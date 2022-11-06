The DCEU recently made a triumphant return. Not only has Black Adam massively pleased audiences with its thrilling action sequences and exciting post-credit scene, but it's also grossed almost $140 million at the global box office.

Furthermore, it was recently announced that James Gunn and Peter Safran will be the new heads of the DCEU, something fans have responded to with genuine glee. With the future of the DCEU looking bright, now's a good time to look back at the DCEU characters deserving of their own spin-off film.

This article contains spoilers for Black Adam.

Lois Lane

Though Man of Steel gave Lois Lane a lot of agency as a character, making her an integral part of the plot, the same cannot be said for her later appearances in the DCEU. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice relegated her to a supporting character who spent most of her time trying to uncover the origins of a bullet in a boring subplot, and she only appeared in a handful of scenes in Justice League.

However, Amy Adams is far too good an actress to be sidelined, and Lois Lane is far too interesting a character. We'd love to see Lois at the center of her own story, using her incredible skills as a journalist to crack an important case with ties to the DCEU. Perhaps she could find out about the Suicide Squad or investigate Lex Luthor's jailbreak.

Doctor Fate

Though Black Adam introduced audiences to many interesting, developed, and powerful new characters, Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan) was undoubtedly the best received. Displaying mystic powers and not letting anything get in the way of his unerring cool, Doctor Fate is the type of character fans would surely love to see more of.

Which, of course, makes his death more than just a little sad. It felt as if we said goodbye to Doctor Fate almost as quickly as we were introduced to him, and it's a shame we won't get to see more of his friendship with Hawkman. A prequel film could fill in some blanks in the character's background and give audiences more time with the fan-favorite character.

Martian Manhunter

Martian Manhunter has played an odd role in the DCEU thus far. Though he appeared in both Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, he played the role of General Swanwick (Harry Lennix), and there were very few hints that he was actually J'onn J'onzz.

Zack Snyder's Justice League finally confirmed his heroic identity and gave fans a glimpse of the character's true form. This tease has left fans hungry for more, however, with many hoping that the iconic character is soon given a chance to headline a movie and show audiences what they've been missing.

Lex Luthor

Villain-centric movies have been growing in popularity since Joker wowed audiences and critics Joker wowed audiences and critics alike on its way to grossing over a billion dollars worldwide. DC should take note of this and the hype around the upcoming sequel Joker: Folie a Deux and produce a Lex Luthor origin story.

Lex is a very complex and flawed person with a hugely interesting upbringing, something that's never been explored in a movie. This would be a great chance to right that wrong while also bringing Jesse Eisenberg back to the role, giving him a chance to make it his own, truly.

Hawkman

Given that he's the leader of the Justice Society of America because he fought Black Adam and lived to tell the tale, it seems sensible to assume that Hawkman (Aldis Hodge) will play a sizable role in the DCEU moving forward.

Fans responded well to the character, particularly impressed by his incredible costume and sharp wit, and now they would like to see more of him. Seeing Hawkman lead the JSA on a smaller-scale adventure, perhaps without end-of-the-world consequences, would give audiences a better idea of the team's dynamics and just how powerful they are. Let Hawkman fly, DC.

Cyborg

After being given next to nothing to do in the theatrical cut of Justice League, fans were relieved to discover that Cyborg was the emotional core of Zack Snyder's Justice League. Ray Fisher excelled in the role of Victor Stone, and fans were immediately desperate to see more of him in action.

Unfortunately, Fisher had an awful experience working on Justice League and vowed to never again work for the studio while Walter Hamada worked there. Now that James Gunn and Peter Safran have taken Hamada's role, it seems there is hope that we might finally get the Cyborg solo film we've been desperate for. And with James Gunn involved, we just know it'll be great.

Mera

Thanks to the Knightmare sequence of Zack Snyder's Justice League, we know Mera (Amber Heard) would have played a major role in the fight against Darkseid, stepping in after both Aquaman and Wonder Woman gave their lives for the cause.

Mera will soon be back when Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom arrives in theaters in 2023, but we think the character deserves her own adventure. After all, if she's capable of facing Darkseid, who isn't she capable of bringing down?

Amanda Waller

Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) is the MVP of the DCEU. She's appeared in a number of projects and often seems to be the glue that ties the cinematic universe together. The ruthless A.R.G.U.S director is not afraid of anyone and somehow always finds a way to control those infinitely more powerful than her.

Waller has mostly been a background character up to this point, but we'd like to see her become the Nick Fury of this universe. Davis is an Oscar winner and a household name capable of attracting huge audiences; we'd like to see her in a more grounded story set in this super-powered universe. If not, though, we'll settle for her popping up in different films to yell at and threaten people. At this point, we'll take what we can get.

Green Lantern

It's amazing that almost a decade since Man of Steel kickstarted the DCEU, we're yet to be introduced to the universes Green Lantern. Beyond a tiny tease in both versions of Justice League, we're yet to see or learn anything about the Green Lantern Corps or who will wear the ring.

The HBO Green Lantern series is currently being redeveloped, making it the perfect time for DC to finally introduce one of their most powerful characters. If one thing's for certain, it's that DC fans want to see more of the Green Lantern Corps in the second decade of the DCEU than they have in the first.

Atom Smasher

Though his powers most resemble Ant-Man, we got serious Spider-Man vibes from Al Rothstein (Noah Centino). The young man is desperate to prove himself to his new teammates and live up to the reputation of his uncle, who held the mantle of the Atom Smasher before him.

There are many reasons fans want to see more of the Atom Smasher. He has incredible powers; he's prone to a hilarious mistake or two on each mission, and, most intriguingly, he shared some serious chemistry with Cyclone. Perhaps the two could even embark on a shared adventure, proving that they're just as capable as the older and more experienced members of the JSA.

