over work in Hollywood. In The Angry Birds Movie, he voices the character Bomb who is also known as the Black Bird. This version of the Georgia-born actor is a little softer than the real-life characters we've seen on screen, but he still has the kind of short temper that McBride can let go so beautifully.

Directors Clay Kaytis and Fergal Reilly made what we believe to be the correct decision by anthropomorphizing Bomb in the movie to match the larger-than-life personality of the actor. They knew that the bird version of McBride needed to be comparable to the heavy-set actor and made Bomb larger and much puffier than in the comics.

5 'This Is the End' - Himself

How would a bunch of Hollywood actor buddies cope with the end of the world? Well, we get a glimpse of it in the 2013 cinéma vérité movie This is the End. McBride plays himself alongside a terrific ensemble of Seth Rogan, Jonah Hill, James Franco, Craig Robinson, and Jay Baruchel in an apocalyptic thriller that manages to blend both elements of the actors as themselves, but also played up for the cameras.

One thing we find out for sure is that you don't want to be anywhere near Danny McBride if the world does in fact meet its end days. The actor brings some of his best trash talk to the film and unleashes it on this group of A-listers who have the misfortune of being trapped with a gluttonous and crass McBride at his disgusting best. It's McBride playing who we think McBride would be in real life, and it's a hell of a lot of fun.

4 'Tropic Thunder' - Cody Underwood

The film may have fallen under some scrutiny since its release in 2008, but McBride has nothing to do with that. Tropic Thunder is the story of some oddball and eccentric actors (Ben Stiller, Robert Downey Jr., Jack Black) who find themselves going way off script while shooting a war movie in Vietnam. It also features smaller parts from Tom Cruise, Matthew McConaughey, and a young McBride in the role of movie explosives expert Cody Underwood.

Tropic Thunder has great performances that in hindsight probably presented some issues concerning race and the intellectually disabled in a crooked frame, but still gave us great work from McBride who is taken prisoner alongside Nick Nolte. It's a great tandem as Nolte is an earlier version of McBride from the 80s and 90s. Both McBride and Nolte have a rough around the edges quality and an unforgettably gravelly dulcet.

3 'Vice Principals' - Neal Gamby

For a second time, we get to see The Mullet King work without his Samson-esque powerful long hair in Vice Principals. We love the show enough to lift it all the way to number three on this list, but can't help but notice a correlation between the mullet and his best on-screen persona.

Nonetheless, he and Walton Goggins make Vice Principals a raucous romp so much so that HBO wanted the both back for parts in The Righteous Gemstones. It's apropos that his performance comes in third and is also the third most popular of his three collaborations with HBO, but even though it only ran for two seasons, McBride had found the form that we so crave in the actor.

2 'The Righteous Gemstones' - Jesse Gemstone

What we are witnessing from McBride as Jesse Gemstone in the HBO hit show The Righteous Gemstones is a fully evolved comedic actor who is completely comfortable within the niche that he has carved out for himself. It's an amalgam of all the characters he has both played and voiced over a career that is coming up on 25 years.

Jesse is the unquestioned alpha sibling of the three Gemstone kids that include Judy (Edi Patterson) and Kelvin (Adam DeVine) and if you cross him or insult him in even the smallest of ways, you will immediately regret it as the wrath of Jesse's foul mouth is beyond comparison. No one can string together curse words into an insult like Danny McBride with the sting factor it carries, and he has fully embraced that gift.

1 'Eastbound & Down' - Kenny Powers

So when we say that Danny McBride has fully embraced his gift of gab, it all really started to come into form in the role of failed big league pitcher Kenny Powers in the first of three HBO original shows called Eastbound & Down ten years ago. The strong Southern sensibilities are on full display as Powers craps out of professional sports and starts on a downward spiral that includes a healthy dose of both booze and delusions of grandeur.

This is the starter kit character to Jesse Gemstone with the mouth and the complete lack of self-awareness or ability to read the room. Powers may have been the role the kid from Georgia was born to play, and he successfully parlayed it into three HBO shows and an ever-evolving big-screen career.

