Superhero movies are all the rage nowadays, even though they are slowly losing popularity. But all it takes is another excellent movie for a resurgence. Of the two major players, DC has the most interesting future, with James Gunn planning the DCU starting with Superman in 2025. While there is a lot to get excited about, it is also the perfect time to reflect on the great DC movies that came before.

However, with so many fantastic films, it can be difficult to pick the very best, which is why this list will be ranking the ten must-watch DC Comics films. The list will rank the entries based on their watch value, including enjoyability, cultural influence, genre-defining aspects, fan opinion, and overall quality. These ten films prove to be must-watch films and the ones to watch if fans are only going to watch ten DC films.

10 'Watchmen' (2009)

Zack Snyder has a rocky reputation with DC, as many fans love his work (almost too much), and some despise it. Love him or hate him, his best movie is arguably Watchmen, based on the iconic comic of the same name. Set in a dystopian version of 1985, a group of retired superheroes come back into the game after some begin to die mysteriously. Their shared dark past begins to emerge the further the investigation goes.

Watchmen may not be for everyone, but the story is so essential that even though this movie isn't a perfect adaptation, it is still a must-watch DC film. The movie is perfectly stylized, giving fans the feeling of reading a comic book and the grittiness of Snyder's filmmaking while also providing incredible acting. Watchmen is Snyder's most rewatchable film, meaning it is also a must-watch for any superhero fan.

9 'Batman Returns' (1992)

It's hard to know what is or isn't a Christmas movie nowadays, including Batman Returns, which has thrown its hat into the ring as an alternative Christmas film. Penguin (Danny DeVito) is the newest sob story, with the press and media eating out of his hands as he teams up with Max Shreck (Christopher Walken) to silently take over the city. But Batman (Michael Keaton) is here to stop their fiendish scheme.

Choosing between the original Batman and Batman Returns is painful; fans should consider this a paired entry. But the latter makes the headline because it is the better movie. The story may not be too notable, but the acting performances, visual effects, and distinct style are more than enough to make it an influential DC film. Batman Returns is fun, a spectacle to the eye, and unlike any other superhero film.