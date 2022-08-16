The action-packed spectacle of superhero blockbusters has taken center stage in the cinematic landscape for almost two decades now, with everything from Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Trilogy to more recent iterations of the caped crusader like 2022's The Batman, and, of course, the ongoing Marvel Cinematic Universe dominating the box office. While the DCEU has worked tirelessly to launch its own extended live-action franchise, the very best connected universe DC Comics' fans have seen so far is undoubtedly the DC Animated Movies Universe (DCAMU).

This probably shouldn't come as a huge surprise as DC have a history of converting their superhero stories to animation with dazzling results, with the early 1990s series Batman: The Animated Series a standout in this regard. With stories ranging from origin tales to major crossover events, and even stunning realizations of famous comic book arcs like Flashpoint, the animated movie franchise boasts an astounding array of films perfect for lovers of superhero stories.

15 ‘Reign of the Supermen’ (2019)

Directed by Sam Liu

With Superman gone, the people of Earth are looking for potential successors. In Reign of the Supermen, four figures — Superboy, Steel, the Eradicator, and the evil Cyborg Superman, are grappling with the legacy of Superman while a dark force emerges. Darkseid, the ultimate villain, seeks to conquer Earth through manipulation. The film sees these heroes overcome their distrust and unite under the symbol of hope as the true Superman eventually makes a comeback.

Reign of the Supermen is a DC animated masterpiece filled with action and layered characters. The film faithfully adapts the iconic comic arc, with jaw-dropping battles between the Supermen and the final showdown with Darkseid. But it's not just about the action as the movie looks into the motivations of each potential successor, making it a must-watch for both DC veterans and newcomers.

14 ‘Justice League vs. Teen Titans’ (2016)

Directed by Sam Liu