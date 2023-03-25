In recent years, action cinema has shifted towards a more stripped-down, choreography-focused approach, as exemplified by films like the John Wick series (soon to receive its fourth chapter) and The Raid: Redemption. To viewers, this style has been noticeably fresh after years of "shaky-cam" action being the go-to style in big-budget action films, with its emphasis on highly-trained actors in relatively realistic fights and shootouts.

However, what viewers may not realize is that this exact style had already taken root for years in a lesser-known segment of the action genre: the direct-to-video film. Despite the style being unseen theatrically, directors such as Isaac Florentine, Jesse V. Johnson and John Hyams, working with actors like Mark Dacascos, Scott Adkins and Marko Zaror (all three of whom have made at least one appearance in the Wick series thus far, counting Chapter 4), have been honing their craft for the direct-to-video market for decades, with long filmographies standing testament to that.

10 Acts of Vengeance (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes: 55%

Antonio Banderas stars as a lawyer who finds his wife and daughter murdered by an unknown assailant. After a brief period of mourning, he takes a vow of silence and seeks revenge, refusing to speak until he finds their killer.

Critics were split on this Florentine-directed film. Some praised its strong cast (including Banderas, Karl Urban,Paz Vega and Robert Forster), its thoughtful themes, and its idiosyncratic use of the Meditations of Marcus Aurelius as a plot device. Others, however, criticized its weak action by Florentine's standards, its fundamentally cliché nature as a revenge thriller, and its paradoxically dialogue-heavy script.

9 Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning (2012)

Rotten Tomatoes: 56%

After witnessing the deaths of his wife and daughter in a home invasion, a widower (Adkins) finds himself pursued by an army of cybernetic supersoldiers, led by a charismatic, Col. Kurtz-esque figure (Jean-Claude Van Damme, in a shocking late-career performance) who promises to free them from the bonds of their existence.

Hyams' film proved divisive with critics upon release. Reviews praised and condemned its almost ludicrous levels of violence (to such an extent that the film was originally given the dreaded NC-17 rating) and its hyperkinetic, almost psychedelic style in equal measure. In spite of this, however, Day of Reckoning has found a cult following and is typically beloved by action movie aficionados.

8 Savage Dog (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes: 71%

In this actioner from Johnson, Adkins plays a prisoner and former boxing champion in pre-Vietnam-War Indochina who survives by participating in no-holds-barred fights for the amusement of local warlords. Upon release, he finds himself pulled back into the world of violence, and tragedy prompts him to seek bloody (and ultimately cannibalistic, in a particularly shocking moment) vengeance upon the former Nazi commandant responsible.

Savage Dog faced criticism for its relatively thin plot, with events seemingly haphazardly strung together to justify showing Adkins brutalizing people. However, it attracted praise for its fight choreography, Adkins' strong screen presence, and the shocking brutality of its ending. In addition, its unique setting was frequently noted as a strong point in its favor.

7 Debt Collectors (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes: 82%

In this sequel to the earlier The Debt Collector, Adkins and Louis Mandylor play French and Sue, a gangster duo tasked with collecting on criminal organizations' debts with their fists and feet. After French loses his new job as a bouncer, Sue pulls him back into the business, and what starts as a seemingly-easy job turns into a fight for their lives.

This film was heavily praised for Johnson's strong direction and choreography, as well as Adkins and Mandylor's chemistry. However, it was criticized for taking a darker tone than its predecessor, with an extended Lethal Weapon-esque torture sequence in the third act. In addition, it drew mild criticism for feeling repetitive in the sea of Adkins-led direct-to-video action films, with little setting it apart from the others.

6 The Debt Collector (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes: 83%

Adkins plays French, a gym owner and martial artist far behind on his bills. Desperate to stay afloat, he becomes a mob enforcer, mentored by Sue (Mandylor) in the art of extortion; eventually, a job goes bad, and French and Sue are forced to become a cohesive duo and fight for their lives.

This film was praised for its throwback sensibilities, with critics comparing it to the films of Walter Hill. In addition, it was praised for its creative use of assorted locations (including an office-turned-arena and a memorable set piece in a moving car) in its choreography. However, it drew some criticism for its visibly low budget and relatively slow pace.

5 Accident Man (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes: 83%

Based on a comic by Pat Mills, creator of Judge Dredd, this film follows Adkins as a professional killer who specializes in making murders look accidental. When his ex-girlfriend is killed in a break-in, he quickly realizes it was a professional hit, and embarks on a bloody quest of vengeance through a Wick-esque nightmare world of assassins.

Accident Man drew praise for its fight scenes, noted as some of the best in the filmographies of either Adkins or Johnson. In addition, it was lauded for its narrative ambition, at times resembling a Guy Ritchie or Danny Boyle film more than a standard action film. However, it was criticized, even in positive reviews, for Adkins' weak dramatic performance, along with a strain of unpleasant misogynistic humor running through it.

4 Avengement (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes: 84%

While furloughed from England's most brutal prison to visit his dying mother, a petty criminal (Adkins) evades his guards and seeks out vengeance against his former comrades, who betrayed him and put a bounty on his head.

Avengement was heavily lauded for featuring an uncommonly strong and complex dramatic performance from Adkins, who is able to carry the Bronson-esque neo-noir film in surprisingly able fashion. In addition, the animalistic brutality of its fight scenes, including a nearly five-minute They Live-esque bar brawl, was considered worthy of note. Upon release, the film was frequently referred to as the best collaboration between Johnson and Adkins to date.

3 Close Range (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes: 86%

When drug cartel goons and corrupt cops invade his ranch, a man (Adkins) must use his martial arts skills to protect his family, in this relatively simple Florentine-directed film.

Reviews were positive on the movie, describing it as more of a demo reel for Adkins than an actual film. However, as a demo reel for Adkins, Close Range is fairly effective, featuring ample use of his martial arts talents, with skilled direction of such by Florentine. The chemistry between the two as an actor-director pair was frequently noted as a major strong point of the film.

2 Hell Hath No Fury (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes: 93%

In this Johnson-directed World War II film, Nina Bergman plays a French woman accused of consorting with the Nazis; captured by a group of American soldiers, her only hope of survival is to lead them to a cache of Nazi-owned gold left by the very SS officer (Daniel Bernhardt) she was accused of consorting with.

Hell Hath No Fury drew extremely strong praise by DTV standards for its brutal, bleak tone, strong performances from the leads, and incredible stunt work. In addition, its brevity was noted as a breath of fresh air in an increasingly-bloated film landscape. However, the film's more minor actors drew criticism for their uneven performances, and the film was often noted as more of a cheesy throwback to WWII B-movies than a serious historical film.

1 Ninja II: Shadow of a Tear (2013) - 100%

Rotten Tomatoes: 100%

In this Florentine-directed sequel to 2009's Ninja, Adkins, naturally, plays a ninjitsu master who teams up with an old friend (Kane Kosugi) to seek vengeance after his wife is murdered.

While criticized for its almost wholesale lack of a plot beyond the above, Ninja II drew near-unanimous praise for the ferocity and technical prowess of its action scenes. Adkins, in particular, drew praise for his physicality and screen presence, his acting being noted as a strong improvement from the original film. The film was also noted as being extremely visually impressive for its budget, taking full advantage of its Thai location shoot.

