Can a Female Filmmaker Crack the Best Director Lineup? – ‘For Your Consideration’

On this week’s For Your Consideration, Collider’s awards experts Scott Mantz, Perri Nemiroff and Jeff Sneider offer their Best Director predictions. Will the Academy honor past winner Martin Scorsese for what many critics consider his masterpiece, the 3.5-hour Netflix epic The Irishman, or will Quentin Tarantino take home his first directing statue for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood? And could Bong Joon-ho play the spoiler given how much support Parasite has within the industry?

The FYC gang thinks Sam Mendes has a strong chance for 1917, given the Academy’s affection for war movies, though it’s also possible that voters could embrace Noah Baumbach, the writer-director of Marriage Story. There are a ton of others in the mix, including Richard Jewell director Clint Eastwood, and Jojo Rabbit director Taika Waititi, so this race may be too close to call.

Meanwhile, the elephant is the room is the fact that female filmmakers have been striking out on the precursor front thus far. Will there be a female nominee following the outcry over the Golden Globe nominations, which saw the HFPA snub Greta Gerwig (Little Women), Lulu Wang (The Farewell) and Marielle Heller (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)? Make sure to watch the episode and let us know what you think in the comments section below, or on YouTube.

