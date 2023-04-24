David Fincher is one of the most popular filmmakers working today and for very good reason. Throughout the years, the prized director has delivered impeccable pieces of filmmaking that stand the test of time, including his directorial debut, Alien 3. Fincher is also known for directing the true crime series Mindhunter, which fans would love to have back. His new film, The Killer will be released on Netflix on November 10, 2023.

In truth, some movies are just so "Fincher" that viewers can immediately tell, and that is thanks to the recognizable traits they feature. In addition to his characteristic visual style — which includes tripod shots, lowkey lightening, a green color tinting, and recurring usage of shadow — the director's work often counts on intense storytelling that reflects on societal themes like social disconnection/isolation, dehumanization, and even feminism. The users of IMDb have rated Fincher's works: according to them, how do they all rank?

10 'Panic Room' (2002)

IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

After three men break in looking for missing money, a recently divorced woman (JodieFoster) and her diabetic daughter (KristenStewart) are forced to seek safety in the safe room of their newly purchased home in New York. However, their troubles do not stop there, for what the criminals really want is hidden among them.

In addition to a captivating storyline that will have viewers on the edge of their seats, what stands out the most about Panic Room is arguably Foster's performance on top of Fincher's excellent direction. A very violent and graphic thriller, the 2002 feature, although far from the filmmaker's best work, makes for an entertaining (and slightly claustrophobic) watch.

9 'Mank' (2020)

IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

In this well-written and performed biography comedy set in the 1930s, audiences are introduced to Herman J. Mankiewicz (played by Gary Oldman), a biting wit and drunken screenwriter who is rushing to finish Citizen Kane, directed by Orson Welles while also reexamining Hollywood through his own eyes.

Mank is the latest David Fincher movie to come out, and it is clearly aimed at film buffs in what almost feels like a love letter. Although it may not be to everybody's taste, there is no doubt that it managed to capture the essence of the film industry.

8 'The Game' (1997)

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

This engrossing 1997 mystery thriller starring Michael Douglasfollows a wealthy San Francisco banker who is given the chance to partake in a secret game. However, said game flips his life upside down when he begins to wonder whether it is actually a hidden plot to destroy him.

Twisting and intense are two words that describe the David Fincher flick, though that could also apply to almost every movie in his filmography. After 26 years, The Game remains a gripping and surprising watch featuring great acting and is arguably one of the filmmaker's finest works.

7 'Zodiac' (2007)

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

Based on Robert Graysmith's book of the same name, Zodiacis a loosely dramatized portrayal of a genuine murder case from the 1970s, and it focuses on a serial killer in the San Francisco Bay Area who challenges law enforcement through his letters and cryptic messages. Audiences tag along as the detectives and reporters fixate on the case and go in pursuit of the murderer.

Featuring three of the best performances by Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr., and Jake Gyllenhaal, along with a thought-provoking narrative, this disturbing serial killer flick is certainly among the best of its genre, and proof of that is the undeniable way it manages to frustrate and puzzle viewers with its complex and challenging narrative.

6 'The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo' (2011)

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

A highly-regarded neo-noir psychological thriller, The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo was also based on a book (this time by Swedish author Stieg Larsson). It stars Rooney Mara and Daniel Craig in the lead roles, narrating Mikael Blomkvist's quest to, with the help of a computer hacker named Lisbeth, learn what happened to a girl from an affluent family who vanished 40 years ago.

As brutal as it is engrossing, this dark mystery thriller is guaranteed to leave the audience's eyes glued to their screens. On top of being beautifully shot and obviously masterfully directed, The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo does a good job of examining the grotesque abuse of women, highlighting the governmental flaws that allow such acts.

5 'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button' (2008)

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

In the highly peculiar drama The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Brad Pitt is a man who starts aging backward. The movie illustrates the character's unconventional story, from the very moment he was born looking like an elderly man to his death as a baby in a crib.

There is hardly any doubt that the 2008 feature is a highly philosophical one, especially considering how it depicts that age dominates identity, sending out a message on how age has more to do with mindset rather than the physical aspects.

4 'The Social Network' (2010)

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Centering around the founding of the social networking website Facebook, The Social Networkstars Jesse Eisenberg as MarkZuckerberg, following him from his Harvard years up until the twins (Armie Hammer), who claimed he stole their idea, sue him when the social network becomes a global success a few years later.

This drama-packed 2010 biography is surely an intriguing one and ultimately ends up surprising many viewers who decide to put themselves through it. What's more, like all other Fincher films, The Social Network counts on the astounding direction and great acting.

3 'Gone Girl' (2014)

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Starring Rosamund Pike in the main role, Gone Girlis an epic drama mystery adapted from Gillian Flynn's novel of the same name. It chronicles the disappearance of Ben Affleck's character's wife on the occasion of their fifth wedding anniversary. As time goes by, the media leads Nick Dunne to come under scrutiny when it's thought that he might not be completely innocent.

David Fincher strikes again with mind-bending twists and turns in the 2014 feature, catching viewers off-guard. Many elements make Gone Girl a shockingly excellent movie, but its message on the real meaning of commitment is what stands out the most.

2 'Se7en' (1995)

IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

Set in a crime-ridden and unnamed fictional city, Se7endeals with a serial killer (Kevin Spacey) who uses the seven deadly sins as motivation as he is sought after by two detectives, a rookie (Brad Pitt) and a veteran (Morgan Freeman).

Likely to appeal to those who enjoyed Zodiac, the 1995 feature is certainly among Fincher's very best pictures to date. The compelling psychological thriller has often been considered the best of all time, and its complex characters and twisted screenplay definitely play a part.

1 'Fight Club' (1999)

IMDb Rating: 8.8/10

Perhaps the most "film bro" movie to ever exist (followed by American Psycho), Fight Clubcenters on an insomniac office worker (Edward Norton) who joins an underground combat club founded by a devil-may-care soap maker (BradPitt) that develops into much more than he initially thought.

On top of fantastic directing, the 1999 satire does a good job at getting its point across, which is possibly why it is so loved; capitalism is a recurring theme in Fincher's highly-prized movie, highlighting breaking free from a consumerist society.

