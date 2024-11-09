From requiring 99 takes for a scene, to an authoritarian attention to detail, the legend of David Fincher casts a long shadow. However, whatever one's thoughts on David Fincher and his methods, it is undeniable that he creates great films. Largely regarded as one of the greatest directors working today, his mastery of the craft of filmmaking is immediately obvious in every frame of his work. In a career spanning slightly over 30 years, David Fincher has directed films ranging from dark crime procedurals to adaptations of summer beach reads and even heartfelt passion projects.

Making a name for himself directing music videos before transitioning to film, David Fincher had already worked with Michael Jackson, Madonna, George Michael, Sting and Paula Abdul, to name a few, before directing his debut feature film. This perhaps explains his comfort around actors and why he has been able to consistently get the exact performances from his actors that he wants, irrespective of their experience or A-list status. Fincher's 12 feature films have garnered 40 Oscar nominations, with seven of those being for acting performances. While David Fincher's films remain continuously rewatchable, they are now going to be assessed under a different metric: the performances of their actors. Is David Fincher's best film also his best acted? Which film received the most acting Academy Award nominations? We discuss his sublime filmography.

10 'The Game' (1997)

Written by John Brancato and Michael Ferris

Michael Douglas shines as a man unsure of what and who to trust in David Fincher's 1997 follow-up to Se7en, The Game. In the film, Douglas plays Nick, a banker whose birthday gift from his brother is participation in a mysterious game. As the game starts to integrate with his real life and things begin to get more uncertain, both he and the audience become more unsure as to what is going on. The Game is a thoroughly entertaining film and perhaps Fincher's most underrated. Michael Douglas is entirely believable as a man whose life unravels around him, firstly piece by piece and then all at once.

Sean Penn, Deborah Kara Unger and the late James Rebhorn round out the film's entertaining supporting cast. By the nature of the film's premise, no one in its supporting cast plays a straightforward role. However, it is incumbent on both Nick and the audience to ascertain what the game really is. This leads to very fun and layered performances from the supporting cast, that greatly benefit from repeated rewatches. The film's overall quality also helps to sell this facade because audiences remain too engrossed to pause and try to preemptively figure out the film.

9 'Panic Room' (2002)

Written by David Koepp

Fincher's 2002 home invasion thriller starred Jodie Foster as a single mum whose new home is invaded by burglars and has to hide in the home's panic room. Following his releases of Se7en and Fight Club, Panic Room was a more whittled-down and mainstream release. This meant that the success of the film was heavily dependent on its central performances. Fortunately, Oscar-winner Jodie Foster, a last-minute replacement for Nicole Kidman, delivers in her role as a resourceful, defiant single mother determined to protect her home and daughter against the evening's terrible forces. Additionally, Jodie Foster's involvement has been credited for improving her character's original depiction in the script. Joining Jodie Foster in the panic room is 11-year-old Kristen Stewart in her second film role. While Foster may be classified as the strong "hero" of the film, Kristen Stewart's diabetic Sarah is undoubtedly the heart of the film.

Rounding out the cast as the film's burglars were Forest Whitaker, Dwight Yoakam and Jared Leto (reuniting with Fincher after working together on Fight Club). The film smartly creates three very different characters for the burglars as opposed to having them be three variations of the same character. Forest Whitaker's Burnham is a conflicted, blue-collar worker who is adamant about no one getting hurt during the evening and Jared Leto's Junior is an oblivious, spoiled rich kid. Dwight Yoakam is the standout among the burglars though, with his Raoul always presenting an unpredictable danger for the film. All three actors bring the exact right pitch to their characters which creates an interesting dynamic where audiences are never really sure if the burglars themselves are on the same page.

8 'The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo' (2011)

Written by Steven Zaillian

Daniel Craig and Rooney Mara teamed up for Fincher's The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo adaptation in 2011. Before Daniel Craig was delightfully hamming it up in Rian Johnson's Knives Out franchise, he played Mikael Blomkvist as a decidedly more understated investigator than Benoit Blanc. Blomkvist is unafraid to go "too far" in his search for what he considers justice. He wears his morality and honor as armor. Daniel Craig shines in the kind of way that great actors manage to make great acting look effortless. He strikes up excellent chemistry with Rooney Mara's Lisbeth Salander.

Rooney Mara's portrayal of Lisbeth Salander was always where the film was going to live or die. Coming off the heels of Noomi Rapace's widely beloved portrayal of the anti-social hacker, Rooney Mara had a lot to live up to. However, she is excellent in the role and remarkably, nothing like the Erica audiences met a year prior in The Social Network. Here, aided by multiple piercings, jet-black hair and a constantly confrontational attitude, Mara plays Lisbeth with strength and determination. Her trauma is appropriately buried away, but just like her anger which is constantly seething just underneath the surface, she is ready to call upon it when needed as fuel. Her constant avenging spirit makes the moments where she breaks down her walls and lets Daniel Craig's Blomkvist in, all the more special. It is a complete three-dimensional performance that deservedly earned Rooney Mara her first Academy Award nomination.

7 Mank (2020)

Written by Jack Fincher

For David Fincher's first film with Netflix, Mank, he went to his late father's long-gestating screenplay about the co-writer of Citizen Kane, Herman J. Mankiewicz. To tackle the making of one of the greatest American films ever made is tough enough, but to center the film around the most controversial part of its production, its screenplay, was a bold task. To embody the controversial figure, Fincher enlisted the always great, Gary Oldman. Oldman disappears into the role of the alcoholic genius and clearly has a lot of fun playing the prickly sides of the character. However, he shines best when opposite Amanda Seyfried's Marion Davies.

Seyfried's Marion Davies is an actress who Mankiewicz befriends on the MGM lot. Seyfried is magnificent in the role and plays Marion as someone who everyone else writes off but is just smart enough to know what everyone else thinks about her but not too smart that she has to carry the burden of her intelligence (like Mankiewicz). Marion and Mankiewicz find themselves almost surprised at how well they get along, as do the audience. It is through Marion that Mankiewicz meets William Randolph Hearst, the character that would inspire the titular Charles Foster Kane in Citizen Kane and it is how the audience is introduced to Charles Dance's portrayal of the newspaper magnate. Charles Dance leads a terrific supporting ensemble that includes Lily Collins, Arliss Howard, Tom Pelphrey and Tom Burke. However, as impressive as they all are, this is Seyfried and most importantly, Oldman's film and they were both deservedly nominated for Academy Awards for their performances.

6 'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button' (2008)

Written by Eric Roth

Quite possibly Fincher's most sentimental film, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button was based on an F. Scott Fitzgerald short story from 1922. Brad Pitt reunites once more with Fincher to play Benjamin Button, a man who ages in reverse. Cate Blanchett plays his forever love interest throughout the years. Pitt once again taps into a new aspect in his arsenal for his work with Fincher. Here he plays a man who continues to defy a death sentence placed on him at birth and who is determined to enjoy life to the fullest. He also contends with what it means to live life in reverse in this way and makes his entire performance a meditation on grief, love and time (literally and metaphorically). For his decades-spanning performance, Pitt received his second Academy Award nomination and his first for a Fincher film.

Supporting Fincher in the film are Cate Blanchett and Taraji P. Henson. The latter earned an Academy Award nomination for her heartfelt performance as Queenie, the caretaker of the nursing home where Benjamin was abandoned at birth. She finds him on the porch and raises him as her own. It is a performance and relationship that radiates unconditional love. Speaking of love, Cate Blanchett plays half of the film's love story. Her character's relationship with Benjamin endures for decades, but due to their individual situations and Benjamin's conditions, it never truly gets the chance to blossom. However, it was a love that left both characters forever changed and, in her final moments, all Daisy can do is recall the story of Benjamin to her daughter.

5 'Fight Club' (1999)

Written by Jim Uhls

In Se7en, Brad Pitt's first collaboration with David Fincher, he was actively running away from his public perception and standard typecasting. However, four years later in Fight Club, Pitt and Fincher weaponized that perception to create the incredible Tyler Durden. It is the quintessential movie star performance. Pitt is at his most charming playing the anarchical, smooth-talking cult leader. Conversely, Edward Norton plays The Narrator, a character decidedly stripped of any charisma. He is the most extreme version of the 'everyman character', sleepwalking through life one IKEA catalog at a time. He, ironically, starts attending emotional support groups after realizing that expressions of emotional vulnerability cure his insomnia. It is a character that really should not work. Simultaneously awful and unremarkable on paper, there is no reason for an audience to enjoy watching the character. However, Edward Norton imbues his performance with a pain, confusion and middle-aged malaise that becomes irresistible to audiences. Even in the presence of Brad Pitt's incredibly charismatic, well-chiseled Tyler Durden, it is impossible to take your eyes off what Edward Norton is going through.

The film's x-factor comes in the shape of Helena Bonham Carter's Marla Singer. With her, an already chaotic film gets an extra dose of chaotic energy. Like The Narrator, Marla frequents emotional support groups, but with her, it's somehow worse. She goes to support groups for people with testicular cancer. She smokes cigarettes at support groups for people with lung cancer. She is poor and steals clothes from laundry machines only to sell them later. Bonham Carter clearly revels in playing the role. She steals every scene she's in and delivers every line with just enough extra sauce on it. She is a character the audience never truly figures out and we're left wondering about what's going on behind those cool-looking sunglasses of hers.

4 'Se7en' (1995)

Written by Andrew Kevin Walker

Years before he was the enigmatic Tyler Durden, Fincher cast Brad Pitt as the eager detective, David Mills, in his unsettling 1995 film, Se7en. Se7en began a new career trajectory for Pitt, helping him shake off his pretty boy/romantic lead typecasting. His performance as Mills is eager and likable. He is impulsive but always well-meaning. Pitt effortlessly plays the charming naivety of the character; this is someone still untouched by the evils of his world. He is a family man and someone who believes in good overcoming evil.

On the other end of the spectrum is Morgan Freeman's disillusioned William Somerset. Freeman's steely performance is the film's guiding light. He holds the film together with the gravitas expected from a seasoned detective about to retire. His quiet and analytical performance not only complements Pitt's more loquacious and mobile performance but also accentuates the moments he breaks character. It's a perfect performance that has gone underappreciated in the shadow of the film's more showy performances. At the risk of spoiling the 30-year-old film, Kevin Spacey appears towards the end of the film as a character that shakes the dynamic of the film's climax. This character, and Spacey's performance, serve as the catalysts for an intense, action-filled, acting masterclass of a conclusion to the film.

3 'Gone Girl' (2014)

Written by Gillian Flynn

In David Fincher's Gone Girl, which Gillian Flynn adapted from her own novel of the same name, Ben Affleck's Nick Dunne is the prime suspect when his wife Amy Dunne (Rosamund Pike) suddenly disappears and is presumed dead. Nick wholeheartedly asserts his innocence, but everything he says and does indicates his guilt. He transparently performs for the cameras amidst the growing media frenzy around the case while barely hiding a growing disdain for them. It feels like the role Affleck was born to play. Fincher described Ben Affleck as being "extremely bright" and praised his ability to draw from his own experiences with the tabloid press in portraying Nick. He creates a character that is frustrating while, at times, sympathetic, is heavily flawed while not irredeemable, is both the victim and the perpetrator.

However, this film belongs to Rosamund Pike and her performance as Amy Dunne. Amy Dunne is a brilliant, calculating, detail-oriented perfectionist. Unhappy with the route her life is heading, she viciously takes matters into her own hands. Rosamund Pike's Academy-Award-nominated performance is a precise, all-encompassing performance that always leaves the audience unsure of what will happen next. She is required to play several roles in her one character; the "cool girl", the best friend, the dutiful wife, the damsel in distress, the mastermind and the psychopath. Impressively, she knocks every single one out of the park. Joining Rosamund Pike and Ben Affleck are a bevy of excellent performances. Carrie Coon - in her feature film debut - is the noteworthy supporting performance. As Nick's twin sister, she excels in portraying both Margo's support of and exasperation at him. Neil Patrick Harris plays against type as a mysterious, obsessed ex-boyfriend of Amy's, Scoot McNairy provides a chilling one-scene performance as another of Amy's exes. Casey Wilson delivers a standout comedic performance as the Dunnes' ditzy neighbor and Tyler Perry received great reviews for a surprising scene-stealing performance.

2 'Zodiac' (2007)

Written by James Vanderbilt

David Fincher's two-and-a-half-hour film, Zodiac, provides an extremely detailed depiction of the police investigation, press coverage and the hunt for the Zodiac Killer. Jake Gyllenhaal portrays Robert Graysmith, the reporter whose books would eventually serve as the basis for the film. Gyllenhaal's Robert Graysmith evolves from an eager and earnest cartoonist to an obsessed reporter desperate to be taken seriously. Mark Ruffalo brings an assuredness to his Inspector Dave Toschi character and a sense of morality that instantly ingratiates the audience to his character's point of view. Robert Downey Jr. plays Paul Avery as a dogged crime reporter whose obsession and paranoia are exacerbated when the Zodiac Killer sends a letter threatening his life. His continued obsession leads him to drugs and alcohol. While probably not a direct cause, the film draws a clear line between his obsession and his eventual health breakdown. Similarly, Graysmith's obsession leads to the breakdown of his marriage and the loss of his family and Toschi's obsession leads to his professional collapse.

The trio of leads is supported by reliably excellent performances from Brian Cox, Phillip Baker Hall, Chloë Sevigny, Donal Logue and June Diane Raphael, to name a few. However, the film's greatest acting performance belongs to John Carroll Lynch's portrayal of prime suspect, Arthur Leigh Allen in only a handful of scenes. In a pivotal scene with police investigators, John Carroll Lynch's Arthur is calm, collected, menacing, evasive, dismissive and confrontational. It's a supremely directed scene but an even better-acted one. John Carroll Lynch manages to play the character as one who is entirely innocent as well as a guilty serial killer attempting to hide his innocence. It's a remarkable performance.

1 'The Social Network' (2010)

Written by Aaron Sorkin

Aaron Sorkin's The Social Network script begins with a 6-minute, 9-page conversation scene between Jesse Eisenberg's Mark and Rooney Mara's Erica. Rooney Mara is excellent as Mark Zuckerberg's girlfriend, who simultaneously tries to humor him, keep up with him, protect his ego and challenge him. It's a great and endearing performance from Mara. However, while her performance might have "won" this scene, Eisenberg's performance as the film's fictionalized version of Mark Zuckerberg is truly the standout of the film. Eisenberg effectively portrays Mark as the villain in a film about him changing the world. His Mark is insecure, petty and distracted by shiny things while still somehow, in certain choice scenes, revealing a buried, damaged humanity. It's a great acting performance that earned Eisenberg an Academy Award nomination.

If any character could claim to be The Social Network's emotional hero, it would be Andrew Garfield's Eduardo Saverin. In a performance that seems to get re-appreciated annually, Garfield is given the task of playing two very different versions of Saverin; one who is in love with Zuckerberg and his genius and another who has been cheated and ridiculed by him. Garfield excels at showing the righteous anger and pain Eduardo feels from Mark's betrayal. It's an excellent performance in a film of excellent performances and one that rightfully stands up to Eisenberg's.

