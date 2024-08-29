In all the Below Deck franchises, the deckhands have been seen doing a lot of work, while balancing out a lot of play. But the ones who are the best prioritize the boat over a boatmance. The life of a yachtie is not for everyone, but these deckhands proved that maybe they could continue up the ranks. For this list, we will look at the deckhands who were not in a management position. These are the best deckies from the exterior team across the Below Deck universe.

Below Deck is a beloved Bravo series that has launched four spin-off series. From the Caribbean to the Med, Below Deck has taken viewers around the world, providing stunning views while the drama occurs below deck. Documenting the onboard work and off-charter antics, Below Deck has been going strong since 2013. With no signs of stopping, it's time to step aboard and praise the men and women who kept the boat afloat.

10 Harry Van Vleit

'Below Deck Down Under,' Season 2

Image via Bravo

How could you not adore Harry Van Vliet? The second season of Below Deck Down Under had some tumultuous moments regarding sexual harassment allegations. Yet, Harry Van Vliet was not only a reliable deckhand, he was just a super sweet and kind person. Harry had a bit of a crush on stew Margot Sisson.

Harry was a safe place for Margot during her difficult time on board.

As much as she didn't reciprocate those feelings, viewers cheered Harry on, hoping he might win the girl in the end. Harry was a safe place for Margot during her difficult time on board. Harry Van Vliet left Season 2 as a fan favorite, and rightly so.

Watch On Apple TV

9 Culver Bradbury

'Below Deck Down Under,' Seasons 1 and 2

Image via Bravo

Nobody's perfect. Especially Culver Bradbury. Culver first came to prominence during the first season of Below Deck Down Under. He was unofficially known as the "Chief Entertainment Officer," often ensuring the guest experience was always lively. Whether it was with a costume or silly antics, Culver would go above and beyond the job description.

He left the first season as a fan favorite, so when he made a return mid-season during Season 2, fans were overjoyed to see him. But the fun-loving Culver from Season 1 was not the same Culver of Season 2. He didn't have the best work ethic under replacement Boson João Franco, though, to be fair, Joāo is not always the easiest to get along with. He did lead-on some of the ladies on board, but that was nothing new when it came to Below Deck. Whether he was the best deckhand or not, Culver is still a beloved character in the Below Deck Cinematic Universe.

Below Deck Release Date July 1, 2013 Creator Mark Cronin Cast Lee Rosbach , Kate Chastain , Eddie Lucas , Ben Robinson , Ashton Pienaar Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 11

8 Connie Arias

'Below Deck' Season 3

Image via Bravo

Connie Arias was the gift that kept on giving during Season 3 of Below Deck. Connie was an exceptional worker. She had strong bonds with her fellow exterior team, making working on board motoryacht Eros a breeze. You can't judge a book by its cover because Connie defies that. She may look demure and innocent, but her hilarious antics on board were anything but.

She loved to show some skin whenever possible. If there was an opportunity to take off her clothes and replace them with whipped cream, she took it! She was the comic relief of the group and fit in as "one of the guys." When it came to work on deck, she was a hard worker and well-rounded. Fans were desperate for more Connie, but sadly, she was only part of the Below Deck crew for a single season.

Below Deck Follows the crew of a multi million dollar charter boat in the Caribbean. Release Date July 1, 2013 Creator Mark Cronin Cast Lee Rosbach , Kate Chastain , Eddie Lucas , Ben Robinson , Ashton Pienaar Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 11

7 Nico Scholly

'Below Deck' Seasons 4 and 5

Image via Bravo

Hard work and determination can get people to the top. For Nico Scholly, that's exactly what happened. Appearing in back-to-back seasons of the flagship series, Nico was a hardworking deckhand who dreamed of becoming Boson. Nico had a charm about him that had fans gravitate toward him. Nico's journey on Below Deck was filled with balancing work with some difficult personal issues.

Viewers learned of the passing of Nico's brother, something he was trying to cope with. He also ended breaking up with his long-distance girlfriend before engaging in a boatmance with stew Brianna Adekey. Nico dreamed of being the man in charge, but during both of his seasons, he was only given the role of senior or lead deckhand. When a temporary Boson arrived during Season 5, Nico was frustrated, feeling passed over. But his hard work paid off as Captain Lee Rosbach gave him his epaulets at the end of the charter season.

6 Mzi "Zee" Dempers

'Below Deck Mediterranean' Seasons 6 and 7

Image via Bravo

No one was ever kinder than Below Deck Mediterranean's incredible Mzi "Zee" Dempers. Always with a smile on his face, Zee was eager to learn and grow, proving that he was a beneficial asset to the exterior team. When Mzi made the jump to work on a megayacht, it was a drastic change from his previous work. No matter the challenge, Mzi was up to it. He formed an incredibly close friendship with Courtney Veale, who served as a stew during Season 6 and a deckhand during Season 7.

When she was given the lead deckhand role, he was there to support her, like a great friend should. Captain Sandy Yawn admired Mzi's growth as a person and a yachtie. While Mzi was present for a lot of drama on board, he kept himself out of the drama as best he could. Even if stew Lexi Wilson came at him. In the end, Mzi left as a fan-favorite and that's all that matters!

Below Deck Mediterranean Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date May 3, 2016 Cast Sandy Yawn , Hannah Ferrier , Malia White , Mzi Dempers , João Franco , Colin Macy-O'Toole , Kyle Viljoen , Christine Drake Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 7 Creator(s) Mark Cronin , Doug Henning , Rebecca Taylor Henning Network Bravo Franchise(s) Below Deck Showrunner Mark Cronin , Courtland Cox , Nadine Rajabi Expand

5 Izzy Wouters

'Below Deck' Season 8

Image via Bravo

When Izzy Wouters was first hired for Below Deck Season 8, she was a part of the interior team. Having skills in both interior and exterior, Izzy wasn't feeling fully realized working inside. So, when there was an opening on the exterior team, Izzy jumped on the situation and became a deckhand.

It was something she excelled at, being promoted to Lead Deckhand toward the end of the season. Izzy's work-ethic was unmatched, which helped to prove her worth to Boson Eddie Lucas and Captain Lee Rosbach. Following the season, Izzy came out, gaining support from her crew and fans. While she only lasted a season, she was one of the best deckies the show has seen.

4 Colin Macy-O'Toole

'Below Deck Mediterranean' Seasons 3 and 4

Image via Bravo

Colin Macy-O'Toole was a mama's boy and the kind of guy you want to be your best friend. He's a shoulder to cry on, a close confidant, and an all-around great guy. With little experience in yachting, Colin arrived to the Med as a captain of a ferry boat that chartered guests to the infamous Fire Island in New York. With such an affable personality, Colin was able to be a soothing presence around the bigger personalities onboard.

While he didn't engage in any major boatmances during his two seasons on Below Deck Mediterranean, Colin did develop a slight crush on stew Brook Laughton, but when Joāo Franco swooped in, Colin took a step back and let them deal with their dramatic relationship. With his focus on his job, Captain Sandy Yawn saw something special in him, allowing him to take the helm on occasion.

3 Ross Inia

'Below Deck' Season 6

Image via Bravo

Despite an off-camera incident, everything on screen during Season 6 of Below Deck was positive. Ross Inia was a strong deckhand who stepped up to fill the Boson position following the firing of Chandler Brooks. Ross proved his worth as a hard-worker, taking no nonsense from anyone. Especially deckhand Rhylee Gerber.

When Ross was in a larger position, the entire exterior team improved as the atmosphere no longer had unbridled tension. While he only lasted a season, he was able to help guide his friend Ashton Pienaar to the Boson position the following charter season.

2 Wes O'Dell

'Below Deck' Season 9

Image via Bravo

Wes O'Dell is easily one of the most underrated personalities across the entire Below Deck Cinematic Universe. Wes had an immense ease about him. With the ninth season having some incredibly dramatic and tense moments, Wes was the calming presence that anchored the crew. Wes impressed Captain Lee Rosbach and First Officer Eddie Lucas with his strong skills on the deck.

Following the racist comment incident between Chief Stew Heather Chase and deckhand Rayna Lindsey, Wes was there to help mediate the situation. Many fans were shocked that Wes only appeared in a single season, believing he was a perfect candidate for a future management position.

1 David Bradbury

'Below Deck' Seasons 1 and 3

Image via Bravo

The first season of Below Deck kicked off the phenomenon that has thrived to this day. The first season's cast served as guinea pigs, balancing work and reality television. One of the most brilliant characters in the cast, David Bradbury was a good deckhand and kept to himself. For an industry that exposed the difficult balance of gender roles and sexuality, David was an out and proud gay man who didn't have to hide himself from his crew. David was everyone's best friend. His ability to get along with everyone helped make him a breakout star.

Part of his story included a surprise from his then-partner, one of the sweetest moments of the season. During Season 3's revolving door of crew, David came to the rescue toward the end of the season as a replacement deckhand. Fans were overjoyed to see him reunite with his Season 1 BFF, Eddie Lucas. Leave it to David Bradbury to be one of the few people to talk some sense into him while he was engaging his secret boatmance with Rocky Dakota. David Bradbury was a star from day one. Below Deck wouldn't be the same without him.

KEEP READING: An Update on 'Below Deck' Season 3