What three things would you take with you to a deserted island? Food? A knife? A good book? This is the age-old question of childhoods past and icebreaker questions on first dates. The answer is always different depending on whom you ask: the survivalist, the romantic, or the person who would simply give up on day one.

That's why deserted island movies are so entertaining to watch. When put in the eye of danger, every human reacts differently. Some go mad, some burn the rum to make a smoke signal, and some use every piece of sheer willpower to find a way home. Being stranded on a deserted island is both terrifying and exhilarating, no matter how many ways you've thought about if you'd be able to survive or not.

Cast Away (2000)

Cast Away is the quintessential deserted island movie. Tom Hanks brilliantly carries the movie by himself, and even went so far as to damage his body for the role. The film is considered one of Hanks' best, it was critically acclaimed and nominated for numerous awards. It follows the character of Chuck and his loneliness after a plane crash in the South Pacific.

Not only does Chuck go a little mad on his four-year journey on the deserted island, he even builds himself a new friend. The most beloved character in the movie is Wilson, the volleyball that Chuck turns into a companion, complete with a bloody red handprint. In fact, the most heartbreaking part of the film isn't watching Chuck's endless struggle, it's when he loses poor Wilson to the waves during his final getaway.

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003)

While the first movie in the trilogy doesn't wholly take place on a deserted island, it has one of the most memorable island scenes in cinema. Jack Sparrow and Elizabeth Swann are mutinied by Captain Barbossa and his crew of scallywags. They're ordered to walk off the plank with only a pistol and a sword, doomed to kill each other before the environment does.

The best part about being stuck on a deserted island with Jack Sparrow is that he'll always make things pretty entertaining, with hidden rum and bonfires to sing sea shanties around. The worst part is that you'll probably have to burn all that sweet, sweet rum to get rescued. It's probably for the best though – alcohol and the unrelenting island sun don't really mix too well.

Six Days, Seven Nights (1998)

Six Days, Seven Nights combines the typical deserted island situations and puts them together into one movie: pirates and a plane crash. Harrison Ford plays the grumpy and reclusive charter pilot who is hired to fly the more straight-laced Anne Heche to an emergency photo shoot in Tahiti.

Their plane crashes during a storm on an uninhabited island where the two are thrown together to survive. The onscreen chemistry between Ford and Heche is what truly makes this film so fun to watch – they both play their respective characters so well, leading to the perfect opposites-attract relationship in the end. The two fight off the environment, snakes, and pirates in this heartwarming, and often funny, deserted island movie.

The Beach (2000)

The Beach takes on a much darker tone than most movies set on an island. It follows Richard, who wants to escape his boring life and travel the world, looking for his perfect paradise-lost. He is given a map that leads to a “tropical paradise” and joins up with a French couple to join the island commune.

This commune turns out to be a bit of an island prison instead, run by a woman who collects people to work for her. Richard causes the island's downfall when he tells outside people about the map. He also tries to escape several times, always leading to someone else's injury or death, and never realizes that his own narcissistic tendencies ended up causing much more harm to the island community.

Extortion (2017)

What happens when someone comes to rescue you off of a deserted island, but only if you give them one million dollars? Extortion tells this tale in a high-stakes, anxiety-riddled journey of one man's tireless instincts to survive and save his family.

Eion Bailey plays the protagonist of Kevin with the incredible ingenuity of a man with nothing left, contrasting Barkhad Abdi's cruel Miguel perfectly. The movie shows the men as two sides of the same coin, both trying to make sure their families survive, but one willing to go one step further. Every scene towards the end becomes riddled with more dread, as you wait to see what Kevin is willing to do next to make sure his family gets home alive.

Jurassic Park (1993)

Every Jurassic Park movie takes place on an island far, far away from human civilization to keep them away from the monsters that have been created. The best Jurassic Park remains the first though, as Steven Spielberg showed some of his most prolific work. He created real dinosaur robotics and filmed some of the most iconic scenes in cinematic history, like the water rumbling scene.

The most interesting thing about this film as a deserted island movie is that, realistically, they aren't even on a deserted island. They accidentally create one themselves, as workers die and get eaten, and the only thing that is left is the dinosaurs and nature.

Retreat (2011)

Retreat follows a couple who seek recovery from a personal tragedy that has shattered their lives. And they do so on an isolated island, away from any sort of news or civilization. Their retreat is ruined though when a stranger washes ashore to tell them that an airborne disease has rattled Europe.

Retreat is a creative twist on the deserted island genre. It certainly brings the anxiety of a couple experiencing shocking world news after being detached from humanity for a while. The two can never quite tell if the stranger is telling them the truth, or if he has something more sinister up his sleeve.

Life of Pi (2012)

After leaving their life in India to sail to Canada, the Patel family's ship sinks in a tragic storm, leaving Pi as the lone survivor. Luckily, an enormous Bengal tiger finds refuge on Pi's lifeboat, leaving the two to battle through their fears together.

There is a magical wonder in Life of Pi, that leads to a romantic zeal for life that is so often overlooked in films. The journey of Pi and the tiger is inspirational and shows that any two living creatures can come together, even at the greatest odds, to survive and become friends.

Lord of the Flies (1990)

Lord of the Flies explores the darker side of humanity and the pure animalistic instincts that reside in even the most civilized of humans. The film revolves around a group of schoolboys whose evacuating plane is shot down from the sky. They become stranded on an island and try to govern themselves to disastrous results.

Each of the boys represents a different aspect of society, morals, and politics – whether it's the charismatic leader, Ralph, and his wishes for a better humanity, or, Jack, the violent, ego-maniac who believes everyone should be out for themselves.

Castaway on the Moon (2009)

In the magical, Castaway on the Moon, a hopeless man riddled with debt decides to end his life by jumping into the Han River. His world is shaken when he instead awakens washed up on a deserted island in the middle of the Seoul River.

He searches the island to find nothing but flora and vegetation and begins to enjoy his time alone there, choosing to stay. Even though it is difficult, he finds anything to be better than the worries of city life. The film takes a turn when Kim begins sending for help and exchanging messages with a woman who spots him while photographing the moon. Jung Jae-young plays the dejected Kim in such a heart-warming way that it's hard not to root for the happy ending he so longs for.

