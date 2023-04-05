It's been said that one mediocre director is usually better than two great ones, as having two artists at the helm of a project can lead to creative conflict. However, several terrific filmmaking duos put the lie to this notion. They prove that two heads are better than one - provided both directors share the same vision.

Indeed, just this year, the directing team of Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert walked away with the Academy Award. They join the ranks of the very finest directing teams, from the Russo Brothers to the Coen Brothers, Phil Lord and Chris Miller to the Wachowskis.

10 Glenn Ficarra and John Requa

Highest Score: 79%

Lowest Score: 48%

Glenn Ficarra and John Requa first gained recognition for writing the hit comedy Bad Santa and have since collaborated on several successful projects. Their filmography spans many genres, from the romantic comedy Crazy, Stupid, Love to the crime drama Focus and the biographical sports movie I, Tonya.

What sets Ficarra and Requa apart is their ability to infuse humor and heart into even the most unconventional stories. Their films are characterized by sharp writing, strong performances, and creative direction, cementing their reputation as two of the most versatile filmmakers working today.

9 Lily and Lana Wachowski

Highest Score: 89%

Lowest Score: 16%

Siblings Lily and Lana Wachowski are famous for their boundary-pushing vision and technical prowess. They first made their mark on Hollywood with The Matrix, which revolutionized visual effects and introduced a new level of sophistication to action filmmaking. Since then, they have continued to innovate with projects such as the mind-bending epic Cloud Atlas and the sci-fi series Sense8.

They also brought their writing skills to bear on the terrific Alan Moore adaptation of V for Vendetta. It showcases their strength for telling action-packed yet philosophical stories, often exploring themes of identity, power, and societal structures.

8 Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris

Highest Score: 91%

Lowest Score: 79%

Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris first gained critical acclaim for their 2006 indie hit Little Miss Sunshine, which won two Oscars and launched the career of breakout star Abigail Breslin. Since then, they have continued to collaborate on a variety of projects, from the quirky romantic comedy Ruby Sparks to the sports film Battle of the Sexes starring Emma Stone and Steve Carell.

Dayton and Faris have a keen eye for casting, consistently bringing together talented actors to create memorable performances. Their work is characterized by a warm and humanistic approach to storytelling, capturing the complexities of relationships and the struggles of everyday life. This dedication to authenticity elevates their work above similar, more mediocre fare.

7 Jean-Pierre Jeunet and Marc Caro

Highest Score: 94%

Lowest Score: 44%

Jean-Pierre Jeunet and Marc Caro are French filmmakers who take a whimsical and surreal approach to storytelling. They first gained international recognition for their 1991 black comedy Delicatessen, which was followed by the dark fantasy The City of Lost Children. They have a vivid and imaginative visual style, often featuring intricate sets and fantastical creatures.

Jeunet and Caro have a unique ability to blend elements of comedy, horror, and drama into their stories, creating films that are both unsettling and enchanting. They are known for their attention to detail, spending years crafting the look and feel of their films. While they have not collaborated on a project since 1995, Jeunet and Caro have continued to make their mark on the film industry with various successful and visually stunning solo projects. Their work remains a testament to the power of imagination and the limitless possibilities of cinema.

6 Phil Lord and Chris Miller

Highest Score: 87%

Lowest Score: 35%

Phil Lord and Chris Miller are a dynamic duo of filmmakers known for their irreverent and subversive approach to storytelling. They worked on the animated television series Clone High in the early 2000s and went on to direct 21 Jump Street and its sequel. Their work often combines humor and satire with unexpected genres, as seen in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (which they produced and Lord wrote).

Lord and Miller are known for their ability to inject fresh ideas into established franchises, as evidenced by their work on The LEGO Movie and Solo: A Star Wars Story. They have a knack for finding humor in even the most outlandish subjects.

5 Anthony and Joseph Russo

Highest Score: 95%

Lowest Score: 14%

Anthony and Joseph Russo, also known as the Russo Brothers, have had a major impact on the film industry over the past decade. They served as producers on the hit NBC sitcom Arrested Development and directed its pilot. From there, they transitioned to blockbuster filmmaking with their contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. They directed four of the most successful and acclaimed films in the franchise, including Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

The Russo Brothers are known for their ability to balance action, humor, and drama, creating thrilling and emotionally resonant films. With their expertise in creating complex and interconnected storylines, the Russo Brothers have become some of the most in-demand filmmakers in Hollywood. They have already left a lasting mark on the superhero genre and beyond.

4 Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

Image via A24/Allyson Riggs

Highest Score: 95%

Lowest Score: 72%

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, also known as the Daniels, are about as inventive and offbeat as directors get. They got their start with music video work, including directing the viral sensation "Turn Down for What." Their feature debut was Swiss Army Man, starring Paul Dano and Daniel Radcliffe as unlikely companions stranded on a deserted island. The film's wacky premise, as well as its unconventional narrative and visual techniques, established the Daniels as unique voices in the industry.

They have a talent for creating surreal and visually stunning worlds, as seen in their work on the TV series Legion and, most notably of all, Everything Everywhere All at Once, for which they won the Oscar this year. The Daniels' work is united by a sense of wonder and playfulness, challenging audiences to see the world in a new light.

3 Marjane Satrapi and Vincent Paronnaud

Highest Score: 96%

Lowest Score: 63%

Marjane Satrapi is mainly a graphic novelist and Vincent Paronnaud is a short film director. They co-directed the animated feature Persepolis, based on a comic by Satrapi. It explores the Iranian Revolution and the struggles of growing up in a politically turbulent environment. Satrapi and Paronnaud continued to collaborate on the biographical drama Chicken with Plums, which explores the life of Satrapi's great-uncle, a renowned Iranian musician.

Their projects weave together humor and tragedy, exploring complex themes with nuance and sensitivity. Few directors are as committed to telling meaningful and impactful stories. Hopefully, they will keep working together for a long time to come.

2 Joel and Ethan Coen

Highest Score: 96%

Lowest Score: 63%

Few directors can match the distinctive voice and darkly comedic sensibilities of Joel and Ethan Coen. They have made numerous films together, including the Academy Award-winning crime thriller No Country for Old Men, the cult classic comedy The Big Lebowski, and the black comedy Fargo. Their movies often explore themes of morality, fate, and the absurdity of life, usually from an idiosyncratic perspective.

The Coen Brothers' biggest strength might be their capacity for crafting memorable and eccentric characters, often played by a roster of celebrated actors such as Frances McDormand, Jeff Bridges, and John Goodman. Their work has been lauded for its clever writing, distinctive visual style, and unconventional storytelling, and they have become some of the most respected and influential filmmakers of their generation. With their bold vision and willingness to take risks, Joel and Ethan Coen continue to push the boundaries of the medium and inspire audiences and filmmakers alike. Fortunately, announcements of their retirement appear to be premature.

1 Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger

Highest Score: 100%

Lowest Score: 75%

Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger, often referred to as "The Archers," were a British filmmaking duo who created some of the most visually stunning and innovative films of the 1940s and '50s. They collaborated on numerous projects, including the Technicolor masterpiece The Red Shoes, the World War II drama A Matter of Life and Death, and the psychological thriller Black Narcissus.

Their films often explored themes of identity, romance, and the conflict between the individual and society, and they were known for their use of vivid color and bold imagery. Powell and Pressburger were true pioneers in the film industry, experimenting with new techniques and pushing the limits of what was possible on screen. They remain two of the most celebrated and visionary filmmakers in British cinema history, and their legacy continues to influence filmmakers today.

