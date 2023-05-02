Here is your daily reminder that it is okay to be the twisted friend in the group who laughs when they shouldn't. Black and dark comedies are among the most entertaining (and most controversial, with some people finding it offensive and inappropriate) genres in both TV and film, as well as a fan-favorite.

To celebrate this specific type of comedy, which features elements of tragedy resulting in satires often based on problems of a personal/social nature, we gathered some television series of the genre that stand out the most. From You're the Worst to BoJack Horseman, these are some of the best black comedies on television.

10 'You're the Worst' (2014-2019)

Image via FX Networks

Focusing on two toxic and self-destructive individuals (Chris Geere and Aya Cash) who attempt to build a relationship after falling for each other, Stephan Falk's You're the Worst is a deeply engaging and frequently hilarious black comedy and the perfect watch for those who are into darker rom-coms.

Perfectly handling its sensitive themes and showcasing an accurate depiction of depression, the totally easy-to-binge 2014 show is guaranteed to provide viewers with a generous dose of chuckles while also shining a light on important matters in a refreshing and innovative manner.

Watch on Hulu

9 'BEEF' (2023)

Image via Netflix

A24's Beef was one of this year's most well-received television series. Having premiered just at the beginning of April, the intriguing show created by Lee Sung Jin counts on several good reviews. The series stars Steven Yeun and Ali Wong as Danny Cho and Amy Lau, two people involved in a road rage incident with catastrophic consequences.

This manic-depressive tale of mutual destruction truly feels like a breath of fresh air when the subject is recent pieces of television. Beef is equal parts hilarious, exhilarating, heartwarming, and completely heartwrenching. It also tackles many relevant themes with a comedic overlay, which include revenge, family, and mental health.

Watch on Netflix

8 'Peep Show' (2003-2015)

Image via Objective Productions

British TV series Peep Show kicks off by following two roommates in their 20s, Mark (David Mitchell) and Jez (Robert Webb), as they navigate through day-to-day life and attempt to cope with the fact that, besides their lives being far from usual, they have nothing else in common.

Regarded as one of the best black comedies ever by many show fans, the Jesse Armstrong (director of Succession, for those who aren't familiar) series, featuring some well-known faces like Olivia Coleman, is surely very entertaining, well-written, and well-acted. Part of what makes it stand out is how it captures the filthy realities of everyday life.

Watch on The Roku Channel

7 'What We Do in the Shadows' (2019-)

Image via FX Productions

Jemaine Clement's top-rated paranormal series introduces audiences, through a documentary style, to four vampires (Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Nastasia Demetriou, and Mark Proksch) as they struggle to deal with the mundane aspects of modern life after living together for hundreds of years in Staten Island. The series is based on the feature film of the same name by Clement and Taika Waititi.

No doubt, What We Do in the Shadows and its equally good predecessor feature film are both incredibly engaging watches. This 2019 vampire mockumentary manages to satirize the genre in a hilarious manner and features a captivating screenplay that also examines the importance of finding acceptance.

Watch on Hulu

6 'Barry' (2018-2023)

Image via HBO

With the last season coming out this year, this Bill Hader-led dark comedy centers on a low-spirited hitman from the Midwest who ends up moving to Los Angeles for a job but ends up finding himself caught up in the city's theatre arts scene.

Barry is a hilarious (and similar amounts dramatic) series by Alec Berg and Bill Hader himself. Although, much like many shows that fit into the category, Barry does not take itself too seriously, it is undoubtedly a well-crafted character study reflecting on the everlasting desire to change.

Watch on HBO Max

5 'The White Lotus' (2021-)

Image via HBO

Although The White Lotus is great from the beginning, its popularity rose even further when the second season (arguably the best so far) dropped. The anthology show from Mike White, which has spawned countless hilarious internet memes, centers around a week in the life for the guests and employees that are staying at an exclusive resort.

Counting on several familial faces, this sharp social satire will not leave anyone indifferent. The White Lotus is provocative and realistic (even if a little bit of spice is added), and it sends out thought-provoking messages on power, morals, and wealth. While uncomfortable at times, the HBO series is worth the watch for its theme song alone.

Watch on HBO Max

4 'Fleabag' (2016-2019)

Image via BBC

This Phoebe Waller-Bridge written, directed, and acted Amazon Prime show is all about grief and trauma. Viewers follow a sarcastic and witty narrator, only known as Fleabag, as she navigates through life and attempts to cope with tragedy and heal; the only problem is that, just like many people, Fleabag instantly rejects anyone who makes an effort to help her.

Much like The White Lotus, Fleabag has been a solid series from the get-go. Still, it is undeniable that the show's second chapter has caught many's attention; Andrew Scott playing an attractive priest that is the protagonist's love interest may have something to do with that. Through a highly well-executed premise and superb acting, the bittersweet 2016 show reflects on self-love and acceptance, modern feminism, and unhappy marriages.

Watch on Prime Video

3 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' (2005-)

Image via FX Network

Created by Rob McElhenney and Glenn Howerton, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia endures a treasured comedy almost twenty years later. The series centers on five friends (Danny DeVito, Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney, Kaitlin Olson, and Glenn Howerton) who own an Irish pub in Philadelphia.

It is quite clear that the series' humor is dark as night — there is hardly any serious matter that the characters haven't joked about at some point, which makes viewers wonder how it hasn't garnered more controversy. Of one thing, we are sure: the show is certainly not for everybody. The series is set to return in June for a 16th season.

Watch on Hulu

2 'Succession' (2018 - 2023)

Image via HBO

This astounding series tells the story of the Roy family (mainly the Roy siblings, played by Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, and Alan Ruck), who operate the international media and entertainment conglomerate Waystar RoyCo and fight for control over the business when the health of the patriarch of the family, played by Brian Cox (who may or may not be based on a real person), decays. New episodes for Succession's final season drop every Sunday night on HBO.

Armstrong's series is very much about how incredibly corrupting wild amounts of wealth can be, but it also shines a powerful light on dysfunctional families and the scars that these leave behind. The satirical black comedy-drama is a highly-regarded essential and assuredly among the best television of recent times.

Watch on HBO Max

1 'Bojack Horseman' (2014-2020)

Image via Netflix

Mostly set in Hollywood, Netflix's original animated series BoJack Horseman centers on the anthropomorphic horse BoJack Horseman (voiced by Will Arnett), a faded star of a 1990s sitcom who has hopes to become relevant again by having a ghostwriter (Alison Brie) write his biography.

While Raphael Bob-Waksberg's surprisingly relatable show features a good fraction of comedic elements, it also counts on generous amounts of dramatic moments as it delves into important topics like depression and addiction. BoJack Horseman is likely not to everyone's taste, but it is unarguably among the most beloved of its genre.

Watch on Netflix

