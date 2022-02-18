Every year, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences awards one film the prestigious golden Oscar for Best Picture. For months, anticipation rises as everyone debates their predictions for who will be the big winner of Hollywood’s Biggest Night. Some winners are expected, some are shocks. Some, like the pure bedlam between Moonlight and La La Land, are unforgettable. But no matter who wins, there is inevitably one question each filmmaker will come confront: What are they going to do next?

For the most recent Best Picture winner, Chloe Zhao followed up Nomadland with one of the latest entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Eternals. Zhao certainly isn’t the only director who turned her prior film’s acclaim into a bigger budget to play around in, but other directors have decided to keep it smaller. There have even been a couple of instances of a director following up an award for Best Picture win with another Best Picture win. With over 90 winners since the Oscars' inception back in 1929, there is bound to be a plethora of directions filmmakers have decided to take their careers after winning Hollywood’s highest honor. Here are nine of directors' best follow-ups to Best Picture winners.

RELATED: The Oscars Will Include a Twitter-Voted Category for Fan Favorite Movie, so 'Malignant' Finally Has a Chance

Mr. Smith Goes To Washington (1939)

Frank Capra was no stranger to the Oscars. Before Mr. Smith Goes To Washington scored eleven nominations, two of Capra’s films had already won both Best Director and Best Picture: You Can’t Take It With You and It Happened One Night. You’d think he’d be tired of all the acclaim, but Capra would still go on one more time to be nominated for Best Director for a little movie called It’s A Wonderful Life.

Like that film, Mr. Smith Goes To Washington is another Jimmy Stewart-starring crowd-pleaser.

Though hardened a bit by its dive into political corruption, the film sees Jefferson Smith, the head of a Boy Ranger Troop, appointed as Senator to be nothing more than a stooge for a political boss, Jim Taylor (Edward Arnold). Initially ignorant about his own appointment, Smith goes to Washington like a starry-eyed kid, constantly craning his neck to look at the monuments and attractions. As he is taken under the wing by crooked Senator Joseph Paine (Claude Rains), Smith slowly becomes disillusioned with the nation’s capital and places all of his weight in a seemingly hopeless battle against corruption. Stewart and Rains are terrific in their roles, and it’s both remarkable and troubling how relevant the film remains over eighty years later.

Lawrence of Arabia (1962)

Image via Columbia Pictures

You may have caught the reference to this historical epic earlier, but it bears repeating because it’s not every day you follow up The Bridge Over the River Kwai with Lawrence of Arabia. Two monumentally powerful war films, their impact was so earth-shaking that many people forget David Lean spent the first half of his career directing romances and Charles Dickens adaptations. As for Lawrence of Arabia, it’s the type of epic film that just doesn’t get made anymore. Gorgeous to look at with all its sweeping shots of desert-scapes in Jordan, it’s easy to overlook the political thorniness and the heroically flawed character at the center.

The story of Lawrence of Arabia recounts the life of T.E Lawrence, a British officer during the first World War tasked with aiding Arab tribes in a revolt against the Ottoman Empire. As he ingratiates himself more with the people, Lawrence finds himself split between two allegiances as well as becoming a sort of messianic figure for the tribes. It’s a complex interrogation of what could easily be dismissed as a white savior narrative and stands tall as one of the best films of all time.

The Conversation (1974) and Apocalypse Now (1979)

Image via United Artists

This one is a bit of a cheat because it was impossible to choose between Francis Ford Coppola’s two Best Picture follow-ups. On one hand, you have an astonishing descent into unbridled paranoia with one of Gene Hackman’s best performances ever. On the other hand, you have perhaps the most iconic Vietnam War film ever in Apocalypse Now. Both followed an entry in Coppola’s The Godfather trilogy, but the real kicker is that Coppola released The Godfather Part II the same year as The Conversation.

And with Apocalypse Now releasing in 1979, Coppola literally spent the entirety of the ‘70s racking up Best Picture and Best Director nominations. And each film does an excellent job highlighting Coppola’s versatility as a director as he is able to bring the same level of precision and power to two mob movies, a paranoia thriller, and a war epic. It’s a remarkable run of films, one that Coppola has never been able to replicate, and maybe one that no one else has ever matched yet.

Broadcast News (1987)

Image via 20th Century Fox

After James L. Brooks’s directorial debut Terms of Endearment won Best Picture, the pressure was on for him to prove his worth in his sophomore feature. Only five others had won Best Picture for their first film, so expectations were high. And to say Brooks blew those expectations out of the water would be a severe understatement. Broadcast News is better than his first film in almost every way. The film’s commentary of the media is engrossing and the love triangle at the center of it all is equal parts hilarious and devastating.

The ensemble is led by an incredible trio of actors: Holly Hunter as Jane Craig, a passionate TV News Producer, Albert Brooks as Aaron Altman, a snarky journalist, and William Hurt as Tom Grunick, a charming but inexperienced news reporter. As the three colleagues struggle to balance their professional ambitions with their personal relationships, Broadcast News pulls the curtain back on its surprisingly sad and aching core. It’s a film that interrogates the value of certain qualities that society has conditioned us to believe are beneficial in life. But what’s the use of perseverance if you still spend every night crying? Why be intelligent when charisma wins out every time. The world is not eat or be eaten. It’s eat while being eaten.

A Perfect World (1993)

Image via Warner Bros.

One of Clint Eastwood’s most underrated directorial efforts is this follow-up to his Western masterpiece, Unforgiven. Butch Haynes (Kevin Costner) is a convict on the run when he takes a young boy hostage. As the two head to escape Texas at the border, they are pursued by Texas Ranger Red Garnett (Clint Eastwood). What unfolds is a tale of broken men struggling to retain a shred of identity as the walls close in around them. For Haynes, he sees the boy as an opportunity to be the father figure that he never got. For Garnett, he sees Haynes as a way to maintain his personal style of law enforcement before it’s overrun by bureaucracy.

Costner was coming off of great success after Dances With Wolves won Best Picture and Best Director two years earlier. And he delivers arguably the best performance of his career in A Perfect World. For Eastwood, he would later go on to win Best Picture again with Million Dollar Baby. To follow that up, he directed two war stories, Flags Of Our Fathers and Letters From Iwo Jima. Each of those is a powerful follow-up in their own right, but neither of them reaches the heights of what Eastwood is able to pull off with A Perfect World.

Philadelphia (1993)

Image via TriStar Pictures

After terrifying audiences with the blood-curdling psychological thriller, The Silence of the Lambs, Jonathan Demme decided to return to his more humanistic sensibilities and take on the AIDS epidemic. We meet Andrew Beckett (Tom Hanks) as he is being congratulated for his great work at a prestigious Philadelphia law firm. When one of his partners notices a lesion on his face, Beckett attributes it to a racquetball injury, but quickly becomes sick with AIDS. Later, Beckett is suspiciously fired from the firm, so he hires Joe Miller (Denzel Washington) to help in his attempt to sue the firm for wrongful termination.

Shamelessly melodramatic in its courtroom drama and fraught emotions, Philadelphia manages to offer some clarity and humanize those affected by a virus during a time when unearned fear was rampant. Tom Hanks is heartbreaking as the decaying Beckett (for which he won his first Oscar for Best Actor), and Demme’s trademark close-ups are perfectly used to amplify the empathetic qualities of the film.

Zero Dark Thirty (2012)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

After the unbearably tense The Hurt Locker scored a Best Picture win and nabbed Kathryn Bigelow a Best Director win (making her the first female Best Director winner ever), Bigelow created another morally ambiguous film about tackling the war on terror. To this day, Zero Dark Thirty remains a controversial film for its depiction of sensitive topics, but no matter which side you land on, the film remains an essential chronicle for a post-9/11 United States.

Reteaming with Mark Boal, her screenwriter for The Hurt Locker, the film follows an unflinching CIA agent, Maya (Jessica Chastain), as she perseveres through a decade-long manhunt to find Osama bin Laden. By illustrating the lengths a country would go to find a man responsible for an unspeakable terrorist attack, the film also measures the cost of such an obsession. It’s another challenging film from a filmmaker who has shown time and time again she won’t back down from difficult subject.

If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)

Image via Annapurna Pictures

It’s a shame how hard it is to separate Moonlight’s Best Picture win from the chaos that preceded it. Likewise, it’s saddening how much the 2019 Oscars ignored Barry Jenkins’s phenomenal follow-up film. If Beale Street Could Talk is adapted from the James Baldwin novel of the same name. The story follows newly-engaged couple, Tish Rivers (Kiki Layne) and Alonzo “Fonny” Hunt (Stephen James). When Fonny is falsely imprisoned, a pregnant Tish and her family must fight to prove his innocence so her future child can grow up with their father.

Sporting a docu-style aesthetic, the film blends its own narrative with powerful voiceover and images condemning the categorical mistreatment of Black men by police officers throughout American history. Tish and Fonny’s story is an all-too-common instance of black love and ambition upended by systemic racism. Jenkins beautifully translates Baldwin’s text to screen, and even adds a few scenes of his own (like that loft scene with Dave Franco) that deepen the film further. Add on top a gorgeous score from Nicholas Britell and a show-stopping cameo from Brian Tyree Henry, and If Beale Street Could Talk easily proves itself as a worthy follow-up to one of the best Best Picture winners in recent memory.

Widows (2018)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Here’s an instance of a director going in a wildly different direction from their Best Picture-winning film. After 12 Years a Slave, no one could have predicted that Steve McQueen would take his talents to the thriller genre and write a heist film with Gone Girl author Gillian Flynn. After a botched robbery leaves four men dead in Chicago, their widows are unfairly tasked with repaying their substantial debt. The target of the robbery, Jamal Manning (Brian Tyree Henry), is campaigning for Alderman of a South Side ward. His opponent is Jack Mulligan (Colin Farrell), the son of the previous Alderman who isn’t particularly interested in politics but can appreciate the opportunity to make more money.

Featuring an all-star ensemble with standout performances from Elizabeth Debicki and Daniel Kaluuya, Widows is a viciously smart thriller with a lot more on its mind than revenge and money. Juxtaposing the money heist with nepotistic political corruption, McQueen is unafraid to tackle the ethical murkiness of our world. At the same time, he never forgets his women at the forefront of his film. Each woman laments their lost husband and the unjust burden left on their shoulders and watching the women in this group strengthen one another over their shared trauma is immensely inspiring to watch.

Oscars 2022 to be Hosted by Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and Regina Hall This is the first time The Oscars will have hosts since 2018.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email