Coming-of-age films exist to make you feel euphoric, wishful, or nostalgic. Sometimes all at the same time. The genre deals with the very real struggles of adolescence and focuses on a time that is often people's darkest. They always have some roots in reality, and many are even based on true events.

For a lot of people, being a teenager was a time of fun, friends, and making lifelong memories. For others, their teen years were broken and filled with experimentation and abuse. This is the beauty of coming-of-age movies — no matter how dire your past was, there will always be a film to connect to and humanize the darkest aspects of adolescence.

'Thirteen' (2003)

Thirteen covers some of the bleakest parts of growing up as a lost teenage girl. Evan Rachel Wood and Nikki Reed masterfully portray the solemn violence of youth through drugs, drinking, sexual exploration, and self-harm. Based partly on Reed's real life, Thirteen is a frightening eye-opener that shows how easy it is to fall into the pitfalls of rotting innocence.

The movie remains an important coming-of-age film for those who found themselves through self-destruction. Evie and Tracy are relatable even to those who never fell into the seedy underbelly of adolescence because there is still a mother-daughter story underneath it all. Thirteen isn't just about teenagers, it is about the raw fear of a mother losing her daughter to life's cruelties.

'Honey Boy' (2019)

Honey Boy is the poetic ode to a lost childhood at the hands of a dysfunctional father. Written by and based on Shia LaBeouf's own life, the film is his best movie to date. It is heartbreak after heartbreak in Shia's world of childhood acting and PTSD. Labeouf plays his dad in a cathartic role that allowed him to come to terms with his trauma.

Director, Alma Har'el, created a sensual haze in a world of generational trauma, alcoholism, and a child longing for love from an absent family. This movie is one of the best cinematic examples of a disturbing father-son relationship. The ending scenes alone will nearly break your heart if you haven't already started crying from young Otis (Noah Jupe) begging his father to love him.

'Mysterious Skin' (2004)

Gregg Araki is known for his relentless and vibrant coming-of-age films. With his heavy involvement in the New Queer Cinema movement, he made films such as Nowhere, Kaboom, and The Doom Generation. One of his best remains Mysterious Skin though, with all of its unapologetic queer rebellion. Joseph Gordon-Levitt plays Neil, a young boy lost in a childhood of experiences too vile for him to understand. After his abuse, he grows up to be a prostitute, fulfilling his compulsion to please older men.

Araki takes you through the highs and lows of a young man trying to come to terms with the self-destruction he puts himself through. Neil's life lessons are a harrowing account of the realistic aftermath of child abuse, and Araki does an excellent job of never making it feel exploitative.

'Moonlight' (2016)

Moonlight is not only a mesmerizing coming-of-age tale, it is a masterful queer film and one of A24's best. In the movie, Chiron makes his way through the false masculinity projected onto young black boys that plagues them while growing up. Too afraid to be themselves, many get lost along the way.

Chiron goes through three life stages throughout the movie (each stage portrayed by Alex Hibbert, Ashton Sanders, and Trevante Rhodes). Each chapter shows the trouble he goes through in figuring out his place in a world that is against him as a Black, gay man. Every lyrical shot in the film conveys the comfort that Chiron so longs for in his life. He wants to beat the odds in a society where young men believe violence and anger are the answer to masculinity.

'The Virgin Suicides' (1999)

The Virgin Suicides dives deep into suburban America in the '70s. It follows a family's repression that leads to the ill-fated deaths of the beautiful Lisbon sisters.

The film turns an obsessive fantasy into a dreamy nightmare as it deals with the secrets and desires of adolescence in a society that wants young women to remain pure so badly. Sofia Coppola made her stunning debut as a director and showed the consequences of a sheltered life and both the fantasy and terror of teenage lust. The watchful young men try to figure out the Lisbon girls while the sisters serve as a mirror for so many young women whose lives are dictated by something outside themselves.

'The Lure' (2015)

At first sight, The Lure may seem more like a horror movie than a coming-of-age picture. The Polish film follows two teenage mermaids named Golden (Michalina Olszańska) and Silver (Marta Mazurek), who pose as strippers and singers at a nightclub to seduce humans and eat men.

Underneath the layers of horror and music though, is a story of voracious teenage girls caught in a web of isolation and insatiable desire. One sister wants, more than anything, to assimilate with the humans they murder, and the other sister stands to remind her of the power they hold over men. The movie is full of thrilling cycles of teenage angst, otherness, and trying to fit into a world that doesn't want them.

'Boys in the Trees' (2016)

Corey (Toby Wallace) and Jonah (Gulliver McGrath) walk home together on Halloween with melancholic goodbyes hanging in the air during their last semester of high school. Anxiety lingers for them as they transition from adolescence to adulthood. During their walk home though, a surreal sequence of events finds them unable to determine what is real and what is a dream.

Boys in the Trees is an excellent look into teenagers having to come to terms with their past, present, and future. The dark fairytale feel of the movie is somewhere between Now and Then and Donnie Darko, with veins of fear and sadness. All of this culminates into a bittersweet passage through self-identity and sexual experimentation.

'Mean Creek' (2004)

Mean Creek is a lesson in adolescence. It contains every part of being a teenager: bullies, loneliness, peer pressure, and budding morality. The film seems like a simple premise of revenge at first, but it deepens into a complex journey of teenagers trying to do the right thing when they don't even have the capacity to do so yet.

Starring Rory Culkin and Josh Peck as Sam and George, Sam is a bright young man who is small for his age and is relentlessly bullied by the hulking George. The movie dives into the layers of a bully's mind, where George masks a lonely void inside himself. It also shows how childhood wounds sometimes never heal and are rarely forgiven.

'The Perks of Being a Wallflower' (2012)

The Perks of Being a Wallflower is one of the quintessential books about American teenage life. A film adaptation was released in 2012 and explored identity, isolation, and self-expression in the world of high school. Charlie (Logan Lerman) deals with his problems alone and holds too many secrets. They eventually eat away at him and turn him into a shell of a person, set on people-pleasing and never saying no.

The movie is special because, despite the darkness that lingers underneath it all, there is a constant ray of hope in Charlie. The iconic car scene where he and his friends stick their heads out of the window just to feel some semblance of freedom is heartbreaking. Being a teenager is daunting, but the film allows Charlie to finally breathe in the end when he remembers what happened to him in childhood.

'Babyteeth' (2019)

In Babyteeth, 16-year-old Milla (Eliza Scanlen) falls ill with cancer. She soon finds a new lust for life when she falls in love with a drug dealer, much to the dismay of her wealthy parents. The film is full of vulnerability, stunning cinematography, and a spirited spark that is often missing in the dark themes of coming-of-age films.

Babyteeth is not just about a dying teenage girl though. It is about a group of people navigating through the unexpected chaos of cancer, loss, and first love. It is an incredibly realistic portrayal of life with a blue-haired Milla making mistakes, self-medicating, and throwing tantrums throughout her journey of a life unlived.

