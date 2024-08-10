As is the case with any profession, film direction takes time to master. Christopher Nolan, David Fincher, Stanley Kubrick, Akira Kurosawa, and even Alfred Hitchcock make up just some of the great directors whose first forays into feature film-making were largely unremarkable. This illustrious list of names makes it all the more attention-grabbing when first-time filmmakers are able to create something truly astounding.

From indie hits to timeless classics, pioneering sensations, and even Academy Award-winning efforts, these 10 directors made an immediate impact, presenting incredible feats in cinematic storytelling from their very first films. Some of them went on to have brilliant careers, while audiences are still eagerly waiting to see what some of the more recent debutants will achieve going forward. All of them thrived from their first moments in the director’s chair.

10 'Night of the Living Dead' (1968)

George A. Romero

Image via Continental Distributing

There are directorial debuts that immediately establish a filmmaker as a master of their craft, then there are some that introduce the world to such talent that he pioneers new subgenres and changes the course of cinematic horror forever. An icon and very much the father of zombie movies, George A. Romero cemented himself as a maestro of horror and suspense with his 1968 masterpiece Night of the Living Dead.

As the undead rise from the grave and begin eating the living, it follows a small group of survivors who take shelter in an old farmhouse. Gothic imagery, unnerving gore, and an underlying social commentary combine in awe-inspiring fashion to make for one of the most famous horror movies of all time as well as one of the most distinguished directorial debuts the art form has ever seen.

9 'Past Lives' (2023)

Celine Song

Image via A24

Marking a tender and emotionally engaging highlight of the 2024 Oscar season, Past Lives is the emphatic feature film debut of writer-director Celine Song. The film follows Nora (Greta Lee), a South Korean woman who immigrated to Canada as a child, leaving behind her childhood friend with whom she shared a deep connection. When she reunites with Hae Sung (Teo Yoo) decades later as a married woman in New York, she rekindles her long-lost friendship.

Song brilliantly circumnavigates romantic tropes like ‘choosing Mr. Right’ and ‘will he get the girl?’ to deliver a far more intimate, mature, and compassionate movie about the human condition in which all three of the central characters are realized with profound depth. Its impact, despite its subtlety, is an achievement by Song that can’t be overstated. While she only received Oscar recognition for her screenplay, Celine Song made a seismic impact with her deft yet commanding direction of what is one of the best romantic dramas of the 21st century if not of all time.

8 'Ex Machina' (2014)

Alex Garland

Image via A24

A novelist who transition to screenwriting with such films as 28 Days Later and Sunshine, Alex Garland’s pedigree as a storyteller was well established by the time he finally landed in the director’s chair, but that doesn’t take anything away from the extraordinary achievement that was Ex Machina. His accolades in science fiction and underlying suspense are brought to the fore in the contained and contemplative thriller that weaves an entrancing yet dark tale of obsession and ownership.

Caleb Smith (Domhnall Gleeson) is a young programmer who wins a trip to the remote home of his company’s CEO, Nathan Bateman (Oscar Isaac). While there, he participates in a social experiment by forming a bond with Ava (Alicia Vikander), a robot that Nathan invented. Dark and disturbing yet utterly engrossing and artfully magnificent, Ex Machina is a brilliantly acted and masterfully realized sci-fi thriller that emphasizes Garland’s meticulous control and precision even as a first-time director.

7 'Lady Bird' (2017)

Greta Gerwig

Image via A24

While Greta Gerwig did co-direct Nights and Weekends in 2009, 2017’s Lady Bird stands as her first feature film as solo director and marks one of the greatest coming-of-age movies ever made. Ranging from being painfully sincere to uproariously funny, it is a beautifully balanced film that capitalizes on Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf’s performances and Gerwig’s deft yet sculpting touch to be a perfect portrayal of adolescent angst and the quest for independence and belonging.

The self-named Lady Bird (Ronan) tries to make friends with popular students at her school while striving to get into an east coast college. All the while, she clashes fiercely with her headstrong yet loving mother at home. Nostalgic yet critical in its reflective narrative, while handling its conflicts and realism and heart, Lady Bird introduced Gerwig as a soaring Hollywood filmmaker while also re-affirming her as one of the industry’s best screenwriters. She received the nomination for Best Director .

6 'The Maltese Falcon' (1941)

John Huston

Image via Warner Bros.

There are few genres that encapsulate America’s cinematic identity quite like film noir, and possibly even fewer films that so entirely define a genre like how The Maltese Falcon has come to be emblematic of classic noir cinema. Marking the first of six collaborations between John Huston and Humphrey Bogart, the sprawling crime flick focuses on a private eye who finds himself embroiled in a hunt for an immensely valuable statuette with three criminal scoundrels.

Huston not only directed the film, but also adapted the screenplay from Dashiell Hammett’s novel of the same name, an achievement that granted him an Academy Award nomination. While his direction was sadly overlooked at the ceremony, Huston's control over the film’s suspense, striking visual appeal, and even its intrigue within its challenging and convoluted story, marks one of the most impressive directorial debut of all time. The Maltese Falcon is still regarded among the greatest American movies ever made.

5 'Get Out' (2016)

Jordan Peele

Image via Universal Pictures

While there have been plenty of cases where performers or writers have transitioned to being directors, few have re-invented themselves to the degree that Jordan Peele completely did with Get Out. The societal horror movie follows Chris (Daniel Kaluuya), a black photographer who attends a weekend getaway at his white girlfriend’s parents’ estate. The first encounters are awkward, and Chris’ efforts to dismiss the social discomfort are soon overwhelmed by a shocking revelation.

One of the most strikingly original films in recent years, Get Out immediately cemented Peele as one of Hollywood’s more intriguing current filmmakers. His ability to mix social critique with notions of horror and even flares of comedy pointed to a director of exceptional craft and confidence, even earning him an Academy Award nomination for Best Director and winning Best Original Screenplay. Get Out marks a cinematic highlight of the 2010s and is one of the most commanding directorial debuts in recent memory.

4 'Blood Simple' (1984)

The Coen Brothers

Image via Circle Films

A great directorial debut upon release, but an even better one upon reflection, Blood Simple sees the Coen Brothers impart touches of their trademark offbeat characters, humor, and thrilling intensity on a gripping neo-noir tale of romance and deceit. Julian (Dan Hedaya), a bar owner, hires a private investigator to look into his wife’s affair with one of his workers. When Abby (Frances McDormand) leaves Julian, he pays the P.I. to kill his ex-wife and her lover, but the situation soon spirals out of control.

The Coen Brothers’ twisted sensitivities of comedic peculiarity and abrupt violence is on full display, making Blood Simple a defining and attention-grabbing directorial debut that is as thrilling as it is fun. It’s become a cult classic of neo-noir cinema, a cherished gem of 80s thrillers, and a beloved favorite of fans of the directing duo.

3 'Reservoir Dogs' (1992)

Quentin Tarantino

Image via Miramax

Few directors throughout cinematic history have enjoyed a career as iconic, bold, and distinct as Quentin Tarantino. From his trademark dialogue to his slick sense of suave, his use of music, his immersive narratives, and, of course, his exhilarating ability to conjure up spellbinding sequences of suspense, all of Tarantino’s defining characteristics are present in his brilliant debut, Reservoir Dogs.

While small in premise and scope, it squeezes every drop of brilliance from its story as it follows a group of thieves in the aftermath of a botched jewelry store heist as they regroup at a warehouse to figure out who among them is a rat. Not only an astonishing triumph for Tarantino, but Reservoir Dogs also had such an impact that it proved to be a hugely influential film for the indie scene. It remains a defining highlight of 90s cinema and is arguably the director’s greatest film as well.

2 '12 Angry Men' (1957)

Sidney Lumet

Image via United Artists

In addition to being one of the most amazing directorial debuts, 12 Angry Men is also regarded to be the quintessential legal thriller and one of the greatest movies of all time. Sidney Lumet’s first picture transpires in just one room, following the disgruntled jurors tasked with determining the trial of an 18-year-old charged with murdering his abusive father. Deliberation ensues when 11 of the jurors offhandedly judge him as being guilty and are confronted by juror # 8 (Henry Fonda) who argues that there is reasonable doubt in the case.

Exceptionally well acted, with beautifully realized and dynamic characters, it is a stunning showpiece of grounded courtroom drama that is both enthralling and intriguing. Lumet was nominated for Best Director at the Academy Awards for his sharp and tension-building, yet natural and steady handling of the film. It was an honor he was nominated for on four separate occasions, though he never won.