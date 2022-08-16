The major comic book giants Marvel and DC seem to enjoy showing off how their respective superheroes are all part of a huge collective universe. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has proven that this concept can be pulled off successfully, breaking new ground in the film industry. On the other hand, DC has struggled a bit in this department.

The DC Extended Universe was a rushed venture with an uncertain future, though the television-based Arrowverse grew to be pretty successful. However, a contemporary DC franchise that should not be overlooked is the DC Animated Movie Universe, comprised of multiple interconnected animated films based on popular properties. They may have been made for home media, but many are exciting, edgy, and emotional flicks that could still contend with the more "high-end" fare.

10) 'Justice League Dark' (2017)

An inexplicable madness is spreading among people worldwide, causing chaos and death, and the Justice League seems powerless against it. Confronted with the possibility that magic may be at the root of the problem, Batman investigates with the help of Earth's mystical heroes, including John Constantine, Zatanna, Deadman, and others.

Narratively speaking, Justice League Dark is not the DCAMU's best, though it still presents a decent mystery and interesting characters. The movie's biggest advantage is that the supernatural element permits it to go wildly imaginative and, as the title implies, in dark directions.

9) 'Teen Titans: The Judas Contract' (2017)

The most famous Teen Titans comic storyline is given a fresh spin as the eponymous superhero team faces off against Deathstroke and Brother Blood, aided by their newest member Terra, who is secretly a traitor.

Despite a rather confusing and pointless opening sequence, the film pushes forward with strong, relevant action and character development, particularly concerning Terra. A smart fusion of the sympathetic fallen heroine from the 2003 Teen Titans animated show and the disturbingly depraved villainess of the source material, this iteration of the terrakinetic Judas figure ensures a tragic, mature, and emotionally conflicting experience.

8) 'Batman: Bad Blood' (2016)

Batman is dead. Or is he? Either way, Gotham is left without its chief protector, meaning it is up to Nightwing, Robin, and their new allies Batwoman and Batwing to fend off the emboldened criminal element and figure out what happened to the Caped Crusader.

Having Batman out of commission for a lot of the film affords the rest of the Bat Family space to shine. And shine they do, even Alfred, the ever-loyal butler. Ample fun, drama, and insight are gathered from the sidekicks' battles and dialogue. All the same, Batman's presence is still felt throughout as you are granted a further peek into his psyche and the effect he has had on those he mentored and inspired.

7) 'Batman: Hush' (2019)

Adapted from the comic book story arc of the same name, Batman is being terrorized by an enigmatic enemy called Hush, who seems to know everything about him. At the same time, Batman's burgeoning romance with Catwoman gets serious, which only puts her in greater danger as Hush targets those closest to the Dark Knight.

Until the desired live-action telling of this modern Batman classic is realized, fans can surely make do with the animated version: A faithful yet ultimately subversive effort that sees the eponymous hero at his most vulnerable. The climax will definitely upset purists, but it just goes to show that the filmmakers focused on crafting a thrilling narrative rather than simply delivering fan service.

6) 'The Death of Superman' (2018)

A tough decision looms over the horizon for Superman. To preserve his relationship with Lois Lane, the love of his life, he must consider sharing his secret identity with her. Sadly, something dire awaits him in the form of Doomsday, a mindless alien monster that even he may not be able to stop, at least not without tremendous cost.

The Death of Superman is one of the most iconic Superman stories ever conceived. The movie carries the weight of its influence with respect and then some, wisely utilizing the Superman-Lois Lane romance as its beating heart. Though it only depicts half the original tale, it is the most impactful half.

5) 'Constantine: City of Demons' (2018)

Everyone's favorite shrewd and sardonic paranormal sleuth and dabbler in the dark arts, John Constantine, is approached by his childhood friend Chas Chandler to save his comatose daughter from a suspected malevolent magical power. Sure enough, in trying to help her, Constantine becomes embroiled in a deadly game of demons, souls, and the literal spirit of Los Angeles.

City of Demons takes you on a glorious trip through gory horror and surreal imagery, with Matt Ryan's pitch-perfect performance as Constantine as your anti-heroic guide. Gasps, morbid chuckles, more gasping, and perhaps a tear or two shed by the end are to be expected.

4) 'Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay' (2018)

The U.S.-based black ops unit known as Task Force X, or the "Suicide Squad," reluctantly made up of criminals such as Deadshot, Harley Quinn, and Bronze Tiger, are assigned by their handler Amanda Waller to retrieve a strange card that can supposedly grant the ability to cheat damnation. But what should be a straightforward mission becomes more complicated and dangerous when other powerful parties are revealed to want the card.

Much like how some consider Batman: Assault on Arkham (2014) to be the Suicide Squad movie that the 2016 film should have been, Hell to Pay succeeds where the latter failed in many respects, like making compelling protagonists out of villains, setting a grittier tone than most comic book movies, and having a crisp style, complete with an enjoyably twisted sense of humor. It even found a way to squeeze in a surprisingly profound conversation about spirituality and redemption.

3) 'Justice League Dark: Apokolips War' (2020)

The stunning conclusion of the DC Animated Movie Universe sees the Justice League try and fail, horribly, to launch a preemptive offensive against the intergalactic warlord Darkseid at his home planet of Apokolips, resulting in the Earth instead being ravaged and numerous heroes ending up dead or worse. Two years later, the remaining rebels muster what little strength and hope they have left for a counterattack that will decide the ultimate fate of everyone and everything.

Essentially functioning as the DCAMU's Avengers: Endgame, Apokolips War is, understandably, unable to give significant closure to every single recognizable face in its established continuity. But the film divides its focus nicely among the most important players and story threads, powering through with all the high-stakes excitement and sentiment worthy of a grand finale. All the more impressive is that it manages so with only half the runtime of Endgame.

2) 'Batman Vs. Robin' (2015)

As tensions between Batman and his son Damian, the incumbent Robin, grow worse due to their constantly clashing attitudes and ideologies, the fabled secret society known as the Court of Owls prepares to strike at Gotham with its army of Talon assassins, one of whom takes an interest in Robin.

From pacing to action sequences to exploration of character and relationships, including those of the central antagonist, Batman vs. Robin fires on all cylinders in virtually every area. More standalone superhero movies should take notes from this film on how to ensure that they are not just filler to get to the team-up events.

1) 'Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox' (2013)

The one that started it all. Barry Allen, a.k.a. The Flash, awakens one day to find himself living in an alternate reality where, among many differences, he has no powers, his mother is alive, the Justice League does not exist, and a war between Amazons and Atlanteans threatens to destroy the world, setting the stage for the explosive epic that is Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox.

Comic book enthusiasts could have hardly asked for a better adaptation of the seminal crossover event Flashpoint, nor could casual viewers expect a more riveting superhero animated flick. The atmosphere is harsh, familiar figures and their stories are flipped on their heads, and Flash's quest to uncover the mystery of his situation reveals a cautionary tale about the dangers of playing God.

