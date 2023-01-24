Dave Bautista is one of the most in-demand actors working in Hollywood today. That's for great reason, too; over the course of his career, Bautista has proved that he can be entrusted with any role. Dave Bautista can do anything from comedy to action to now, more dramatic roles. His willingness to push himself as a craftsman is clear both in interviews and onscreen.

On Feb. 3, Universal Pictures will release Knock at the Cabin, in which Dave Bautista will continue to show his flexibility as an actor. The movie is the latest from director M. Night Shyamalan and will adapt the 2018 novel Cabin at the End of the World by Bram Stoker Award-winning author Paul Tremblay. Bautista will star as Leonard, adding a horror entry to his already-impressive résumé. With this latest release right around the corner, now is a great time to look back on the depth of Dave Bautista's filmography.

1 Batista — WWE

Looking back now, it's easy to see why Dave Bautista has been keen to explore various roles. For years at the beginning of his public-facing career, Bautista dropped the "U" and picked up "W's" as Batista, the Animal. Skyrocketing from WWE's developmental program in Ohio Valley Wrestling, Batista was World Heavyweight Champion a mere two years after his televised debut.

But with his pro wrestling dominance came the risk of being pigeonholed. It's easy to envision a universe in which Dave Bautista was comfortable capitalizing on his success as a monster forever. Instead, his career as an actor quickly outpaced his explosive WWE runs, showing fans that the Animal was more than just his physique.

2 Brass Body — 'Man with the Iron Fists' (2012)

Rapper/producer RZA manifested his kung fu dreams with the 2012 release of The Man with the Iron Fists. Set in 19th-century China, the film was praised for its choreography and genre representation. Chief among its highlights is an early-career, Dave Bautista starring as Brass Body, a soldier of fortune capable of turning his body into metal.

While Brass Body's invulnerability may not have been too big a stretch for the WWE powerhouse, it wasn't Bautista's strength that got him cast but rather his speed. RZA auditioned for the burgeoning actor after seeing Dave Bautista in a stick-fighting training video, bringing attention to Bautista's lightning-fast reflexes.

3 Drax the Destroyer — 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Trilogy (2014-2023)

Director James Gunn took a big risk in adapting the lesser-known Guardians of the Galaxy comics for the big screen. But part of what made the initial movie such an undeniable success was the perfect casting. Perhaps his most brilliant decision was casting Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer. While the actor is ready to distance himself from his most famous role, Marvel acolytes and casual fans quickly defend his portrayal of Drax.

It's easy to see why Bautista again wishes to evolve in his acting roles. Drax is among Marvel's silliest characters; he's too literal and overly earnest, even mid-battle. However, Bautista grounds the character with a believable sincerity, imbuing the warrior alien with genuine humanity and poignancy.

4 Mr. Hinx — 'Spectre' (2015)

Bautista continued his streak of working with incredible directors with 2015's Spectre. This was the twenty-fourth entry in the James Bond franchise and the second consecutive Bond film to be directed by Sam Mendes. With Spectre, Dave Bautista added another bona fide blockbuster to his roster of roles, here starring as Mr. Hinx, Spectre's top assassin.

Every Bond movie needs a heavy, and Dave Bautista demonstrated once more that he was the man for the job. His screen presence added a necessary menace to the cutthroat Mr. Hinx, and the film was better for his inclusion.

5 Sapper Morton — 'Blade Runner 2049' (2017)

Blade Runner 2049 was when Dave Bautista finally had a role worthy of his acting aspirations. Bautista here played Sapper Morton, a rogue "replicant" in the 2017 epic sci-fi neo-noir. Again paired with an incredible director in Denis Villeneuve, the actor could successfully ground what could have otherwise been an over-the-top character.

Bautista, as Sapper Morton, is a well-read and polite bioengineered humanoid evading blade runners and living in seclusion. He's super-believable as an antique book collector living a hermit's life. Sapper Morton's creditability as a former medical officer works in the movie because of Bautista's performance.

6 Det. Vic Manning — 'Stuber' (2019)

Stuber was yet another swerve in an increasingly-unpredictable filmography. Once more, Dave Bautista surprises critics who may have seen him only suited for one kind of role. Here, he holds his own alongside comedian Kumail Nanjiani, bringing the muscle and the laughter. The unlikely pair form a likable odd couple, propelling the buddy cop comedy to hilarious heights.

The best thing about Stuber is the partnering of Nanjiani and Bautista. For the film's entire runtime, the affable duo is endlessly watchable. While a sequel may not be in the works anytime soon, viewers would be lucky to be treated to any future collaboration between these two actors.

7 JJ — 'My Spy' (2020)

After conquering the worlds of action, sci-fi, and buddy comedy, Dave Bautista starred in My Spy, a spy adventure family film. While the COVID-19 pandemic may have hampered the movie's box office numbers, viewers who caught it on Amazon Prime were entertained by its warm, light tone.

My Spy was the feature film debut of Bautista's co-star Chloe Coleman. Coleman couldn't have hoped for a better onscreen match when Bautista's character JJ is blackmailed into training the 9-year-old to be a spy herself. When the film was abruptly pulled from its theatrical release schedule, audiences were instead able to enjoy it at home with the whole family.

8 Scott Ward — 'Army of the Dead' (2021)

Image via Netflix

Dave Bautista continued his hot streak of starring roles with Army of the Dead. It's important to note just how front-and-center he is in this one; Bautista spent a solid 15 years in supporting roles. Here, he is the name at the top of the credits. However, Bautista almost turned the role down in search of more dramatic work.

What made him change his mind and join the movie's cast was the chance to work with director Zack Snyder. The decision paid off admirably, with Bautista bringing real pathos to what could've otherwise been just another action hero. Instead, Bautista's Scott Ward was a survivor viewers couldn't help but root for.

9 Glossu Rabban — 'Dune' (2021)

2021's Dune allowed Dave Bautista to work with director Denis Villeneuve again, continuing their collaboration from Blade Runner 2049. In addition to working with a stellar director, Bautista was surrounded by an incredible cast of actors, matching and elevating the caliber of his craftsmanship.

Dune was a hit at the Academy Awards, earning ten nominations and netting six trophies. While Bautista's performance was (wrongly) overlooked by the Academy, it's only a matter of time before the right role lands him an Oscar.

10 Duke Cody — 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' (2022)

Image via Netflix

Once more, Bautista worked to surround himself with a top-tier cast and an incredible filmmaker. This time, in 2022's Glass Onion, he was directed by Rian Johnson and joined onscreen by the likes of Daniel Craig, Janelle Monáe, and Kate Hudson. While his costars came perilously close to stealing the show, it was clear from frame one that Bautista had the most fun in his role.

Bautista is absolutely hilarious as Duke Cody, a men's rights activist Twitch streamer. Again, Bautista takes what could have been a one-note character and upgrades it to being one of the most memorable things about this movie. In a movie lauded for its ensemble cast, Bautista stands apart as a clear highlight.

