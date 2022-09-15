Who doesn't love Dark Lords? Well, probably the people in our favorite stories, but we digress...

Some of the absolute best fantasy stories include a looming Dark Lord so evil that he or she can only be defeated by pure goodness and light (sometimes literally). No matter if you're a fan of The Lord of the Rings, Star Wars, or insert-your-favorite Disney Princess, you know that these villains are often characterized by their dark apparel, evil stares, and blatant disregard or disgust for anything good, pure, or true.

Nevertheless, we love them! While some of these Dark Lords have tragic backstories, others are vile from the get-go. But we don't love them because of their fascinating backstories, and we certainly don't approve of their wicked deeds, but we wear T-shirts with their likeness or dress up as them on Halloween because they're clear and distinct foils to our heroes who challenge them to grow into more heroic versions of themselves — just as we hope to.

Count Dracula (Dracula)

The most famous literary Dark Lord, and one who has been adapted into more movies than we could count, Count Dracula is the vampire of all vampires, and there's a reason for that. Be it his vast wealth or experience in battle, the Count's resources are seemingly limitless, and that isn't even considering his incredible powers, which include shapeshifting into not only a vampire bat but pure mist and a wolf too! Of course, to do this, he must feed on human blood, so it's not all great.

Dracula was first made popular in cinema by Bela Lugosi in the epic 1931 Universal Monsters film Dracula, but there are plenty of other actors who played the vampire exceptionally well, including Christopher Lee, Lon Chaney Jr., Gary Oldman, Luke Evans, and Richard Roxburgh. Often considered one of the greatest horror characters of all time, if Count Dracula doesn't classify as a Dark Lord, then nobody does.

Darth Vader (Star Wars)

The most iconic looking of the bunch, Darth Vader is one of cinema's greatest villains, and for good reason. With a tragic backstory explored further in George Lucas' Star Wars prequels, Vader was a constant thorn in Luke Skywalker's (Mark Hamill) side throughout the original trilogy and had the honor of revealing possibly the greatest twist in movie history. Armed with a red lightsaber and a partially-robotic suit, Darth Vader is terrifying, and not a Sith Lord you'd want to cross.

His scenes in Rogue One and Obi-Wan Kenobi, which fully showcase the Dark Lord of the Sith's brutality and power, solidify his spot on this list, and even if he hadn't appeared there, he'd still be the most recognizable villain in this crowd. James Earl Jones's booming and powerful voice commands a presence that none of the others here can, and that's pretty memorable. Of course, Darth Vader reverts to Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) in the end though, so he doesn't exactly stay evil forever.

Sauron (The Lord of the Rings)

The Dark Lord of Mordor, Sauron has been a threat to Middle-earth for thousands of years, and while he wasn't the only (or even the biggest) Dark Lord of J.R.R. Tolkien's Middle-Earth legendarium, he is the most notable and explored, especially in Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies. Sauron is a powerful adversary, and one not easily defeated by Elves, Men, or Wizards! With vast armies and necromancer abilities, Sauron is a pretty big deal.

Seen as a giant warlord in the opening to The Fellowship of the Ring, and later as the watchful Great Eye throughout the rest of Jackson's high-fantasy trilogy, Sauron casts a dark shadow over Middle-earth for longer than anyone could remember. His very own One Ring was so evil, that it had the power to corrupt the heroic young Frodo (Elijah Wood) and keep him from destroying it even after he had sworn its destruction, and in turn Sauron's, with his life. Talk about evil!

Emperor Palpatine (Star Wars)

The big bad behind the entire Star Wars Skywalker Saga, Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) never seems to be defeated for long. This Dark Lord of the Sith is one of the most powerful Force wielders in the entire Star Wars canon and has managed to escape death on multiple occasions — both in canon and in non-canon stories. Of course, nothing quite beats his mastery of Sith lightning, but Darth Sideous' skills with a lightsaber are also quite exceptional.

Having kept himself undetected by the Jedi for decades, manipulating them through political power, Palpatine rose to prominence with false humility that set him apart, and no one was the wiser. Able to tempt the Jedi's own Chosen One to the Dark Side, Darth Sideous preys upon your darkest fears and failures, making himself invaluable to your success and triumph. Although his appearance in The Rise of Skywalker was a bit underwhelming, there's a reason Star Wars always falls back on this big bad.

Voldemort (Harry Potter)

The Dark Lord of the Wizarding World, Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes), err, "He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named," is not only a skilled wizard but a terrifying creature who is somehow even less human than he appears. Having tormented young Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) since he was an infant, Voldemort takes more shapes and sizes than most on this list, working through the back of other wizard's heads, spirits of his younger self, and in his own corrupted snake-like body.

If anything can be said about this Dark Lord, it's that he is one of the most ruthless. There is no room for mercy when it comes to Voldemort as he will do any and everything in his power to be the most powerful wizard out there, especially if it means killing his enemies. With spells meant to control the mind, torture, and kill at his disposal, Voldemort and his band of Death Eaters are no doubt the biggest threats in the Wizarding World. Though, how powerful can he really be if a harmless little baby could defeat him?

Darkseid (Zack Snyder's Justice League)

While he was omitted from Joss Whedon's mess of a Justice League movie in favor of Steppenwolf (Ciarán Hinds), the Dark Lord of Apokolips himself made a few appearances in Zack Snyder's Justice League, the vastly superior version of the film. Though he admittedly doesn't do much, he doesn't have to since we're privy to a "Knightmare" future where he has brainwashed and controlled Superman (Henry Cavill) himself, turning Earth into a desolate wasteland.

With an army of Parademons at his beck and call, not to mention his other generals and footsoldiers, Darkseid (Ray Porter) already rules an entire planet, having remade it in his own image, and has now set his sights on Earth. It took entire armies of men, gods, Amazons, Atlantians, and a Green Lantern to defeat him originally, making him the DC Extended Universe's greatest threat. Hopefully, we'll one day see the live-action Justice League finally defeat him.

Hela (Thor: Ragnarök)

The older sister of Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Loki (Tom Hiddleston), this Dark Lady is possibly the most unstoppable force in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. Essentially unable to be killed, Hela (Cate Blanchett) pulls weapons literally out of who-knows-where and hurtles them like they're cardboard. Able to defeat the entire Asgardian army by her lonesome, and being responsible for the realm's destruction, there's no doubt that Hela is a quite frightening villain.

In fact, she was so dark that Odin (Anthony Hopkins) had to lock her away, tying her imprisonment to his own life force. Very few villains are this powerful, and none have had such extreme measures taken to banish them. Though she's possibly killed by Surtur (Clancy Brown) at the end of Thor: Ragnarök, she poses one of the biggest threats to the MCU, and certainly to her own brothers she couldn't care less about.

Maleficent (Sleeping Beauty)

One of the oldest Dark Lords in movie history, Maleficent (first voiced by Eleanor Audley) made her big screen debut in the original Sleeping Beauty, where she eventually turned into a fire-breathing dragon to keep Princess Aurora (Mary Costa) from her true love. Describing herself as the "Mistress of All Evil," Maleficent is one of the most powerful sorcerers in the Disney chronology and has become a recurring villain in the overall Disney lore, even being the final antagonist in the live-stage production of Fantasmic at the Disney theme parks.

In more recent years, however, she has been portrayed in a more sympathetic light. Much like how the Wicked Witch from The Wizard of Oz was rebranded with Wicked, Maleficent was the nearly heroic protagonist in not one, but two live-action films where she was played by Angelina Jolie. Whether you like this heroic version of the dark fey or prefer the evil queen bent on revenge, there's no doubt that Maleficent is truly Disney's Mistress of Evil.

Jareth the Goblin King (Labyrinth)

The main antagonist in Jim Henson's musical fantasy epic Labyrinth, Jareth the King of the Goblins (played to perfection by David Bowie) is one of the strangest Dark Lords out there. Having been summoned by the young Sarah Williams (Jennifer Connelly) when she mistakenly wished her brother would be taken by goblins, Jareth hoped to claim the boy for himself, but Sarah wouldn't have it and instead made a wager to save her kin.

Clad in a magnificent Bowie-inspired outfit, the Goblin King takes part in some killer musical numbers (that were written by Bowie too). But what's scariest about Jareth, besides his enormous Labyrinth, are the moments he's seen holding young Toby (Toby Froud) in his arms. Whatever his plans are for Toby (turning him into a goblin?), Jareth, unlike these other Dark Lords, only has power if Sarah gives it to him. The moment she takes it back, he's powerless.

The Lord of Darkness (Legend)

With an appearance reminiscent of medieval depictions of the Christian interpretation of the Devil, the Lord of Darkness is exactly that. Played masterfully by Tim Curry in Ridley Scott's epic dark fantasy Legend, the Dark Lord plans to kill the last remaining unicorns to plummet the world into darkness, and he very nearly succeeds. If any character on this list perfectly embodies what it means to be a Dark Lord, it's this guy!

Depending on the cut of the film that you watch, the Lord of Darkness may or may not survive his final battle with Jack O' the Green (Tom Cruise), but regardless of his final fate, he's a worthy adversary and a formidable foe. But one thing is clear, the Lord of Darkness has the best evil laugh outside of Vincent Price that you could ask for from a Dark Lord!

Chernabog (Fantasia)

Analogous to Satan himself, Chernabog is possibly the scariest of all the Dark Lords due to his appearance, looming presence, and the army of ghosts and demons at his command. First seen in the "Night on Bald Mountain/Ava Maria" segment of the Disney epic Fantasia, this Dark Lord is literally as big as the mountain he inhabits, and has gone on to make his mark on the greater Disney canon, even appearing in the live-action series Once Upon a Time and the video game Kingdom Hearts.

The perfect embodiment of pure evil, Chernabog doesn't ever say a word, he merely commands his demons from above, sending them to terrorize those beneath the mountain on a cursed Halloween night. Based on Slavic mythology, his name literally means "black god," and since he's known for plummeting the world into darkness, we can't help but agree. Even Walt Disney called him "the devil himself," making Chernabog one of the greatest Dark Lords in the movies!