The nominations for Best Director at this year's Academy Awards have just been announced from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles, and leading the pack is the most prolific director of all time.

Steven Spielberg has grabbed his 9th Oscar nomination for directing - tying Martin Scorsese for second-most Best Director nominations, behind William Wyler whose 12 nods between 1936 and 1965 remains the tally to beat - for his semi-autobiographical picture, The Fabelmans. The film, set around a young boy who falls in love with movie-making against a backdrop of his parents' divorce, fills in the gaps of Spielberg's life which has fuelled his craft since his breakthrough in the 1970s, and themes therein - absent fathers, wonderment of children, and old-fashioned love of projectors and cameras.

Having been nominated four times previously - for Best Live Action Short Film, Best Original Screenplay and Best Picture - Martin McDonagh has earned his first directing nomination for his film, The Banshees of Inisherin. The movie, set during the Irish Civil War, stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson as two embittered former friends, and is seen joint-favourite for Best Picture alongside Everything, Everywhere, All At Once.

That film, starring Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan - both nominated for their performances - has also earned a Best Director nomination for its duo, Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, who are collectively known as The Daniels. The wildly original film, about a miserable launderette owner who finds herself thrust into a battle against a dark force attempting to collapse the multiverse, has seen massive success already in prior awards shows, and is the popular choice to win Best Picture. Todd Field grabs a nomination as well, for his work on TÁR, set in the world of classical music and based around Lydia Tár (Cate Blanchett), considered one of the greatest living composers and conductors - and her downfall that follows. Ruben Östlund earns recognition for his work on Triangle of Sadness, about a fashion model celebrity couple that joins the wealthy elite and super-rich for a highly eventful luxury cruise, and everything that goes right and wrong with it.

Last year, Jane Campion became the third woman to win the award for Best Director, and the first woman to be nominated twice, following her 1993 nod for The Piano. She was joined in the nominations last year by Kenneth Branagh, Rysuke Hamaguchi, Paul Thomas Anderson and Spielberg.

The 95th Oscars will air live on ABC on March 12. The telecast also will stream on ABC.com, Hulu Live TV and YouTubeTV. Jimmy Kimmel is returning as host.