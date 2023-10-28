When demons murder Tanjiro Kamado's family and all that's left is his sister-turned-demon, he sees a glimpse of humanity in his infected sister. He vows to join the secretly coveted demon slayer corps and find a way to turn his sister back into a human.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba took the world by storm when its anime adaption hit television screens in April 2021 with its stellar animation quality, lovable protagonist and wonderful storytelling. The world quickly fell in love with Tanjiro and his sister as they delved into the world of the legendary demon slayers.

10 "Bright Red Sword"

Season 3, Episode 5

IMDb Score: 9.2/10

A group of Goldfish Demons begin attacking the Swordsmith village and with Tanjiro and Nezuko caught up with their current battle, Mitsuri must enter the mix and defend the village. Meanwhile, Muichiro faces off against the Upper Five Demon and begins to recall his lost memories.

Many will find that the best Demon Slayer episodes are met with praise for their animation quality and the fifth episode of Season 3 is no different. The introduction of Mitsuri and her whip sword gave studio Ufotable the chance to flex their animation muscles in preparation for Tanjiro's beautifully animated Sun Halo Dragon moment found at the end of the episode to compliment Tanjiro's wonderful voice actors.

9 "Akaza"

Season 2, Episode 6

IMDb Score: 9.4/10

Tanjiro, with the help of Inosuke, finally severs the neck of Emnu and in doing so, derails the Mugen Train. Sustaining heavy injuries and unable to battle, Tanjiro must sit and watch as the Upper Rank Three demon, Akaza, emerges from the forest and attacks Rengoku.

Serving as one of the most harrowing battles in the series, Akaza vs. Rengoku left audiences feeling helpless. Witnessing Akaza's insane demon healing factor keeping him from true harm while Rengoku continues to take mortal wound after wound, makes the battle feel tormenting as the only reasonable conclusion becomes more and more visible.

8 "A Connected Bond: Daybreak and First Light"

Season 3, Episode 11

IMDb Score:9.4/10

Nezuko, Genya and Tanjiro pursue the real body of Upper Moon Four. But in order to finally put an end to the merciless demon, Tanjiro must make a choice: let Nezuko die from exposure to the coming sunrise or hunt down Upper Moon Four before he escapes.

One of the most emotional episodes of the series comes with Tanjiro's final decision to face the Upper Moon Four and let Nezuko die. But a giant shock hit both Tanjiro and the audience when Nezuko managed to bear the sunlight and become immune to it. This "upgrade" in her abilities allows her to speak once more. With everyone getting arc conclusions and full circle moments, many fans took to the internet to note that the episode had left them in tears.

7 "Gathering" (9.4/10)

Season 2, Episode 15

IMDb Score: 9.4/10

With Nezuko out of commission, Tanjiro, Inosuke and Zenitsu come to the aid of Uzui as his battle against the two Upper Rank Six demons begins to wear him down. With Inosuke and Zenitsu taking on Daki and Tanjiro joining Uzui in his fight with Gyutaro, audiences were treated to two nail-biting battles in this episode.

Not only does Ufotable deliver in the animation department, but their sword fight choreography is not to be trifled with either. An episode with two simultaneous battles going on like this one meant audiences were in for quite a visual treat and that's exactly what they got. Paired with wonderful performances from the entire cast, the episode is noted for hosting some of the best fights in the series.

6 "Transformation"

Season 2, Episode 14

IMDb Score: 9.4/10

With Tanjiro in a tough spot amidst his fight with Daki, who has now turned on innocent civilians, Nezuko rushes to his aid and battles Daki. Through her battle, her demon form begins to grow more powerful than it ever has before and Nezuko begins to attack civilians as well, having gone too deep into her transformation.

Tanjiro having to stop Nezuko, only being able to calm her down with the memory of her mother, provides an emotionally impactful moment amidst the intense action surrounding it. Just as all seems to be calming down, a second demon grows out of Daki in horrifying fashion. A demon she remarks as her bother, Gyutaro. The shock sent fans into a riot, promising a fight for the ages.

5 "Layered Memories"

Season 2, Episode 13

IMDb Score: 9.5/10

Daki begins to cause insane damage to the village, turning her attacks on civilians. Unable to bear the sight of such villainy, Tanjiro snaps and is sent into a berserk rage against Daki. His rage forces out his Hinokami Kagura: Burning Bones, Summer Sun move, which shocks Daki as it gives him the strength to hit her with a nasty slash.

Many fans note that this is the episode that kicks Season 2 into high gear after five slower-paced episodes. Tanjiro really gets a chance to show his power here and prove to Daki that he is not here to play around!

4 "Once We've Defeated the Upper Rank Demons"

Season 2, Episode 16

IMDb Score: 9.6/10

With Uzui's three wives now joining the fight, tensions arise as Hinatsuru begins to be attacked by Gyutaro with Uzui and Tanjiro unable to come to her aid, being attacked by Daki and her belt.

With stress high and the battles only becoming tougher, Tanjiro pulls out quite the move in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2, Episode 16, "Once We've Defeated the Upper Rank Demons". Managing to combine his Water Breathing technique and the Hinokami Kagura move, the screens of audiences worldwide lit up in red and blue as they viewed this spectacle move combining fire and water.

3 "Set Your Heart Ablaze"

Season 2, Episode 7

IMDb Score: 9.7/10

With the harrowing battle between Akaza and Rengoku coming to its end, Tanjiro and Insouke can only watch from the sidelines. When Rengoku is offered the chance to become a demon, so he can forever hone his abilities and refuses, Rengoku's true goal of keeping his friends safe no matter the cost becomes clear.

The heartbreaking passing of Rengoku at the end of the battle and episode brought tears from viewers all across the world. His iconic saying, "Set your heart ablaze" has become a staple among the fan base. This tragic loss is seen as one of the most impactful since Tanjiro and Nezuko lost their family.

2 "Hinokami"

Season 1, Episode 19

IMDb Score: 9.7/10

Zenitsu is on death's doorstep, Inosuke is tied up by Giyu, Nezuko is caught in Rui's threading and Tanjiro is caught in a battle with Rui, things on Mount Natagumo seem dire. But when the final hour calls, Tanjiro performs the ceremonial Kagura giving him the ability to use the Hinokami Kagura move in its form called, "Dance". The burning blade move that allows him to decapitate Lower Five Rui.

Praised for, of course, its animation and wonderful pacing paired with stellar performances, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 1, Episode 19, "Hinokami" was arguably one of the best episodes of the current anime season at the time.

1 "I Will Never Give Up"

Season 2, Episode 17

IMDb Score: 9.8/10

After Tanjiro and Uzui are separated by Gyutaro's blood demon art, things look as grim as ever. As the situation proceeds to only get worse, Gyutaro and Uzui begin their final battle whilst the others begin their final battle with Daki.

Uzui and Gyutaro's final battle may just be the best fight in the entire show, somehow also coming from the best episode. The roaring high speeds at which their blades clash together coupled with his epic re-entrance into the fight to save Tanjiro before it, leads to a breathtaking spectacle to watch. Zentisu and Inosuke get their time in the limelight as well, and they take down Daki simultaneously with Tanjiro and Uzui taking down Gyutaro. The episode also hosts what many would call the best animation in the entire series.

