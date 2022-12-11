Not all scenes shot during a movie's production will inevitably make it into the final cut. After all, it's better to have a little too much to work with in the editing process than too little. Unfortunately, this can result in some great scenes being left on the cutting room floor, only seeing the light of day (if they're lucky) as bonus features on a movie's DVD or Bluray release.

These scenes were once intended to be included in the final movie but were cut between filming and their movie's ultimate release. Most are from great movies that you wouldn't want to tamper with too much due to the possibility that the pacing would be ruined. But on the other hand, these scenes are individually pretty great, and have made fans wonder what the theatrical versions of these movies would have looked like, had the scenes in question not been cut.

A Zoo Trip in 'This is Spinal Tap' (1984)

Featuring a large amount of improvisation in a comedy movie is always risky, but thankfully, This is Spinal Tap makes it work. This classic mockumentary about a heavy metal band's misadventures was heavily improvised, with most of the movie's funniest moments and dialogue exchanges being—or at least feeling—entirely spontaneous.

The cast shot far more scenes than could be included in the relatively lean 82-minute final cut, with a ton of comedic gold left out. The best deleted scene is probably the one showing the band taking a trip to the zoo, with a typically rambling and silly conversation about apes and their diets being just as funny (and quotable) as any scene that made the theatrical cut.

An Extra Experiment in 'The Fly' (1986)

In its final cut, 1986's The Fly is already a body horror movie filled with terrifying scenes and concepts. It takes the basic premise of the 1958 film of the same name—focusing on a scientist who gradually transforms into an insect—and depicts it in a way that's more visceral, gruesome, and intense.

One deleted scene pushed things too far for test audiences and was ultimately removed from the final cut. It featured Seth Brundle performing a gruesome experiment where he merged a baboon with a cat, only to kill it when the mutated creature attacked him. It was ultimately too shocking, and as such, was left out of the theatrically released version of the film.

A Fight Scene Flashback in 'Kill Bill Vol. 2' (2004)

Kill Bill is already a movie that reaches four hours, split over two volumes, so you could argue that any deleted scenes should stay deleted. The second volume is particularly long, with a greater emphasis on dialogue over action. The Bride gets closer to finally getting her revenge on Bill, facing personal and physical struggles along the way.

Still, given that the second volume only has one true action scene (thankfully, a memorable one), it might have been nice to have included this additional flashback in the final film. Bill gets to show off his fighting skills more than he does in the theatrical cut, as he and The Bride encounter a character played by martial arts actor Michael Jai White, leading to a classic kung fu movie-style fight. While it would've made this already two-hour movie even longer, it still would've been cool to see its inclusion.

Additional Norman Osborn Scenes in 'Spider-Man 3' (2007)

Spider-Man 3 is the most divisive of Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy. It's overstuffed and tries to do a great deal in a single, making it feel less focused and maybe less satisfying than the other two Spider-Man movies directed by Raimi. It's particularly noticeable when it comes to the villains Spider-Man faces—three main antagonists feel like one or two too many.

There are many planned/un-filmed or deleted scenes for Spider-Man 3, with many of them fleshing out the villains somehow. Unfortunately, additional scenes with Norman Osborn appearing in Harry's hallucinations didn't make the final cut. More Willem Dafoe is always a good thing, which makes it a shame that the theatrical cut deprived viewers of more of him.

A Further Flashback for Mr. Orange in 'Reservoir Dogs' (1992)

The debut feature from Quentin Tarantino, Reservoir Dogs, is famous for being a heist movie without a heist scene. It takes place before and after, playing in non-chronological order, with flashbacks revealing that one of the supposed criminals is not who he seems.

One flashback would have given this undercover agent—Mr. Orange (Tim Roth)—further character development would have revealed the real name of Mr. White (Harvey Keitel). Given it's not one of Tarantino's longest movies, there's a good chance some more character details could have been included in the final cut without the pacing being hurt.

Luke Skywalker Creating a New Lightsaber in 'Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi' (1983)

The Star Wars series is notorious for having many deleted or re-edited scenes and various editions. This is especially true of the original trilogy, thanks to George Lucas continually reworking those first three films to best fit what he states is his original vision.

Despite this, some deleted scenes haven't shown up in any cuts, including one deleted scene near the start of Return of the Jedi. It featured Luke building his new lightsaber, instructing C-3PO and R2-D2 to go to Jabba's Palace ahead of him, and Darth Vader trying to communicate with his son through the Force. Maybe not plot-essential, but it's a compelling deleted scene in its own right.

Harmonica Being Beaten Up in 'Once Upon a Time in the West' (1968)

The beautifully scored and deliberately paced Once Upon a Time in the West probably doesn't need too many more scenes than what the final cut had. It's already a sweeping epic and takes its time telling its story without being boring...though any extra scenes could jeopardize that pacing.

It still would have been good to have a scene that revealed why Harmonica—one of the main characters—has scars on his face. It was apparently explained in a scene where he was beaten up by a brutish sheriff, which was ultimately (and unfortunately) cut for time.

Saruman's Death in 'The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King' (2003)

The third movie in The Lord of the Rings trilogy broke ground by being the first fantasy movie to win Best Picture at the Oscars, and likewise broke bladders because it was over three hours long. Even with well over 180 minutes, many great scenes were left out of the theatrical cut of The Return of the King.

One of the most plot-essential was Saruman's death, taken out early in the third film's extended edition. He's a major antagonist in the first two movies, so having him die off-screen in the theatrical cut feels odd.

The Mouth of Sauron in 'The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King' (2003)

Beyond Saruman, another notable antagonist who got cut out of The Return of the King was The Mouth of Sauron. In the extended edition, he shows up before the Battle of the Black Gate, taunting the heroes and telling them that Frodo is dead and that they've already lost the war for Middle Earth.

He's such a creepy, memorable-looking, and distinctive character that his removal from the theatrical cut is a shame. At least the extended versions exist and are seen by some as the superior cuts, allowing numerous deleted scenes to appear within the context of the greater story.

Opening Scenes on Earth in 'Avatar' (2009)

Avatar was a movie that was in production for a huge amount of time. Much of it would have been spent editing the theatrical cut to below three hours, meaning that a few interesting deleted scenes had to be left on the cutting room floor.

The deleted, extended opening shows life on Earth and gives an insight into Jake Sully's lifestyle before he came to Pandora. The world is shown to be desolate and miserable in the 2100s, making Pandora's lushness and color stand out even more. The movie would have been strengthened if some of these moments on Earth had stayed in.

