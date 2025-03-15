There’s nothing quite like a TV detective. These characters, sometimes based on ones from books, other times totally unique for their shows, are fantastic at what they do. They usually have a specific quirk that sets them apart from others, which often assists in their ability to solve cases quickly—sometimes ones that no one else can.

There have been compelling TV detectives dating back to the beginning of television. The best ones include characters from shows in various decades, each memorable and instantly recognized by name. These are the best TV detectives of all time, and the ones who are waiting on the other end of the line when there's trouble afoot.

10 Jessica Fletcher

Played by Angela Lansbury in 'Murder, She Wrote' (1984–1996)

Image via CBS

What makes Jessica Fletcher (Angela Lansbury) from Murder, She Wrote such a compelling detective is that she wasn’t officially one. Rather, she was a writer of mystery fiction who did her own amateur detective work on the side. As various murders occur in her fictional town, and eventually across the U.S., Fletcher’s curiosity and knowledge developed from her own storytelling help her become acutely tuned to potential suspects and what truly happened. While officers usually look at the most obvious suspect, Fletcher knows the right questions to ask and her generally perceptive nature makes her an asset.

Earning Lansbury records for both Golden Globe and Emmy nominations in her category, Murder, She Wrote is one of the preeminent crime dramas, and the character is one others often try to emulate.