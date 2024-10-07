Comedy tends to be a very subjective genre, as what is considered “hilarious” by some members of an audience may be thoroughly disgusting to others. Although the genre itself is one that is often associated with more mainstream sensibilities, the truth is that comedy is where filmmakers turn to when they are looking to push the line in terms of graphic content and more demanding ideas.

Darker comedy films have the opportunity to cross over with other genres, as many take on qualities that feel more appropriate in thrillers. If there are ever any dark comedies that want the audience to laugh and wince in equal measure, they’ll need truly excellent performances to ensure that the audience is engaged in what they are seeing, even if it crosses the line of good taste. Here are the ten best dark comedy movies with great acting, ranked.

10 ‘Man Bites Dog’ (1992)

Directed by Rémy Belvaux, André Bonzel, and Benoît Poelvoorde

Man Bites Dog is among the most controversial films ever made because of its structure, as it is shot to resemble a mockumentary. Audiences may have been familiar with more comedic mockumentaries like Drop Dead Gorgeous or This Is Spinal Tap, but Man Bites Dog centers on the exploits of a fictional serial killer played by Benoît Poelvoorde, who ends convincing members of the crew to help him complete the murders.

Man Bites Dog succeeds because Poelvoorde is believable as a very unique type of character that is willing to have their activities cataloged by the press. While there are precious few moments where he tries to act more charismatic in order to please the cameras, Poelvoorde is able to suitably turn into a pure monster whenever the film calls on him to reveal his true nature to the camera.

9 ‘American Psycho’ (2000)

Directed by Mary Harron

American Psycho is a groundbreaking work of satire, as it served as a compelling adaptation of the Brett Easton Ellis novel of the same name that served as such a profound confrontation of Wall Street and “yuppie” culture. Although the film went through multiple stages of development (with David Cronenberg even attached to direct at one point), American Psycho found the perfect leading man when Christian Bale was cast as the serial killer Norman Bates.

Bale perfectly captured the obsessive, unusual behavior that made Bates both a stooge and a villain; making the audience laugh and terrified was not an easy task, but Bale managed to pull it off with one of his best performances ever. Bale is the reason to see the film, but American Psycho director Mary Harron also managed to get compelling performances out of Willem Dafoe, Jared Leto, and Reese Witherspoon.

8 ‘Heathers’ (1988)

Directed by Michael Lehmann

Heathers was a groundbreaking dark comedy because it essentially served as a satire of the more wholesome teen comedies that had been popular in the middle of the 1980s, such as The Breakfast Club, Pretty in Pink, Some Kind of Wonderful, and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. Winona Ryder gives one of her best performances as a teenage outsider who captures the attention of a young sociopath (Christian Slater) who becomes interested in tormenting the school, and bringing the privileged students to their knees.

Ryder pulls off a challenging act, as she plays an initially sympathetic character who ends up doing some very dark things. Slater is also able to give one of his best performances, as he serves as both a broad satire of toxic masculinity and a specific analysis of the traits that lead young men to become more firm in their anti-establishment musings.

7 ‘Adaptation’ (2002)

Directed by Spike Jonze

Adaptation features one of the best performances Nicolas Cage has ever given, which is no small statement considering that he is one of the best actors of the past several decades. It has become increasingly easy to associate Cage with his more eccentric work, but he shows a far more sensitive side in Adaptation as twin screenwriters that were loosely based on the real writer Charlie Kaufman.

Cage is able to play both twins convincingly, allowing the audience to understand why they are essentially two parts of a whole; it was a role that earned Cage his first Best Actor nomination since Leaving Las Vegas, and stands as one of the better portrayals of being a struggling artist. The film also won Chris Cooper his first and only Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, and earned Meryl Streep yet another very well deserved nomination in the Best Supporting Actress category.

6 ‘Barton Fink’ (1991)

Directed by Joel and Ethan Coen

Barton Fink was a landmark film for directors Joel and Ethan Coen, who would go on to create some of the most caustically hilarious dark comedies of all-time. The film starred John Turturro as a struggling screenwriter whose anxieties get the better of him as he struggles to “make it” in a very oppressive industry. Although he’s regarded as one of the great character actors, it was nice to finally see Turturro granted with a leading role.

Turturro captures the inherent drive that defines all great artists, but also shows elements of self-reflection and anxiety that are very specific to the American Jewish experience. Michael Lehman ended up earning an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his work in the film, but the real scene stealer of Barton Fink is the great John Goodman as a particularly obnoxious neighbor that manages to get deep under the titular character’s skin.

5 ‘Dream Scenario’ (2023)

Directed by Kristoffer Borgli

Dream Scenario offered another opportunity for Cage to have a comeback in a role that acknowledged his popularity as an Internet meme. Cage stars in this offbeat dramedy as the English professor Paul, who discovers that people around the world have been dreaming about him; while initially this is something that he finds kind of charming, Paul begins to fear the backlash of celebrity culture once the dream version of him starts acting in a violent and aggressive way.

Dream Scenario offered Cage the chance to play a more grounded character whose actions are misperceived as overtly important or erratic; unsurprisingly, it may have been a role that he was able to relate to given how long he has been in the public consciousness. The film also features a memorable supporting role from Michael Cera as a shallow advertising executive.

4 ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ (2013)

Directed by Martin Scorsese

The Wolf of Wall Street isn’t just Martin Scorsese’s highest grossing film, but one of his wildest and funniest. The film is based on the incredible true story of Jordan Belfort, a maverick stockbroker who ended up going to jail for years of misleading and defrauding his clients.

Leonardo DiCaprio earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor for his performance as Belfort, and it's easily one of the funniest of his career. Belfort is a larger-than-life figure who is willing to do anything and everything in order to close a deal, and DiCaprio does an amazing job at showing how he transforms from a more modest trader into a monster of the American dream. While Jonah Hill also received an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his work in the film, The Wolf of Wall Street was also a memorable showcase for Jon Favreau, Rob Reiner, Matthew McConaughey, and Margot Robbie.

3 ‘Ingrid Goes West’ (2017)

Directed by Matt Spicer

Ingrid Goes West is a brilliant examination of the obsession with celebrity that subtly explains why the Internet era has been destructive to people’s mental health. Aubrey Plaza gives the best performance of her career as the troubled woman Ingrid, who decides to take an impromptu vacation to California in order to meet her favorite Internet influencer (Elizabeth Olsen).

Plaza is able to create a character who is terrifying, tragic, and relatable all at once, as while it would be hard to classify Ingrid as a hero, she certainly is less selfish than some of the other characters residing in Hollywood. Olsen does a great job at playing a shallow, selfish Internet personality who has no regard for the effect that she has on other people, but the film also features memorable supporting performances from O’Shea Jackson Jr. and Billy Magnussen.

2 ‘The Death of Stalin’ (2018)

Directed by Armando Ianucci

The Death of Stalin is a brilliant work of political satire that examines the crisis of leadership at the heart of the Soviet Union in the aftermath of the death of Joseph Stalin. While the film is obviously made to examine the end of the Cold War era and its subsequent effect on global politics, it becomes increasingly clear that writer and director Armando Ianucci was interested in satirizing the modern state of politics, specifically the administration of Donald Trump.

Steve Buscemi gives a hilarious performance as a particularly ambitious Russian politician who attempts to seize control of the party in the aftermath, with Jason Isaacs given a fun role as an overtly pretentious member of the military. Also strong in the film are Andrea Risenborough and Rupert Friend, who appear as the indigent children of Stalin that want to play some role in crafting his legacy.

1 ‘The Player’ (1992)

Directed by Robert Altman

The Player is a masterful satire of the egocentric state of Hollywood, so it's fitting that a legendary filmmaker like Robert Altman was able to draw from his own experience in order to make the film feel even more authentic to the way that movies are actually made. Tim Robbins gives an amazing performance as a twisted studio executive who doesn’t seem to care about the aggressive manner in which he rejects and ignores writers, up until the point that one threatens to kill him.

Robbins shows the sociopathic nature of being in a creative industry, and is able to slowly become more terrifying as the film continues. Altman was able to blur the line between fantasy and reality by casting many well-known celebrities as fictionalized versions of themselves, including Jeff Goldblum, Robert Wagner, Nick Nolte, Julia Roberts, and John Cusack.

