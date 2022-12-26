In the recently released trailer for this year’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, we are given a quick glimpse of a de-aged Harrison Ford. According to Empire, the process will be used for one scene at the beginning of the film, which takes place in 1944, 25 years before the action of the main plot. Once considered revolutionary, de-aging has become commonplace, though its results have been mixed. Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellan looked too wax-like in the early days of de-aging for X-Men: The Last Stand in 2006. Still, eleven years later, Johnny Depp looked like a painting in 2017’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. As technology continues to advance, however, de-aging has progressed to the point where the lines are almost blurred between what is real and what is created with a computer.

This list for the best de-aged characters mostly includes Marvel films, not because they necessarily do it better than anyone else, but because they do it more than anyone else, with so many of their films jumping back and forth with their storytelling. Still, there are some great examples here that have nothing to do with superheroes.

Brad Pitt in ‘The Curious Case of Benjamin Button' (2008)

Image Via Paramount Pictures

The first time de-aging technology really started to seem like something that could work, leaving audiences in awe, was this David Fincher film about a man who ages in reverse. We get some haunting and tremendous imagery throughout the film of Brad Pitt in various stages of reverse aging, such as when he’s portrayed as a very old man the size of a child. Most of this is through the use of deep fake technology, where Pitt’s face is drawn over another actor’s body. The best work though is when we encounter the real Brad Pitt as we first got to know him as a young man in the early 90s. At certain moments, it seems like Pitt is stepping straight out of Thelma & Louise. It worked so well that the team behind the transformation won an Oscar for Best Visual Effects.

Jeff Bridges in ‘Tron: Legacy’ (2010)

Image Via Disney

In 1982, Jeff Bridges starred in the very successful Disney sci-fi spectacle, Tron. 28 years later, he returned as Kevin Flynn for the sequel, Tron: Legacy. Here, he’s not the main star. Garrett Hedlund is the lead as Sam Flynn, Kevin's son. The de-aging doesn’t always work, such as when the de-aged Bridges shows up as the CLU program. It’s as if the computer is wearing a mask, which is the point. Still, it does work in other scenes, such as a flashback between Bridges and his son as a child. Bridges’ face is mostly kept in the shadows, and while it is a different actor playing his much younger body, it is his face captured on film and grafted over the other actor’s body. It’s not perfect, but for 2010, it showed just how far de-aging had come.

Michael Douglas in ‘Ant-Man’ (2015)

Image Via Disney

De-aging, which understandably creeped out audiences in the beginning, became the norm with its frequent inclusion in Marvel films. One of the best versions of this came with the first in the Ant-Man franchise. The unaging Paul Rudd may never require de-aging technology, but Michael Douglas did for a brief scene at the beginning that was set in the 1980s, about 30 years before the film’s main events. This one works by not overstaying its welcome. It does what it’s supposed to do within the story without trying to show off, and all without being hidden in the shadows. The de-aging was done by Lola VFX, the same masterminds who created the weakling version of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers in Captain America: The First Avenger.

Robert Downey, Jr. in ‘Captain America: Civil War’ (2016)

Image Via Disney

A year later, Marvel and Lola VFX did it again with a scene showing Robert Downey, Jr. thirty years younger. We get Tony Stark in full lighting, shown in the same frame with other actors, moving his head rather than just being shown only from the front or side. There is no trickery other than what the special effects team created. This was done partly by digging into Downey’s filmography, most notably the 1987 film Less Than Zero, made when he was just 22 years old. This may have been the best use of de-aging yet, with the team now able to replicate bone structure and give skin a more natural look.

Jennifer Connelly in ‘American Pastoral’ (2016)

Image Via Lionsgate

This is one most mainstream audiences may not be familiar with. Ewan McGregor directed and starred in this indie gem, with Connelly playing his wife. No surprise, Lola VFX was brought in again to work their magic, showing that whether it be huge blockbusters we watch on the big screen or smaller films we usually watch at home, they all get the same treatment. Connelly’s 1991 performance in The Rocketeer was the inspiration for her character’s de-aging process. Here, they took a different approach. De-aging a character usually involves going over the person’s features and smoothing out lines and wrinkles. With Connelly, the process involved adding more flesh to her face due to the fact that Connelly had gotten thinner with age but doesn’t look incredibly older.

Kurt Russell in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ (2017)

Image Via Disney

By now, it seemed as if every Marvel project showcased a de-aged character, so it wasn’t a shock to see a younger-looking Kurt Russell as the father of Chris Pratt’s Quill in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. The fact that our jaws don’t drop from amazement when we see the transformation shows just how seamless de-aging has become. The special effects team here used a variety of techniques, including simply making Russell look as young as possible through makeup alone, before filming each of his scenes twice, once with Russell, and then again with his face de-aged by thirty years and grafted on a younger actor. They even got the 1980s Kurt Russell hair right by giving him a wig to wear.

Michelle Pfeiffer in “Ant-Man and the Wasp’ (2018)

Image Via Disney

The only other woman on the list is Michelle Pfeiffer, from yes, another Marvel film. The Ant-Man franchise had already successfully done a de-aging on Michael Douglas in the first film, and again in this sequel. Now, it was Pfeiffer’s turn. The clock was turned back three decades, with the Lola VFX team using Pfeiffer films from the 1980s such as Ladyhawke and The Witches of Eastwick as a goal for her character’s look. Another actress gets credit for playing the younger version of Janet, for it’s her performance from the neck down. But yet again, the effects team did the seemingly impossible by naturally grafting the de-aged face of Pfeiffer on someone else and making them appear as one person.

Samuel L. Jackson in ‘Captain Marvel’ (2019)

Image Via Disney

This is without a doubt the best de-aging ever done. Most impressively, it’s not done in a cameo or single-shot scene, as Captain Marvel takes place in 1995, 24 years before the film was released. This meant that Samuel L. Jackson’s beloved character of Nick Fury had to be de-aged for the entire runtime. This was no small feat; Fury just isn’t in the film here and there but is the second lead. Lola VFX looked at Jackson’s plentiful film roles from the 1990s as a starting point. Most impressive and a relief for the team is that there was no body double used, for Jackson still has the same build that he did a quarter of a century ago. This saved an immense amount of time. It’s creepy in the most complimentary way possible how real Jackson looks, but it’s so believable that you quickly accept it and forget about it.

Will Smith in ‘Gemini Man’ (2019)

Image Via Paramount Pictures

The de-aging process in this Ang Lee film is a little hit-and-miss. At times, it looks wonky and plastic, but when it works, it works fabulously. This time it’s also a little different because it involves Will Smith as he is now interacting with a clone of himself that looks decades younger. Smith was de-aged using CGI and motion capture, with Smith acting out the part, and his face placed on a younger actor who filmed the scene again next to the older Smith. In darker scenes, Smith looks near perfect, but when the risk is taken to put him in full daylight, he comes off as a videogame character. Still, to put an actor in scenes next to his younger self and have it mostly be credible is a superb achievement.

Robert De Niro and Al Pacino in ‘The Irishman’ (2019)

If Samuel L. Jackson in Captain Marvel is the crowning achievement of de-aging, then this Martin Scorsese film is a close second. With the film taking place over decades, many actors, including Joe Pesci as well, had to be de-aged, but it’s Robert De Niro and Al Pacino who are the focus and look the best. De-aging someone who is much older makes it much riskier, but it helps that they weren’t trying to make the two legendary actors appear like they were 20 again, just middle-aged. A very different approach was taken with the famed Industrial Light & Magic due to Scorsese not wanting his actors to be walking around with dots on their faces or camera rigs attached to them. Instead, scenes were filmed normally, but with information fed into a special camera and the de-aging process conducted later.

Alfred Molina in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ (2021)

Image via Sony Pictures

The most recent great example of de-aging goes back to a Marvel entry with Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Here, Molina needed to look as he did in 2004’s Spider-Man 2, for his character is brought from the multiverse world of Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man of two decades ago into the world of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man of today. Willem Dafoe and Thomas Haden Church required de-aging as well, but Molina’s is the most impressive. The actor, now near 70, was worried about how his de-aged character might look, but because of the way his character moved, he had a special cheat to help his performance. Though a character can be made to look younger, they can’t be made to move younger unless using a different actor. In Molina’s case, he didn’t require a lot of extreme physical movement since his tentacles move him around. Just having de-aging work done to his face made for a more realistic character.