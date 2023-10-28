It's no secret that horror is - and always has been - a remarkably popular genre within the medium of film. Even back before films had dialogue, audiences liked to get scared by movies, and filmmakers seemed equally keen to provide such on-screen frights. The horror genre continued to have innovative and creative films within it as the decades went on, and viewers found themselves potentially desensitized to what had been scary before.

As such, it's clearly a genre that many filmmakers find worthy of exploring, whether they choose to specialize in horror (see David Cronenberg or Wes Craven), or whether they'd prefer to explore it on occasion (like Stanley Kubrick with The Shining or Peter Jackson with his earlier, pre-Lord of the Rings films). Yet some filmmakers have stayed away from it entirely, as is their right of course. Some of the most notable ones are shown below, with the definition of what qualifies as horror being sourced exclusively from Letterboxd genre tags, for consistency.

10 Quentin Tarantino

The closest Quentin Tarantino got to making a horror movie was probably 2015's The Hateful Eight, given its constant tension, confined and wintry setting, and some overall influences from John Carpenter's The Thing. Elsewhere, his movies do often get remarkably violent and are unafraid to function as thrillers where no character ever seems truly safe, but the famed director/very passionate film buff has never made something classifiable as full-blown horror.

But at the same time, Tarantino's movies can be very funny in parts, even though few could be called full-on comedies (besides perhaps Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Pulp Fiction, the latter being a particularly dark comedy). He breaks down genre conventions and often makes movies that go through a wide array of emotions, ensuring that his films are occasionally horrifying, albeit never horror movies in the traditional sense.

9 Wong Kar-wai

While Wong Kar-wai's style is very different from Tarantino's, he rose to prominence around the same time, and is similarly willing to explore various genres within the confines of one movie. Early films of his often blended crime and action genres with arthouse elements, and one of his most recent efforts - The Grandmaster - can also be described as an artistic action film.

His most well-regarded movies tend to deal with themes of love, heartbreak, and loneliness, as demonstrated by Chungking Express, In the Mood for Love, and Happy Together. He's even explored the sci-fi genre with the ambitious 2046, so the idea of him doing something horror-related doesn't feel too outlandish. His richly atmospheric and bold visuals might well blend with a horror-centered story to striking effect, and would perhaps scratch the same itch that the best Dario Argento movies do.

8 Hayao Miyazaki

Hayao Miyazaki's filmography is one of the best and most consistent of all time. Across 40+ years, he's directed 12 movies, with 2023's The Boy and the Heron being his most recent (and his first release in a decade). Though not all of these movies are definitively definable as works of fantasy, that is the genre he explores the most, with certain films of his having more overt fantastical themes and visuals than others.

The entire medium/genre of anime has seen its fair share of great horror-themed stories, but as of yet, none have come from Miyazaki himself. It's unlikely he ever will make a horror film, especially if he does retire soon (it's something he's said he'll do before, though it's yet to stick). Still, certain films of his are unafraid to get dark and perhaps even nightmarish in parts, meaning there are sequences that can unsettle within his films, even if none belong to the horror genre.

7 Christopher Nolan

What's the best way to describe the filmography of Christopher Nolan? It's possible to say that many - though not all - of his films tend to feature action scenes and/or science fiction elements. His movies are dense and sometimes a little hard to follow, though this can also make them exciting and rewarding to revisit. Another thing that jumps out is the fact that many of his films share actors, particularly when it comes to frequent collaborators like Michael Caine and Cillian Murphy.

He likes to make movies that are thrilling, but nothing he's done is technically a horror movie, at least not yet. Like many filmmakers, it's possible to point to certain parts of his movies feeling like they belong in horror movies. The Joker in The Dark Knight gives most slasher movie villains a run for their money when it comes to inspiring terror, and some of the most intensely psychological moments in Oppenheimer(following the creation of the atomic bomb) felt suitably nightmarish, too.

6 The Coen Brothers

The Coen Brothers - a filmmaking duo comprising Joel and Ethan Coen - have a sometimes dark, sometimes outlandish sense of humor that's found throughout much of their filmography. They're similarly keen on making various crime-related movies, too, with comedy and crime sometimes crossing over (as in the case of Raising Arizona), with other crime movies of theirs remaining more serious (like No Country for Old Men).

No Country for Old Men's primary antagonist, Anton Chigurh, does feel like he could be the central villain in a horror movie, and the brothers' film about the darker side of Hollywood, Barton Fink, arguably approaches psychological horror territory in its final act. But to date, nothing within the Coen Brothers' filmography is explicitly a horror movie, though it's possible to imagine them making one someday; stranger things have happened.

5 John Ford

Unlike some of the previously mentioned directors, it's not too shocking that John Ford never directed a horror movie, at least on the surface. After all, his name is most commonly associated with the Western genre, and he's also well-regarded for his many collaborations with John Wayne. And when it came to making Westerns, war films, and even dramedies, Ford was undoubtedly a master of his craft, and therefore it's fair to say that it could well have been for the best he didn't turn to horror.

But owing to the sheer number of movies John Ford directed, it's surprising to look over them all and see that not a single one was a horror film. He began directing during the silent era (many of those films are now considered lost, sadly) and continued working as a filmmaker until a few years before his passing in 1973. He amassed more than 100 directorial credits over decades spent making movies, and when taking that into account, the lack of anything horror-related is at least a little surprising.

4 Martin Scorsese

If his short films are to be counted, then he's made precisely one work of horror in his career, at least according to Letterboxd. That short's called The Big Shave, and it runs for a grisly and unsettling six minutes, showing a man shaving his face with disastrous results. Elsewhere, Cape Fear is a particularly intense thriller that some may also consider a work of horror, though Letterboxd has designated it with "crime" and "thriller" genre tags; that one might be up for debate.

3 Akira Kurosawa

Akira Kurosawa was a legendary filmmaker who specialized in making historical dramas/epics, action-packed movies featuring samurai, and even the odd crime thriller here and there. There are also a handful of titles in his filmography that stand out for not really fitting into any of these categories, like the 1975 Russia-set adventure movie, Dersu Uzala, and the sometimes unsettling, sometimes awe-inspiring journey into Kurosawa's own dreams from 1990, understandably titled Dreams.

The latter might be the closest he got to making a horror movie, given some of the sequences contained within Dreams feel more like nightmares. His crime movies were suspenseful, and an epic like Ran also has some confronting and violent imagery, but the Japanese filmmaker stayed away from making something wholly horror for the duration of his half-century-long directorial career.

2 Andrei Tarkovsky

Though Andrei Tarkovsky tackled various genres within his tragically short body of work, his films do all have an undeniable style. It'd be possible to watch an Andrei Tarkovsky film even without seeing the opening or end credits and know that it was directed by him. His work is characterized by having dreamlike, sometimes surreal atmospheres, plenty of long shots, and stories that are sometimes vague and often slow-paced.

He didn't make a horror film in his career, but it wouldn't have been out of the ordinary if he had. He could capture the kind of mood or overall feeling that the best slower-paced horror movies out there are often capable of letting viewers experience. He passed away at only 54 years of age in 1986, meaning that no one will ever know for sure what a Tarkovsky-directed horror movie could've looked like.

1 Wes Anderson

With his movies about family drama, bittersweet coming-of-age narratives, and Bill Murray, Wes Anderson tends to stay pretty far away from the horror genre overall. That might be for the best, because his style does fit in with more emotional, less suspenseful sorts of stories. His movies can be sweet or a little more hard-edged at times, but his visual style is warm and inviting, and his characters are - more often than not - endearing.

But why not mention him here? A Wes Anderson horror movie would be fascinating, after all. To see that meticulous style with his use of color, love of symmetry, and attention-grabbing camera movements combined with a horror-focused story would be wild. It might not be good or even effective, but it would be interesting, and Anderson has the kind of auteur status where he'd likely get funding for a horror movie if he wanted to make one. Wes Anderson probably won't ever make a horror movie, but if he did, it could be kind of awesome to bear witness to.

