DC Comics are responsible for some of the greatest characters in all of fiction, and have inspired many films that are now regarded as classics. While it is easy to associate the DC label with the superhero genre, given the success of the Superman and Batman franchises, the brand is also behind some inventive crime thrillers. While DC films have never quite reached the same level of popularity as their rival at Marvel, they’re best work often tends to be more ambitious.

The future of DC comic book films is uncertain, as the DCEU project that began with Man of Steel officially came to an end with the release of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom in December 2023. While there is hope that James Gunn’s upcoming Superman film will be a success, it will need to be a major blockbuster in order to justify continued interest in the universe. Here are the ten best DC comic book movies with great acting, ranked.

10 ‘Superman II’ (1981)

Directed by Richard Lester

Superman II is one of the greatest superhero sequels of all-time, as it took an effort to deepen the themes that had been established by its predecessor. Christopher Reeve managed to show a much more complicated side of Kal-El, who was tempted by the thought of having a normal life, and began considering what it would be like if he stopped being Superman.

DC has always had a strong track record when it comes to their villains, and Superman II introduced the greatest version of General Zod thanks to the incredible performance by Terrence Stamp. While the previous Superman film was somewhat cheesy in some parts, Stamp brought a level of intensity to the sequel that made it even more gripping, as there was legitimate reason to believe that Zod could actually defeat Superman in battle and take over Earth for himself.

9 ‘Red’ (2010)

Directed by Robert Schwentke

Red is one of the more underrated DC comic book adaptations, as it was based on a cult graphic novel series about a group of aging assassins who are called back into duty in order to take down a government conspiracy. The comedic hook that Red had was seeing somewhat older action stars reflect on their younger years; Bruce Willis was certainly the highlight of the film, as it proved to be one of the greatest action roles that he took in the aftermath of the original Die Hard.

Red featured highly entertaining side performances from John Malkovich and Helen Mirren, both of whom play ruthless assassins whose complete brutality shocks their peers. Also strong is Morgan Freeman, whose character ends up being the heart of the film due to the message of perseverance he passes on to the other agents he has not seen in years.

8 ‘Joker’ (2019)

Directed by Todd Phillips

Joker is one of the few DC films to win an Academy Award, as Joaquin Phoenix’s portrayal of Arthur Fleck ended up winning him the Oscar for Best Actor. While Phoenix has starred in many great movies, and it is easy to assume that his Oscar win was a “career trophy,” he is undeniably effective at showing how a mentally disturbed young man could transform into one of the most fearsome supervillains of all-time.

Phoenix isn’t the only great actor in Joker, as Robert De Niro gives a menacing side performance as a vindictive talk show host that bullies Arthur live on air; it’s a fitting role, as Joker was deeply inspired by the classic De Niro films Taxi Driver and The King of Comedy, both of which were directed by Martin Scorsese (who was an executive producer on Joker).

7 ‘V for Vendetta’ (2006)

Directed by James McTeigue

V for Vendetta was a highly imaginative adaptation of an acclaimed graphic novel, as it took a bold stance against the realities of fascism. While the film perhaps did not go far enough to condemn those responsible for a tyrannical government, the V for Vendetta adaptation still managed to get a great performance out of Hugo Weaving, whose performance as the titular masked vigilante was simultaneously terrifying, thrilling, and inspiring.

Natalie Portman gives one of her greatest action performances in V for Vendetta, as her character Eve makes a complete transformation from being a scared victim to an empowered hero. Also strong in the film is the late great John Hurt as the menacing dictator of the near-future Britain, whose complete acceptance of a totalitarian regime makes for a spooky parallel to recent examples of fascism in the real world.

6 ‘Road to Perdition’ (2002)

Directed by Sam Mendes

Road to Perdition was a powerful crime drama based on a somewhat obscure DC graphic novel, but was brought to life by the legendary director Sam Mendes. Mendes is often drawn to complex stories about families in crisis, and was able to get one of the darkest performances out of Tom Hanks’ entire career when he cast him as the career gangster Tommy Sullivan.

Road to Perdition featured one of the last performances from the legendary actor Paul Newman, whose role as the leader of a mob group earned him a very well deserved Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. While Newman is often associated with playing some of the greatest heroes in history, he was able to embrace his darkness and turn in one of the most chilling performances in the entire history of the comic book genre.

5 ‘Batman Begins’ (2005)

Directed by Christopher Nolan

Batman Begins was able to start Christopher Nolan’s reboot trilogy on a high note because it offered a completely new look at the origin story of the character. Christian Bale completely committed to the role, as he captured both the physical prowess needed to play Batman, as well as the charismatic showmanship that made up Bruce Wayne’s public persona.

Batman Begins did a great job at casting Bruce’s allies; Michael Caine proved to be the heart of the film with his emotional performance as the butler Alfred, Gary Oldman showed a different side of heroism with his terrific role as Lieutenant Jim Gordon, and Morgan Freeman added both insight and humor as Lucius Fox. The film also featured one of the best performances that Liam Neeson has given in recent years, as the character or Ra’s Al Ghul was an interesting case in which the presumed mentor ends up actually becoming the villain.

4 ‘Superman: The Movie’ (1978)

Directed by Richard Donner

Superman: The Movie is the film that started the comic book craze, as it is unlikely that the genre would exist like it does today if it were not for the precedent that Richard Donner set back in 1978. Although it’s often heralded as an action masterpiece, there is a lot of Superman: The Movie that feels like a romantic comedy thanks to the great chemistry between Reeve and Margot Kidder, who appears as Lois Lane.

Marlon Brando was only in Superman: The Movie for a few scenes, but did deliver some empowered speeches as Jor-El that continued to resonate throughout the Superman franchise. It was also fun to see Gene Hackman, an actor known for his more serious work, showing a campier side with his portrayal of the supervillain Lex Luthor, whose malevolent schemes eventually force Superman to intervene.

3 ‘Batman Returns’ (1989)

Directed by Tim Burton

Batman Returns is a much more radical film than its predecessor, as Tim Burton crafted a dark neo-noir story about deeply broken people searching for connections. Michael Keaton is perhaps even stronger than he was in the original Batman, as he is able to show that he is not truly comfortable being either Bruce Wayne or The Dark Knight.

Christopher Walken delivers an incredible performance as Max Shreck, an enigmatic aristocrat who wants to take over Gotham City. However, the film’s scene stealer has to be Michelle Pfeiffer in the role of Selina Kyle, the former assistant of Shreck’s who is transformed into the sultry, dangerous femme fatale that becomes “Catwoman.” Danny DeVito also deserves a lot of credit for turning The Penguin, a character that many fans of the comic had never taken seriously, into a genuinely terrifying villain with a surprisingly sympathetic origin story.

9 10 Batman Returns

2 ‘A History of Violence’ (2005)

Directed by David Cronenberg

A History of Violence comes from the legendary horror director David Cronenberg, and is based on a cult classic graphic novel about a former hitman (Viggo Mortensen) who is forced to reveal his secrets to his family after killing a robber in self-defense. There’s a soft, restrained manner to Mortensen’s performance that makes his emotional arc even more heartbreaking.

A History of Violence earned William Hurt an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his performance as a particularly ruthless Russian gangster. Considering that Hurt is often associated with playing more lighthearted romantic leads, such as Kiss of the Spider Woman or The Accidental Tourist, seeing him make such a radical physical transformation in order to play a real monster made for a shocking subversion of expectations. It’s an Oscar he arguably should have won over George Clooney’s somewhat forgettable performance in Syriana.

1 ‘The Dark Knight’ (2008)

Directed by Christopher Nolan

The Dark Knight isn’t just the best comic book movie ever made, but one of the most well-acted movies of the 21st century. It would be impossible to talk about the film without mentioning the performance by Heath Ledger, whose performance as the Joker immediately earned substantial praise, and earned him a posthumous Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Bale, Oldman, Caine, and Freeman do even better work in The Dark Knight than they were able to do in Batman Begins, as the nature of the story forces all of these heroes to question whether or not the ends justify the means. However, the heart of the film lies in the incredible performance by Aaron Eckhart as Harvey Dent, whose fall from grace speaks to the deeper emotional themes that Nolan was hinting at with his most ambitious film yet.

