It takes great skill to manage the creative aspects of a movie. Few filmmakers experience success in both live-action and animation arenas. To work in both mediums, you must be equipped with a diverse skillet and the ability to actualize your creative vision under any circumstance.

Robert Zemeckis’ reputation as a visual effects trendsetter is based on his work with traditional and computer-generated content, and he is not alone. A director with a true eye for filmmaking is not hindered by any moviemaking format, and these directors are in that club.

10 Guillermo del Toro

Guillermo del Toro’s live-action films are known for detailed creature costumes. The director carried over his enthusiasm for imperfections in his recent visit to animation in Netflix’s Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio.

Guillermo del Toro is a renaissance man with fingerprints on multiple movie formats. The director was an executive producer on successful animated projects like Kung Fu Panda 3 and Puss in Boots. The filmmaker’s animation directorial debut, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, captured a 97% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

9 Gore Verbinski

Gore Verbinski is known for directing the megahit Pirates of the Caribbean series. Even before then, he had numerous box office successes with Mouse Hunt, The Mexican, and The Ring. After the filmmaker helmed the first three installments of the Pirates franchise, he pivoted to animation.

The director found himself in familiar territory when he enlisted Johnny Depp as the leading actor for his animated feature Rango. The Pirates of the Caribbean reunion of sorts resulted in an Oscar win for Best Animated Feature Film of the Year.

8 Steven Spielberg

Recognized as a forefather of the Hollywood blockbuster, Steven Spielberg’s movies have attracted millions of eyeballs. The decorated director has been nominated for twenty-three Oscar nominations and taken home four trophies. His work in live-action has wooed critics, and the filmmaker doesn’t miss a step when he transitions to animation.

Steven Spielberg directed The BFG, The Adventures of Tintin, and Ready Player One, and all of those projects received critic approval ratings north of 72% on Rotten Tomatoes. Spielberg is a founding member of Dreamworks SKG, one of Disney’s fiercest rivals in animation. The director was also an uncredited producer on the critically acclaimed Shrekand an executive producer on Animaniacs.

7 Tim Burton

Tim Burton is linked to unique gothic styles, and his films host captivating and recognizable visuals. The director has incorporated stop-motion animation in his live-action films like Beetlejuice, and the creator has had multiple successful attempts with feature films in the animation category.

Burton’s Corpse Brideand Frankenweenie capture the spirit of the director’s live-action projects. Both animated films are universally acclaimed by critics and audiences and received over an 84% and 88% approval ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, respectively.

6 Travis Knight

Travis Knight’s attention to detail is noticed in his stop-motion pictures like ParaNorman and Kubo and the Two Strings. Knight’s acclaimed animation resulted in recruitment to helm a Transformers movie.

Travis Knight’s Bumblebee is currently the most critically acclaimed installment in the series. Knight likened the experience to his work with his Academy Award-nominated projects like Missing Link, The Box Trolls, and Kubo and the Two Strings. In an interview with Polygon, Travis Knight said he “treated any scene with the robots as if they were animated scenes. I approached them the exact same way. I broke down the script, storyboard it all out.”

5 George Miller

With more than five decades of experience, George Miller is one of the most accomplished directors in Hollywood. The director is known for films in different formats like the Mad Max series and Happy Feet franchise.

Miller shows versatility with the genres and subject matters of the films he directs. George Miller’s trademarks lifted his animation to critical acclaim. Both Happy Feet films have a positive audience approval ratings on Rotten Tomatoes., and the Mad Max franchise is lauded as one of the greatest action series of all time.

4 Wes Anderson

Wes Anderson was recognized by the Academy with seven nominations throughout his twenty-nine-year career. Anderson’s acclaim is a result of his unique visual trademarks that are found in his films of all formats.

Anderson’s pictures typically yield the same critical praise regardless of the format. Two of the director’s seven Academy Award nominations derive from his animated projects Isle of Dogs and Fantastic Mr. Fox, which hold Rotten Tomatoes scores of 90% and 93%, respectively.

3 Phil Lord & Chris Miller

The secret to Phil Lord and Chris Miller’s trendy motion pictures is their humorous pen and direction. The duo’s humor has been showcased in different motion picture formats, yielding the same captivating results.

Lord and Miller proved their versatility after adding 21 Jump Street and 22 Jump Streetto their directorial filmography. The reception for their live-action motion pictures is on par with their critically acclaimed animated films Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs andThe Lego Movie.

2 Brad Bird

After collecting a cult following for his film The Iron Giant, Brad Bird went on to direct the Pixar staples The Incredibles and Ratatouille. These films were huge successes and inspired massive followings. Shortly after, the filmmaker tested his talents in the live-action format and was just as successful.

Brad Bird shepherded Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol, the installment most credited for re-energizing the series. Under Bird’s direction, Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol became the highest-grossing entry in the franchise at the time and is still going strong to this day.

1 Robert Zemeckis

Robert Zemeckis is the owner of possibly one of the most eclectic filmographies in Hollywood. As a result of his mentorship from Steven Spielberg, Robert Zemeckis is responsible for some of Tinseltown’s most iconic blockbuster hits like the Back to the Future series and Forrest Gump. The creator also sat in the director’s seat for The Polar Express, A Christmas Carol, and other animated projects.

Zemeckis’ knack for innovation landed him in animation, and the director is constantly pushing the industry towards revolutionary methods in storytelling. His Who Framed Roger Rabbitpicture was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry for its groundbreaking feats and cultural impact.

