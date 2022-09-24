We are all guilty of giggling in a super serious situation or bursting out laughing as someone does or says something they are not supposed to. Dark humor can be found in almost any situation: when pointed out, it's often used to either provoke an audience for a reaction or point out how ridiculous a set of norms are.

Between intricate and layered jokes or in-the-face physical comedy, getting people to laugh at their movies and stories is the ultimate goal for filmmakers. While these movies aren't for everyone, they have dedicated followings and a lot going for them.

'Sorry to Bother You' (2018)

Boots Riley, perhaps best known for his Oakland-based hip-hop group The Coup and social activism, released his first movie, Sorry to Bother You. This debut pits working people against their biggest villain: capitalism. Through his direction and screenplay, Riley demonstrates that he's a natural when it comes to filmmaking. LaKeith Stanfield portrays Cassius, a Black man who advances through the ranks of his telemarketing company after realizing that his "white" voice may help him close more deals. Armie Hammer stands out as the Jeff Bezos-like antagonist.

The film features a ton of turns that you wouldn't anticipate, stunning visuals, and a jam-packed soundtrack—it's one of the best films of the 2010s overall, not just one of the best dark comedies.

'Fargo' (1996)

Fargo is a terrific film that would be difficult for its directors, the Coen brothers, to top in terms of perfection. It is a true masterpiece that only improves over time and adds new levels to each viewing.

It's a beautifully shot, sardonically funny thriller that discreetly defies every convention of the genre. This polite Midwestern criminal thriller, which deftly treads the line between pitiful and dryly comic, best embodies the two brothers' aesthetic.

'Jojo Rabbit' (2019)

It's hard to derive humor from one of the darkest periods of human history (World War II and the Holocaust), but this coming-of-age film did so without downplaying the tragedy of it all. The story follows a young boy named Jojo (Roman Griffin Davis), who's in the Hitler Youth nearing the end of World War II and creates an imaginary friend of Adolf Hitler (Taika Waititi). He has regular conversations with Hitler that "guide" him along the way. As the war nears its conclusion, Jojo realizes that everything he was taught is a lie.

Invoking the absurd to take down fascism, these moments of humor are deliberately juxtaposed with more serious scenes, often featuring distressing violence. Wounded soldiers, dead bodies, kids with machine guns in their hands, and the bodies of Nazi execution victims are all present.

'Inglourious Basterds' (2009)

Inglourious Basterds is often considered Quentin Tarantino's masterpiece. Most of Tarantino's flicks can be categorized as having at least some dark comedic aspects: Inglourious Basterds undoubtedly takes it to its furthest extent.

The movie is stunning, dramatic, suspenseful, and humorous all at once. It's worth viewing because it has everything you could want in a film and was done in the recognizable Tarantino fashion. It would be impossible to mention all this movie's comedic aspects, from the Basterds beating the stuffing out of Nazis to the SS Colonel Hans Landa's (Christoph Waltz) Bond villain flair: you must see it to believe the outrageousness of it all.

'Thanks for Sharing' (2012)

Directed by Stuart Blumberg, Thanks For Sharing touched upon a very hush-hush topic that people didn’t want to discuss openly in 2012, at least. While people have come forward and grappled with sex addiction more recently than ever, a movie focusing solely on that issue was unheard of. That’s what makes this movie stand out as a unique must-watch.

Thanks for Sharing is meaningful in three main aspects. First, it's a funny, well-written, and well-acted take on an important issue. Second, it accurately depicts the difficulties and joys of recovering from sex addiction. Third, it is a movie that can and hopefully will inform current sex addicts and the broader public about the nature (and treatment options for) of a condition that has hitherto received little attention.

'The Dictator' (2012)

One of the best and most awesome movies that come to mind when you think of dark comedies is this blockbuster flick—The Dictator. Sacha Baron Cohen, Ben Kingsley, and Anna Farris feature in the movie in lead roles. Cohen did a fantastic job portraying an over-the-top, suave, and extremely eccentric dictator, Aladeen (Baron Cohen), who wants nothing but the best for his country.

The movie offers a hilarious take on the dictator's situations and actions, which would be troublesome and problematic in reality. You will almost feel guilty at laughing at everything he does. According to producers Jeff Schaffer and David Mandel, Kim Jong-il, Idi Amin, Muammar Gaddafi, Mobutu Sese Seko, and Saparmurat Niyazov served as inspirations for Baron Cohen's portrayal.

'A Simple Favor' (2018)

A not-so-usual chick flick with drama and intrigue, A Simple Favor was made into a huge success primarily because of the brilliant performances by Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick. Blake Lively owned her character Emily gracefully as an immensely successful woman who is dominant and always gets what she wants. Based on the best-selling 2017 novel, this blockbuster revolves around a twisted friendship between two women who unexpectedly become friends and a sudden disappearance.

Directed by Paul Feig, the movie is set to get a sequel as fans are dying to know what comes next. So get your Emily-style perfect martini ready for a whole new rollercoaster ride soon.

'I Care A Lot' (2020)

Portraying a very caring and sublime profession like caregiving into a duplicitous and menacing one is brilliant and worth watching. With Rosamund Pike and Peter Dinklage headlining the Netflix Original Movie, the story focuses on a legal guardian of the elderly who swindles rich old people of their money but meets her match for a war of the wits till death.

You'll be relieved to know that I Care a Lot isn't based on one particular true incident. However, the movie is based on several actual guardianship fraud cases that prey on the riches and independence of elderly, defenseless Americans.

'Game Night' (2018)

A murder mystery mixed with comedy, Game Night is a film praised for its dark humor and an eccentric mix of the cast. According to reviews, the movie is a good time that maintains tension and humor without getting snarky, as evidenced by its 85% Rotten Tomatoes rating. The movie's ensemble cast, led by Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams, has received a lot of praise. The two stars play Max and Annie, a married couple who became close because of their shared love of games, and they host a regular game night.

For folks over a certain age, "Game Night" provides almost ideal entertainment. A ridiculous vehicle pursuit, an abrasive event that necessitates emergency surgery, and a house party with overtones of Eyes Wide Shut's mask-draped spectacle are all interwoven with commentary on aging, disappointment, doomed romance, and sibling rivalry.

'Horrible Bosses 1 & 2' (2011 & 2014)

The incredibly hilarious trio of Jason Bateman, Charlie Day, and Jason Sudeikis come together in these two comedy masterpieces. Comically evil bosses, shaky situations, and uproarious reactions make this movie a must-watch for everyone who hates their job or, much more appropriately, hates their bosses. But the story unravels when the three friends move one step further from whining about their bosses to hatching a plan to kill them off.

The film, which Seth Gordon directed with joy and vicious vigor, is situational humor, with much of it taking place outside the targets' homes while the plotters spy on them. Even the cast of the so-called horrible bosses surprised the fans with Jennifer Aniston’s striking performance and Kevin Spacey being the malevolent boss nobody dreams of having!

