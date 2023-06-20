There have been a wide variety of impactful and interesting films that have been adapted from DC Comics over the years, from long-running franchises to singular stand-alone stories. With the recent release of The Flash in mind, DC Comics and their characters have held a powerful legacy across the medium of film for over half a century's worth of cinematic feats.

While not every DC adaptation has been a critical darling, many of these adaptations have garnered some of the highest respect from critics of their era. Through the Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer, it's possible to see which adaptations rise above the rest as some of the best that DC has to offer in the world of cinema.

10 'The Batman' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 85%

Following his second year of fighting crime in Gotham City, The Batman follows the titular Batman as he continues to uncover a web of corruption deep within the heart of the city. As he delves deeper and deeper, he discovers that even his own family is connected while he faces off with a new serial killer on the loose known as the Riddler.

Director Matt Reeves proved the inherent strength and magnitude still present within Gotham City and the character of Batman, still finding unique stories and powerful themes in this modern rendition. Robert Pattinson also makes a terrific addition to the catalog of actors who have portrayed the bat, bringing a darker and more isolated take on Bruce Wayne as a whole.

9 'A History of Violence' (2005)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 87%

Adapted from John Wagner's graphic novel of the same name, A History of Violence follows family man and diner owner Tom Stall, played by Viggo Mortensen. When a duo of spree killers enters his diner, Tom is able to kill them in self-defense, becoming a local hero and his story even making national news. However, with him and his family now in the spotlight, Tom's past begins coming back to haunt them.

While director David Cronenberg is much more known for his works in the horror genre, his shift to an action thriller in A History of Violence shows his excellent range and capabilities as a director. Many audiences only consider the superhero franchise stories when considering films under the DC banner, yet films like A History of Violence show that the brand has much more to offer. The film was even so well regarded that it received two nominations at the Academy Awards for Best Supporting Actor and Best Adapted Screenplay.

8 'The Dark Knight Rises' (2012)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 87%

The Dark Knight Rises shows 8 years following the events of The Dark Knight, and sees Batman continuing to be on the run from police after assuming responsibility for Harvey Dent's crimes. Batman soon is forced to face off with his greatest threat yet, a new terrorist leader known as Bane, who has overwhelmed Gotham to its core, forcing Batman out of hiding to protect the city.

Christopher Nolan's climactic finale to his Dark Knight Trilogy left many critics satisfied, continuing off of the strengths and ambitions in the previous two entries. The film also featured a notable great villain performance from Tom Hardy as Bane, who acts as a perfect fit and foil to Nolan's version of Batman and the world that has been created.

7 'The Lego Batman Movie' (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 90%

Following his appearance in The Lego Movie, The Lego Batman Movie follows Lego Batman as he continues to battle crime in the name of justice in Gotham City. However, the city of Gotham is always changing, and Batman will have to learn to work together and drop his isolating demeanor if he looks to stand a chance at stopping The Joker's new scheme.

While definitely a much more comedic and satirical take on a Batman story, The Lego Batman Movie still has enough understanding and care for the character to weave a heartwarming tale. The film is able to build upon the creativity of The Lego Movie and the expansive world of Batman and Gotham City to create a standalone story that is unlike anything else in DC's catalog.

6 'The Suicide Squad' (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 90%

The Suicide Squad follows a group of ruthless and chaotic villains, including Harley Quinn, Bloodsport, and Peacemaker, as they join the shadowy underground group known as Task Force X. The group is dropped off on a remote, enemy-filled island known as Corto Maltese, with the goal of either completing their mission or die trying.

While DC had attempted to adapt Suicide Squad previously, James Gunn's more violent and zany direction allowed for a much more exhilarating and enjoyable experience for critics. The film is as hilarious as it is gory, and makes for a glorious and colorful thrill ride from beginning to end that improves upon the original Suicide Squad in every way.

5 'Shazam!' (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 90%

Shazam! follows the story of young Billy Batson, a young foster child who while adjusting to his new home is gifted the power to transform into an adult superhero by speaking a magic word. Billy soon has to worry about balancing his new foster family and school life with the responsibilities of being a superhero, especially with a new villain on the horizon that threatens everything.

There's a level of genuinity and charm present throughout Shazam! that is rarely seen in modern superhero movies. The film seamlessly mixes together childlike wonder and limitless imagination with the darker and blunt storytelling styles of family films from the 80s and 90s to create a match made in heaven.

4 'Teen Titans Go! to the Movies' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 91%

Teen Titans Go! to the Movies follow the titular Teen Titans in their attempts to get a superhero movie to call their own, following the seeming release of movies for every other DC superhero. Their ambitions lead them to Hollywood where they attempt to prove their worth to show that they as a team are just as heroic and worthy as the other superhero teams.

Teen Titans Go! to the Movies takes a much more direct satirical take on the state of superhero movies at the time, directly taking jabs at recent releases like Justice League and Batman v. Superman. The fandom-based comedic antics proved to be quite effective for critics, who were obligated to be well-versed in the ins and outs of the state of superhero movies and its culture.

3 'Wonder Woman' (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%

Wonder Woman goes over the origins and starting point for Amazon princess Diana Prince, who decides to leave the island of the Amazons following an encounter with a surprise visitor. With the world dealing with the horrors of the First World War, Diana faces the forces of evil head-on in order to bring an end to the human conflict at hand.

Wonder Woman was the first massive success for the DC Extended Universe in the eyes of critics, with the film thrilling critics from start to finish. Gal Gadot's lead performance as Wonder Woman was also a key factor, as she brought the iconic character to life on the big screen in a way that will forever tie her to the character's legacy.

2 'Superman: The Movie' (1978)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%

Superman: The Movie tells the story of mild-mannered Clark Kent, a reporter for the Daily Planet who secretly dawns his alter ego of Superman in order to stop crime and protect his city. When the nefarious Lex Luthor begins enacting a plan to take over the world, it becomes up to Superman in order to save the day and defeat Luthor.

One of the first adaptations of Superman on the big screen, Superman: The Movie redefined the character of Superman for many audiences, becoming what many people's first thoughts of what Superman should be. It acts as a love letter for everything that Superman has stood for in the eyes of so many people, complete with a pitch-perfect casting of Christopher Reeve as Superman.

1 'The Dark Knight' (2008)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%

The Dark Knight follows Batman as he continues his ongoing war against the inherent crime present in Gotham City, as he enlists the help of Jim Gordon and Harvey Dent to dismantle criminal organizations. While the partnership is initially effective, Gotham City as a whole soon comes face to face with its greatest threat yet in the form of the criminal mastermind, The Joker.

The Dark Knight is the type of film that only comes around once in a generation and helps redefine and change the direction of how film as a medium is created and perceived by an audience. The influence and legacy that The Dark Knight holds is still greatly seen in both superhero movies and action movies to this day, further cementing its place as one of the greatest films of all time.

