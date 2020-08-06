Every DC Movie Villain Ever, Ranked

There is no other major movie franchise more drastically, dramatically varied than the films based on DC Comics. It’s been a wild ride, man. Richard Donner made you believe a man could fly. Tim Burton turned Gotham City into a Gothic dreamscape. Beautiful madman Joel Schumacher slapped some damn nipples on Batman’s chest and then Christopher Nolan made such tomfoolery illegal in all 50 states. Zack Snyder leveled Metropolis and then smashed two titans together before Joss Whedon took over his post and boy is that conversation still happening. David Ayer compiled what I’ve been told is some sort of Suicide Squad, which spun off into Cathy Wan‘s Birds of Prey, a candy-colored gift to bisexuals across the globe. Somewhere, in the middle of all this, Jason Momoa rode a Lovecraftian sea-beast with the voice of Julie Andrews out of the Earth’s core and that movie made more than one billion dollars.

The point being, the concept of a “DC Comic Movie” has more definitions than a Joker mood swing, and I can say that because the list you are about to read features no less than four Jokers. (Two won Oscars for it. One had grills and it was terrible.) Right, the list. The villains. No matter what, the leg up DC has always had on its Marvel Cinematic competition is an endlessly interesting roster of movie villains. So we ranked them, all of them in all their villainous glory. But first, some quick caveats:

To be included on this list the character had to be portrayed in live-action. This is mostly because an earlier draft included “ Mark Hamill is the best Joker” at the bottom of every entry and it just took up a lot of room.

is the best Joker” at the bottom of every entry and it just took up a lot of room. I did not include Cesar Romero ‘s Joker, Frank Gorshin ‘s Riddler, Burgess Meredith ‘s Penguin, or Lee Meriwether’ s Catwoman because those are performances—with the exception of Meriwether—that originated on television. If this offends, just know they would’ve ranked 12th, 15th, 18th, and 22nd, respectively.

‘s Joker, ‘s Riddler, ‘s Penguin, or s Catwoman because those are performances—with the exception of Meriwether—that originated on television. If this offends, just know they would’ve ranked 12th, 15th, 18th, and 22nd, respectively. Despite technically being the first-ever DC Movie, I also didn’t include Superman and the Mole Men because it is a 60-minute indie film and in the end the true villain kind of turns out to be the concept of bigotry. If this offends, just know the concept of bigotry probably would’ve ranked #1.

because it is a 60-minute indie film and in the end the true villain kind of turns out to be the concept of bigotry. If this offends, just know the concept of bigotry probably would’ve ranked #1. Pop culture rankings are more of a conversation starter and chance to explore a wide range of movies than they are an objective blueprint for any “correct” idea of fandom. If you think this ranking is deranged horse shit, buddy, that’s cool, because there is no “right” or “wrong” opinion here.

Unless your opinion is in any way negative toward the octopus who plays the drums in Aquaman, in which case I will see you in a court of law.

With all that out of the way, here is every DC Movie Villain, ranked from worst to best.