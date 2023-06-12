For any movie, music is key. A good score or soundtrack fills in the silences between dialogue and action: a great one enhances every single scene. The right musical cue can immortalize a scene, either because the song is so fitting or because they're so disparate. Music heightens the action, ratchets up the tension, or adds fun to a scene.

With this in mind, Redditors recently got together on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, to discuss which directors are the best at using music. These filmmakers know how to deploy the right tune at the right time to get a reaction from the audience.

10 David Lynch

David Lynch is renowned for his distinctive directorial style and penchant for all things bizarre. Music plays a vital role in his films, enhancing the surreal, hypnotic mood. There's Blue Velvet's haunting soundtrack blending vintage pop with orchestral music; the dark, emotional music of Mulholland Drive; and the industrial ambient sounds of Eraserhead.

"I feel like his music fits his work perfectly and helps his films connect at a deeper subconscious level. Every scene with a needle drop from him just gets engrained in my head, and I think it's a big factor in why his films feel so dreamlike," said user Roll_ball.

9 Wong Kar-wai

Hong Kong director Wong Kar-wai has a varied filmography, ranging from the offbeat crime film Chungking Express to the meditative In the Mood For Love, a tale of unrequited love set in 1960s Hong Kong. These disparate projects are united by excellent music choices throughout.

"Days of Being Wild is incredible with all the Latin songs. Also, who could forget the repetition of “Dreams” and “California Dreaming” in Chungking Express? said Redditor isthisgoodenough69. "Even his first film, As Tears Go By, has a memorable Cantonese cover of Berlin’s “Take My Breath Away” and In the Mood for Love has that memorable theme that repeats throughout."

8 John Carpenter

John Carpenter is a true horror maestro, right down to his scores and soundtracks (which he often composes himself). A case in point is his score for Halloween. It's simple but effective, especially the iconic main theme. However, credit for the best music in a Carpenter film goes to Ennio Morricone for his score for The Thing.

"[Carpenter] always knows how to capture a specific mood and atmosphere with music," said user dontpower. "Bonus points for being the composer/writer and the director," added Redditor Dave_N_Port.

7 Edgar Wright

"Edgar Wright knows how to use pop songs effectively in his films," said user mattdamon_enthusiast. They're absolutely right. Music is central to Wright's work, and his soundtracks are carefully curated. The best example is Baby Driver, which is practically a feature-length music video.

Wright's filmography is jam-packed with fantastic musical moments. There's Brie Larson singing Metric's "Black Sheep" in Scott Pilgrim, Primal Scream's "Loaded" blaring during the opening credits of The World's End, and of course, the main characters of Shaun of the Dead kicking zombie ass to the sounds of Queen's "Don't Stop Me Now."

6 Stanley Kubrick

Stanley Kubrick is arguably the greatest filmmaker of all time, with a filmography that spans practically all genres and is loaded with groundbreaking classics. He was a whizz at using music, whether it was the classical music in 2001 or the edgy electronic score of A Clockwork Orange.

"Kubrick is the master of music in his films," said Redditor stavis23. "Full Metal Jacket ending with 'Paint it Black' — timeless classic. Shostakovich in Eyes Wide Shut. Barry Lyndon’s Schubert, Mozart, Handel. 2001 and 'The Blue Danube', among others. I forgot The Shining, my favorite all-time intro to a movie, which features the death march 'Dies irae' I believe."

5 Sofia Coppola

Image via Paramount Pictures

Sofia Coppola consistently uses music in intriguing ways. In Lost in Translation, the soundtrack by artists including Kevin Shields and the band Phoenix emphasizes the themes of identity and isolation. Another great example is Marie Antoinette, where Coppola juxtaposes the opulence of the French court with a modern soundtrack, incorporating songs by New Order and The Cure, among others.

"Let’s not forget Sofia Coppola’s music direction, making Bling Ring a delusional pop mainstream fable or evoking a long and painful asphyxia with troubled but still teen ballad notes in Virgin Suicides," said user Sighwayve.

4 Quentin Tarantino

Quentin Tarantino's movies feature some of the most iconic musical cues in cinema, period. Kill Bill has its opening scene featuring Nancy Sinatra's "Bang Bang"; Pulp Fiction's title sequence turned "Misirlou" into a hit, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood has its incendiary climax set to "You Keep Me Hangin On" by Vanilla Fudge.

Unsurprisingly, many Redditors mentioned Tarantino. "The fact he can take crappy throwaway songs like Chuck Berry’s 'You Never Can Tell' and turn them retrospectively into bona fide classics," said Redditor iworkallday. "Every single needle drop in Pulp Fiction is perfect. The music makes everything else seem so effortlessly cool," added user Bob1689321.

3 Danny Boyle

Danny Boyle's soundtracks are always terrific. Trainspotting, for example, infectiously blends '70s artists like Lou Reed and Iggy Pop with '90s Britpop and techno. His standout film, musically, is Slumdog Millionaire, with its propulsive, eclectic soundtrack by composer A.R. Rahman. There's one especially memorable scene where street kids hop between trains to M.I.A's "Paper Planes."

"So many little moments in his films have stuck with me for years because of the music," said user KohlDayvhis. "For example, the grocery scene in 28 Days Later with Granddaddy’s 'AM 180'. The juxtaposition with the horrible events of the film and the pause in the pacing and atmosphere is utterly blissful and you really get immersed in the moment and joy with the characters."

2 Wes Anderson

Wes Anderson has an unmistakable visual style: pastel colors, symmetrical composition, and meticulous attention to detail. His soundtracks complement the imagery, although they vary considerably from film to film. The Royal Tenenbaums soundtrack, for instance, features songs by Nico, The Rolling Stones, and Elliott Smith. Moonrise Kingdom, by contrast, has a score by Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows composer Alexandre Desplat.

"All of Anderson’s movies are basically perfect for music placement. I’ve got an extra soft spot for Rushmore personally. That '60s Brit rock gets me and then ending it with 'Ooh La La' is just 'chef's kiss'," said user BeardMilk. "No matter the subject, his drops are straight fire," agreed Redditor deputytech.

1 Alfred Hitchcock

The master of suspense is also the master of the needle drop. Alfred Hitchcock is famous for his tense, unsettling scores, many of which he crafted with close collaborator Bernard Herrmann. Herrmann handled the music for nine Hitchcock movies, including some of his most acclaimed works like Vertigo, North by Northwest, Psycho, and The Birds. The music is a key part of what makes these thrillers work so well.

"Alfred Hitchcock, hands down. Many of the scores written for his films can stand alone as symphonic works of art. He and Bernard Herrmann were a brilliant partnership. Movies like North By Northwest and Vertigo and Psycho were driven forward by their musical scores," said Redditor Volcano_Tequila.

