Comedy as a genre is a huge umbrella that ranges from wacky slapstick to the driest witty satire, and one of the best subgenres on that spectrum is dark comedy. Typically balancing humor, drama, and painfully real topics, it is a sweet spot for those looking for something to laugh at with a bit more edge. Luckily, Netflix has a fantastic catalog filled with some of the best in the business, and we’ve picked out the best of the best! Here are our picks for the best dark comedy movies on Netflix.

Disclaimer: These titles are available on US Netflix.

‘The Menu’ (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 88% | IMDb: 7.2/10