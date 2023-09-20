With the golden age of television has come the golden age of the miniseries. Limited series have always existed on the fringes of popular television, but the rise of streaming has enabled this once-niche medium to become a dominant force in the entertainment landscape.

Despite the wealth of well-crafted and thoughtfully executed limited series, any glut of supply comes with a wide variation in quality. Although many limited series fail to make an impression, these dark and edgy shows stand above the rest, and will certainly leave their mark on viewers.

10 'Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities' (2022)

Image via Netflix

Beloved horror director Guillermo del Toro gathered some of the best new and established filmmaking talents and gave them free rein for his anthology series, Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities. In a style that harkens back to classics of horror television like Tales From The Crypt and The Twilight Zone del Toro's series features a different harrowing tale of horror each episode.

RELATED: 'Guillermo del Toro's 10 Favorite Movies, Ranked'

This series has a little bit of everything for the horror connoisseur, and episodes range in tone from dark and bleak to satirical and absurd. With episodes from directors like Panos Cosmatos, Ana Lily Amirpour and Catherine Hardwicke, Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities is mandatory watching for lovers of horror.

9 'The Haunting of Hill House' (2018)

Image via Netflix

Traveling backward and forwards in time, The Haunting of Hill House follows the troubled and traumatized Crain family. Based on the novel of the same name by Shirley Jackson, the series explores the estrangements and tensions between five siblings and their father and gradually unravels the harrowing events that shaped their past and defined their future.

While Mike Flanagan's series definitely indulges in horror elements, The Haunting of Hill House is a stately family drama first and foremost. The languid pace combined with the wordy - and frequent - monologues result in a work that feels more like an extended stage play than a television series. But Flanagan well and truly justifies why his interpretation of this story is only fit for the screen, with infrequent but punchy set pieces that could only be achieved on film.

8 'Devs' (2020)

Image via FX

Forest (Nick Offerman) is the CEO of Silicon Valley tech firm Amaya. The company and its technology are considered cutting-edge within the tech space. Despite Amaya's notoriety, the firm is incredibly secretive and guards its development team closely. When a staff member begins to suspect that the Devs team is responsible for the disappearance of her boyfriend, the secrets of the business begin to unravel.

RELATED: 'The 12 Best TV Shows From Film Directors'

Devs is much more than a simple description; misleading the audience of what to expect. Despite using a missing person investigation as a jumping-off point, the Alex Garland series is far from being a boilerplate tale of corporate malfeasance and conspiracy. Instead, Devs challenges its viewers with questions and explorations of philosophical theories, the intersection of life and technology, and the nature of reality itself.

7 'The Staircase' (2022)

Image via HBO

In 2001, North Carolina woman Kathleen Peterson was found dead at the foot of her staircase by her husband Michael Peterson. More than 20 years on, the mystery of what exactly happened to Kathleen Peterson continues. Media coverage of the story went into overdrive when a 2004 docu-series (also titled The Staircase) was released about the case. The 2022 series The Staircase is a fictionalized retelling of the days leading up to Kathleen Peterson's death, and the investigation and trials that followed.

While the series is gripping and features stellar performances from Colin Firth and Toni Collette, it may not be for everyone. The Staircase (2022) adds little to no new information about the case that wasn't already publicly available. It also undoubtedly dredges up a large amount of sorrow and trauma for the very real Peterson family, all of whom are portrayed in the series. That being said, Collette's portrayal of Kathleen Peterson is compassionate and fleshed out, and invites viewers to think of her as a full and complex person, rather than as a footnote in the life and crimes of her husband.

6 'Chernobyl' (2019)

Image via HBO

Chernobyl explores the infamous meltdown of the nuclear reactor at the Chernobyl Power Plant in 1986. The series, helmed by The Last of Us creator Craig Mazin, explores the surface-level facts of the disaster, as well as the delicate nuances and unspoken truths that permeated the Soviet Union and its handling of the crisis.

RELATED: 'From 'Deepwater Horizon' to 'Stronger': 13 Intense and Heartbreaking Movies Based on True Events'

Chernobyl is methodical in its dissection of this tragedy and pulls no punches. Its vivid and graphic portrayal of radiation sickness is as tragic as it is stomach-turning. What it has to say about Soviet leadership, and human fallibility by extension, is grim but vital.

5 'Watchmen' (2019)

Image via HBO

Set decades after the iconic graphic novel the series is based on, Watchmen explores an alternate modern America through a lens of extremism, division, and authoritarianism. The series, run by Damon Lindelof, spins many plates and juggles a wide array of tones and plots throughout.

Strange, ambitious, and at times confounding, Watchmen boldly delves into the ugly history of real-world America - specifically Tulsa's Black Wall Street massacre of 1921. By examining real history and contrasting it with the mass media appeal of superheroes and vigilantes, Watchmen finds a unique window into the fatal flaws of racial justice in America.

4 'Sharp Objects' (2018)

Image via HBO

Camille (Amy Adams) is a journalist who begrudgingly returns to her small hometown in Missouri to cover the recent, yet still unsolved, murders of two young girls. Her return thrusts her back into her complex and toxic relationship with her overbearing mother and enables Camille to get to know her teenage half-sister.

RELATED: '9 Movies That Ooze Southern Gothic, From 'Night of the Hunter' to 'Winter's Bone''

Based on the novel of the same name by Gillian Flynn, Sharp Objects is a sweaty and vicious Southern gothic that painfully and delicately peels away the layers of female familial relationships to reveal the acid nature of dysfunctional families and the baggage that comes with them.

3 'The Night Of' (2016)

Image via HBO

Naz (Riz Ahmed) is a young college student from a Pakistani-American family. Keen to cut loose and have some fun, Naz goes out for the evening and meets a young woman named Andrea (Sofia Black-D'Elia). The pair get carried away, and when Naz wakes up later in Andrea's bed, he finds that not only is she dead, but she has been viciously murdered.

RELATED: 20 Best Thriller Miniseries of All Time, Ranked

The Night Of is not interested in the soapy thrills of network courtroom dramas, or unraveling the mystery of Naz's situation. Instead, the series is interested in exploring the realities of criminal justice. In particular, The Night Of explores how the American legal system reckons with criminal justice in cases where doubt is present.

2 'The Outsider' (2020)

Image via HBO

A small town in Georgia is rocked by the murder of a young boy. Shocking locals, there is a mountain of evidence that proves Little League coach Terry Maitland (Jason Bateman) committed the crime. But to the surprise of the police, there is also evidence proving that Terry was in another state at the time of the murder.

Based on the Stephen King novel of the same name, The Outsider is a slow and icy thriller, uninterested in being kind to its audience or its characters. Despite the procedural nature of the series, genre fans will find much to love as The Outsider regularly flirts with horror and supernatural elements in its quest to uncover the truth.

1 'Midnight Mass' (2021)

Image via Netflix

While most residents have left the isolated Crockett Island, a small handful of people remain. Due to the dwindling population and resources, those who have stayed have suffered a downturn in their economy, culture, and community. However, the arrival of the new priest Father Paul (Hamish Linklater) renews a religious spark among the locals and also brings with it a string of strange occurrences.

Midnight Mass has a lot to say about organized religion, blind faith, and the tribal and adversarial nature of the human species. Despite the weighty themes and subtext present in the series, Midnight Mass also manages to deliver an excellent horror story, with set pieces and reveals that viewers will be hard-pressed to forget.

NEXT: 'The 15 Best Horror TV Shows, According to Reddit'