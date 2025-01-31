Being a leading force in the world of comic books and superheroes since 1937, DC Comics has been a widespread staple of superhero storytelling and American culture as a whole, creating countless iconic characters and stories over the years. From some of the most instantly recognizable heroes of all time, like Superman and Batman, to legendary villains like The Joker and Darkseid. There have been many different adaptations and evolutions of these classic characters and stories over the years, with few being as acclaimed and recognized as the various television shows.

From beloved shows that helped establish and introduce the characters to wider audiences to modern universe-building explorations in the streaming era, there have been many successful shows built upon various DC worlds and characters. With so many exceptional shows to choose from, it's difficult to decide on the absolute best of the best, as these series have had a substantial lasting impact and legacy within their respective mediums. It's a testament to how enduring and fascinating DC characters are that shows like Doom Patrol, Watchmen, and The Sandman narrowly missed the top 10.

10 'Harley Quinn' (2019 - )

Created by Justin Halpern, Dean Lorey, and Patrick Schumacker

One of the most successful and entertaining animated DC series in recent memory, Harley Quinn paints a more absurd and chaotic look at the lives and world of Gotham's villains. The series follows the misadventures of Harley Quinn (Kaley Cuoco), having recently broken up with the Joker and finding unexpected refuge from a blossoming friendship with fellow Gotham villainess Poison Ivy (Lake Bell). They soon form their own villain crew, creating a plot to get revenge on the Joker as well as form their own villainous plots to take over Gotham City.

What initially started as a raunchy and overly violent take on the animated DC world has evolved into one of the most distinct and individual experiences that animated DC has to offer. The character dynamics and overall core of the show have evolved and changed a variety of times across its now 5 seasons, from expanding beyond the confines of Gotham City to creating a relationship between Harley and Ivy. It's far from the most consistent animated series quality-wise, yet it's easily one of the strongest animated series that DC has created in a long time.

9 'Peacemaker' (2022 - )

Created by James Gunn

Expanding on the same type of limitless charm and entertainment that the character had in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker further fleshes out John Cena's standout mercenary character. Having just been revived after his near-death experience in the film, the series sees Peacemaker joining the mysterious black ops squad A.R.G.U.S to help them on their mission to eliminate the mysterious "Project Butterfly". It soon becomes apparent that this mission of destroying parasitic creatures could threaten to destroy humanity if not accomplished.

Peacemaker features the same electrifying sense of humor and top-notch R-rated action that made The Suicide Squad so effective, allowing Cena to truly shine and flourish in the leading role. Even with the characters featured not nearly being as iconic as the massive DC icons, the show weaves together an effective tale of self-discovery and growth in its own chaotic, ultra-violent way. While the future of the series is still a mystery considering that it will now take place in the new DC Universe, it will assuredly continue the streak of high quality from season 1.