We are all guilty of giggling in a super serious situation or bursting out laughing as someone does or says something they are not supposed to. Dark humor can be found in almost any situation: when pointed out, it's often used to either provoke an audience for a reaction or point out how ridiculous a set of norms are.

Between intricate and layered jokes or in-the-face physical comedy, getting people to laugh at their movies and stories is the ultimate goal for filmmakers with a penchant for making the best dark comedies. While these best dark humor movies aren't for everyone, they have dedicated followings and a lot going for them.

30 'Thanks for Sharing' (2012)

Directed by Stuart Blumberg

Directed by Stuart Blumberg, Thanks For Sharing is an obvious dark comedy because it boldly tackled a hush-hush topic that people didn’t want to discuss openly in 2012, at least. While people have come forward and grappled with sex addiction more recently than ever, a movie focusing solely on that issue was unheard of. That’s what makes this once shocking and controversial movie stand out as a unique must-watch.

Thanks for Sharing is meaningful in three main aspects. First, it's a funny, well-written, and well-acted take on an important issue. Second, it accurately depicts the difficulties and joys of recovering from sex addiction. Third, it is a movie that can and hopefully will inform current sex addicts and the broader public about the nature (and treatment options for) of a condition that has hitherto received little attention.

29 'I Care a Lot' (2020)

Directed by J Blakeson

Portraying a very caring and sublime profession like caregiving as a duplicitous and menacing one is brilliant and worth watching. With Rosamund Pike and Peter Dinklage headlining the Netflix original movie, the story focuses on a legal guardian of the elderly who swindles rich old people of their money but meets her match for a war of the wits till death.

Audiences will be relieved to know that I Care a Lot isn't based on one particular true incident. However, the movie is based on several actual guardianship fraud cases that prey on the riches and independence of elderly, defenseless Americans. Despite this serious premise, I Care a Lot manages to be a thoughtful satirical comedy that prods at guardianship issues.

28 'A Simple Favor' (2018)

Directed by Paul Feig

A not-so-usual chick flick with drama and intrigue, A Simple Favor was made into a huge success primarily because of the brilliant performances by Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick. Blake Lively owned her character Emily gracefully as an immensely successful woman who is dominant and always gets what she wants.

Based on the best-selling 2017 novel, A Simple Favor is a blockbuster that revolves around a twisted friendship between two women who unexpectedly become friends and a sudden disappearance. Directed by Paul Feig, A Simple Favor is set to get a sequel as fans are dying to know what comes next. So get your Emily-style perfect martini ready for a whole new rollercoaster ride soon.

27 'Four Lions' (2010)

Directed by Chris Morris

A wild and satirical take on the rising tensions and fears surrounding terrorist attacks and threats throughout the era, Four Lions follows a group of amateur, wannabe suicide bombers living in Sheffield, England. After making an awkward disastrous run at a Pakistan training camp, their small group begins to place the steps toward their ultimate attack on the populace. However, as their day of attack inches closer and closer, they begin to have second thoughts about why and who they are bombing in the first place.

Four Lions accomplishes the arduous task of finding humor in what is easily one of the darkest and dreariest political topics of recent memory, with there seemingly being no room to find humor in terrorist attacks. The way that the film shifted and adjusted these heinous and dark topics into comedy gold is highly commendable, as well as working exceptionally well as a satirical look at humanity in even the worst of places. It shares a lot of comedic stylings with writer Jesse Armstrong's other notable satirical work, Succession, so fans of the acclaimed television series are sure to fall in love with Four Lions. – Robert Lee

26 'Game Night' (2018)

Directed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein

A murder mystery mixed with comedy, Game Night is a film praised for its dark humor and an eccentric mix of the cast. According to reviews, the movie is a good time that maintains tension and humor without getting snarky, as evidenced by its 85% Rotten Tomatoes rating. The movie's ensemble cast, led by Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams, has received a lot of praise. The two stars play Max and Annie, a married couple who became close because of their shared love of games, and they host a regular game night.

For folks over a certain age, Game Night provides almost ideal entertainment. A ridiculous vehicle pursuit, an abrasive event that necessitates emergency surgery, and a house party with overtones of Eyes Wide Shut's mask-draped spectacle are all interwoven with commentary on aging, disappointment, doomed romance, and sibling rivalry.

25 'Network' (1976)

Directed by Sidney Lumet

A brilliant and self-reflective piece of satire about the powerful nature and implications of capitalism in the world of television news, Network blends dark comedy, drama, and romance into a perfect reflection of the hardships of the rise of television. The film follows the story of long-time anchorman Howard Beale, who finds himself being forced to retire after 25 years of hard work because of his old age and lowered ratings. However, after making a statement and saying on live television his plan to kill himself during his final broadcast, the executives begin to scramble as Beale's chaotic outburst resulted in a spike in ratings.

Few films have managed to be as timeless and accurate with their destructive view of the topic that it's satirizing, with the philosophical nature and inherent comedy of the premise still holding true nearly 50 years after Network's original release. It's a statement not only of the execution of the craft but also the ingeniously brilliant dark comedy of the film that Network has become one of the most beloved and acclaimed satirical movies of the 20th century. – Robert Lee

24 'Sorry to Bother You' (2018)

Directed by Boots Riley

Boots Riley, perhaps best known for his Oakland-based hip-hop group The Coup and social activism, released his first movie, Sorry to Bother You. This debut pits working people against their biggest villain: capitalism. Through his direction and screenplay, Riley demonstrates that he's a natural when it comes to filmmaking.

LaKeith Stanfield portrays Cassius, a Black man who advances through the ranks of his telemarketing company after realizing that his "white" voice may help him close more deals. Armie Hammer stands out as the Jeff Bezos-like antagonist. A hilarious office-life film, Sorry to Bother You features a ton of turns that you wouldn't anticipate, stunning visuals, and a jam-packed soundtrack. It's one of the best films of the 2010s overall, not just one of the best dark comedies.

23 'Risky Business' (1983)

Directed by Paul Brickman

Featuring Tom Cruise’s hilarious breakout role as high school senior Joel Goodsen, Risky Business depicts his antics when his parents leave him home alone for their vacation. Instead of just throwing a party gone wrong, Joel goes the extra mile when he unexpectedly turns the house into a brothel to pay for the services of a sex worker from the night before.

Full of mischief and sexual exploits, director Paul Brickman's Risky Business became a box office hit and was often compared to another classic, 1967’s The Graduate. Cruise’s performance perfectly captured a unique type of youthful recklessness that only suburban ennui can bring.

