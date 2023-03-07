The one word that's probably most tied to the filmography of David Lynch would have to be "weird." He's a legendary director who's been working in film and TV for more than 50 years at this point, and has a singularly recognizable style that gives his work a truly distinct quality. His way of filmmaking is so unique that the word "Lynchian" has been coined to describe his work, and refers to films that feel dreamlike, surreal, mysterious, menacing, and sometimes nightmarish.

As a director, he's made plenty of short films and has worked in TV (most noticeably across three seasons of Twin Peaks). When it comes to his films, he's got 10 that were theatrically released and had feature-length runtimes. They vary in terms of strangeness, with a couple feeling mostly normal, and a few being among the most bizarre mainstream releases of all time, and are ranked below from least weird to most weird.

10 'The Straight Story' (1999)

If anything, it can almost be unnerving how normal The Straight Story is. It's a film without anything that could be described as dreamlike or horror-inspired, and also lacks conflict in the traditional sense, simply being about an elderly man who wants to visit his brother, who's in poor health. As he doesn't have a car or driver's license, he decides to make the long journey there driving his lawnmower.

It's a unique road movie in that way, as the journey is a slow but steady one, and there are no antagonists around to make the journey difficult. It's a peaceful, character-focused, and ultimately heartwarming movie, and stands out among David Lynch's other movies for how down-to-earth and straightforward it is.

9 'The Elephant Man' (1980)

Most of the movies David Lynch made that could be considered "normal" or at least close to traditional came in the earlier years of his filmmaking career. The Elephant Man is an example of this, as it was his second film and is more or less a straightforward historical drama about a unique subject: a man named Joseph Merrick, who lived a difficult life because of his physical deformities.

It's an emotional and empathetic drama, and features very few directorial trademarks often associated with Lynch. It has a slightly more foreboding atmosphere than The Straight Story, given its setting, emotional scenes, and the fact it's in black-and-white, but is otherwise one of Lynch's most straightforward and normal movies.

8 'Blue Velvet' (1986)

There are plenty of unsettling scenes in Blue Velvet, largely thanks to Dennis Hopper's terrifying performance as the vile Frank Booth. But for those who can get past the disturbing elements, Blue Velvet is ultimately a fairly direct (by Lynch's standards) crime/thriller with a plot that isn't nearly as intricate or hard to follow as Lynch's more bizarre movies.

It's a neo-noir film that flirts with having Lynch's trademark surrealism in a few spots, but ultimately centers on a comprehensible plot involving a young man getting wrapped up with a nightclub singer and various unsavory characters who've kidnapped her child. It's more disturbing than strange, and viewers who are up to handling some violent and alarming content will likely be able to follow the movie without much confusion.

7 'Dune' (1984)

Nearly 40 years before 2021's Dune wowed audiences with a faithful adaptation of the classic novel of the same name's first half, David Lynch had a go at condensing the whole thing into one 137-minute-long movie. The results were certainly interesting, with Lynch's style able to do justice to some aspects of the sci-fi epic's story and world, but feeling a little rushed and messy in other areas.

Ultimately, 1984's Dune will be reasonably comprehensible to those familiar with the novel or the 2021 film, but newcomers to its world might be lost. As a large-scale blockbuster, it's probably one of the more bizarre ones of the 1980s, but the fact it tells a (relatively) cohesive story with more or less recognizable sci-fi tropes ensures it's not among David Lynch's strangest efforts.

6 'Lost Highway' (1997)

Lost Highway represents the point at which things start becoming very strange and heavily Lynchian. This mystery/thriller has a constantly unnerving and oftentimes nightmarish atmosphere, and has a labyrinthine plot that involves murder, blackmail, doppelgängers, and a figure known as the Mystery Man who seems to know an unsettling amount about the film's protagonist.

With a film like Lost Highway, it's best just to go with the flow and not worry too much about what everything means. Given it moves at a pretty fast pace, features creative visuals, and is always engaging on some level, it remains fairly accessible, all things considered... even though this is the point where Lynch's movies start to become harder to summarize when it comes to their core narratives.

5 'Mulholland Drive' (2001)

For a good chunk of Mulholland Drive, things are relatively comprehensible. It's one of David Lynch's most popular films because of this, seeing as for much of its runtime, it mostly sticks to following two main characters - one an aspiring actress, the other a mysterious amnesiac - who form a close bond, with the former helping the latter find out who she really is.

There are a few odd tangents here and there, but these scenes are also often entertaining in their own way. It's in the final act where things become very strange, with the dreamlike atmosphere and dream logic being upped considerably. There's a definite method to the madness, and it's certainly not being random just for the sake of it, though most viewers will likely find themselves very lost if they only watched the movie once.

4 'Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me' (1992)

A feature film sequel/prequel to the first two seasons of Twin Peaks, Fire Walk With Me is one of David Lynch's boldest, best, and most uncompromising movies. It fluctuates between hard-hitting family drama and scenes that feel truly nightmarish, with a plot that mostly focuses on the life of Laura Palmer during her final days on Earth.

The straightforward scenes that don't indulge in dreamlike or nightmarish imagery are all very upsetting, and when contrasted with the film's horror elements, it can make Fire Walk With Me a difficult watch. For good measure, there are also plenty of scenes that are hard to analyze or explain (including a crazy David Bowie cameo), with most of them featured in the film's opening half-hour or so.

3 'Wild at Heart' (1990)

David Lynch plus Nicolas Cage was always going to make for a wild time, and Wild at Heart doesn't disappoint. The two pair up for one of Lynch's weirdest movies, with its plot centering on two young lovers on the run, making Wild at Heart a crazy mash-up of crime, romance, dark comedy, and a road movie.

For anyone who feared just Cage wouldn't be enough, Wild at Heart also contains other scenery-chewing actors in its cast, like Willem Dafoe and Crispin Glover. It's violent, hyperactive, and sometimes even an assault on the senses. Additionally, it also contains plenty of references to The Wizard of Oz and Elvis Presley. It's a rocking, crazy, unsettling "good" time.

2 'Eraserhead' (1977)

Right from the start of Eraserhead, David Lynch wants the viewer to know they're in for something strange. It serves as a definitive introduction to David Lynch's filmography as a whole, too, given this was his first feature film, and built on the weirdness he'd showcased in his short films made during the 1960s and 1970s.

The premise of Eraserhead sounds simple enough, being about a young man who's constantly on edge and struggling to deal with his very strange-looking newborn baby. However, the setting, atmosphere, and overall tone of Eraserhead work together to make it strange, with it sometimes feeling like a lot's going on, and sometimes feeling like surprisingly little is. It's almost as surreal as horror can get, with its experimental elements easily making it one of Lynch's weirdest.

1 'Inland Empire' (2006)

Inland Empire is a terrifying fever dream of a movie that cannot truly be explained. Initially, it appears to focus on an actress losing her grip on reality, thereby having some similarities to Mulholland Drive. However, it goes off the rails into bizarre territory far quicker, and the territory proves even more bizarre, too.

At approximately three hours long, Inland Empire also proves daunting because of its length. It's currently the last feature film in Lynch's filmography, and arguably works as his definitive film; one he'd been building up to his whole career. And in any event, even if it's not his best, it's definitely his strangest and most challenging.

