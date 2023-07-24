Known for his exceptional range and captivating performances, David Tennant is a force to be reckoned with and continues to thrive in the film industry. With memorable roles in projects like Doctor Who, Broadchurch, and Good Omens, he has garnered widespread praise for his nuanced portrayals and undeniable talent.

On July 28th, his second season of Good Omens will be made available on Prime Video, marking his return to television and his reappearance as the fan-favorite demon, Crowley. However, Good Omens is just one of many series in which Tennant excels; with a broad range of television roles under his belt, his fans should also see a number of other shows.

10 ‘Good Omens’ (2019-2023)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 84%

Based on the novel of the same name by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman, Good Omens follows an angel named Aziraphale (Michael Sheen), and a demon named Crowley (Tennant), who have reluctantly become friends over their long existence on Earth. With the incoming apocalypse and the birth of the Antichrist, the unlikely duo must work together to prevent the end of the world.

The popularity of the show was greatly attributed to his fascinating on-screen chemistry with his on-screen partner, Michael Sheen. Moreover, Tennant's portrayal of Crowley demonstrated his range as an actor by capturing the character's impish attitude and conflicted emotions. He was equally at home delivering comic lines as he was delving into the more emotional scenes, quickly making Crowley a fan favorite.

9 ‘Staged’ (2020-2022)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 89%

Staged is a television series that follows the lives of actors David Tennant and Michael Sheen as they navigate the challenges of virtual rehearsals and creative frustration during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. The show takes a meta approach, blurring the lines between fiction and reality, as Tennant and Sheen play exaggerated versions of themselves.

In the best possible way, Tennant and Sheen's winning chemistry from Good Omens was carried over to Staged, continuing to make fans faint over their lovely bromance. Moreover, Staged offers a witty and light-hearted perspective on the difficulties faced by performers and the creative profession in these unprecedented times by blending humor, self-deprecation, and moments of real thought.

8 ‘Doctor Who’ (2005 - )

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 90%

Doctor Who is a long-running British TV series that centers on the adventures of the Doctor, a time-traveling alien with the ability to regenerate into a new form when near death. The Doctor, usually accompanied by companions, explores the universe in a time-traveling spacecraft called the TARDIS, which appears as a British police box. Together, they encounter various villains, aliens, and civilizations while facing moral dilemmas and saving the universe from imminent threats.

The Tenth Doctor was portrayed by Tennant with a unique blend of vivacity, wit, and emotional depth. He skillfully captured the Doctor's wide range of emotions, moving from moments of levity and eccentricity to periods of profound sadness and meditation, making him an iconic figure.

7 ‘Des’ (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 90%

Based on the real-life events surrounding the notorious serial killer Dennis Nilsen, nicknamed "Des," Des is a miniseries set in the 1980s and explores the investigation and subsequent arrest of Nilsen, as well as the subsequent trial and the impact on the victims' families.

Tennant portrayed the titular role with a terrifying performance that takes his march toward evil to new heights. Audiences and critics were charmed by Tennant’s ability to capture Nilsen's uncanny charm combined with an underlying sadness. His performance undoubtedly showed off his wide range as an actor, displaying his capacity to take on challenging roles that are frightening and disturbing, further establishing his reputation as a flexible and talented performer.

6 ‘There She Goes’ (2018-)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 91%

There She Goes revolves around the life of a family coping with the challenges of raising a young girl with a severe learning disability with the narration told through the perspective of the girl’s parents, Simon (Tennant) and Emily (Jessica Hynes).

The show presents a very realistic picture of parenting and the challenges and rewards of raising a child with special needs. Tennant's sensitive acting additionally enables viewers to connect with Simon's journey and the commonplace facts. However, the parents, who have wonderful chemistry together on screen, offer some delightful humor to break up the doom.

5 ‘Criminal: UK’ (2019-2020)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%

Criminal: UK focuses on the intense interrogation and investigation of suspects involved in various criminal cases. The show takes place entirely within the confines of a police interrogation room, adding to the tension and claustrophobic atmosphere. Each episode delves into a different case, with the suspects, detectives, and legal advisors engaging in a psychological battle to uncover the truth.

In the series, Tennant portrays a doctor who is suspected and being interrogated by the police in a tense, high-stakes environment for an accusation of rape and murder. Tennant expertly navigates the complicated dynamics of his character, expertly revealing layers of depth, tenderness, and intrigue, shining a very bright light on his versatility.

4 ‘Broadchurch’ (2013-2017)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%

Broadchurch centers around the small coastal town of Broadchurch and follows Detective Inspector Alec Hardy (Tennant) and Detective Sergeant Ellie Miller (Olivia Colman) as they investigate the mysterious death of an 11-year-old boy named Danny Latimer. It also focuses on the repercussions of his death on the local community.

Given his ability to have chemistry with nearly every on-screen partner, including Colman in Broadchurch, Tennant may be regarded as the king of chemistry. Moreover, the show has been elevated by Tennant's uncanny ability to portray yet another tormented character with a need to uphold moral principles throughout its seasons.

3 ‘Hang Ups’ (2018-)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%

Hang Ups revolves around the life of Dr. Richard Pitt (Stephen Mangan), a therapist offering online counseling sessions to his clients. Each episode follows a different therapy session, with Dr. Pitt dealing with a range of clients and their eccentricities.

Tennant portrayed Martin Lamb, a client of Dr. Pitt. Tennant received tremendous appreciation for his depiction of Martin because he brought his renowned charisma and comedic timing to the part. Additionally, Tennant's portrayal showcases the complexity and humor of the program, displaying his prowess in both dramatic and comic acting.

2 ‘The Legend of Vox Machina’ (2022 - )

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%

Based on the first campaign of the Dungeons & Dragons web series Critical Role, The Legend of Vox Machina follows the titular team as they must save the planet once more, this time from a dangerous dragon alliance known as the Chroma Conclave, after saving the kingdom from evil and disaster at the hands of the most dreadful power couple in Exandria.

Tennant voiced General Krieg, a minor role in the series. Despite the role's size, Tennant nevertheless gave a performance that was distinctive and outstanding enough to showcase his voice acting skills and convince the audience that he has to take on more projects of this nature. The show

1 ‘Spy in the Wild’ (2017 - )

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%

Spy in the Wild is a wildlife documentary series that showcases the unique behavior and interactions of animals in their natural habitats. What sets this series apart is the use of animatronic spy creatures, designed to resemble real animals, that are placed among wild groups.

Tennant served as the show’s narrator who assisted in directing viewers through the fascinating realm of animal behavior by giving background information and elaborating on the distinctive lives of the creatures featured in the series. Tennant’s unique voice and storytelling skills offered depth and intrigue to the show, elevating it to a new level of education and entertainment.

