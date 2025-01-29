Since the awards' first installment in 1929, the Academy Award for Best Director is pretty much the biggest honor that a filmmaker in not only Hollywood but the entire international film industry can earn. Throughout the Oscars' history, the vast majority of Best Director nominees have earned another nomination at some point (whether it's in the same category or a different one). There are only ten whose Best Director nod was the only one they ever got.

It's worth noting that a couple of these directors did go on to win Honorary Awards for their trajectory, but they only received one nomination in competitive categories throughout their careers. For the most part, these are filmmakers of varying levels of renown who the Academy decided to honor only on one occasion. From forgotten artists from Classical Hollywood times to celebrated foreign directors, these are the ten Best Director nominees and recipients who never got another nomination in any category.

10 Delbert Mann

Nominated for 'Marty' (1955) (Won)

Image via United Artists

He may not have been groundbreaking, but seeing as he's rarely ever talked about nowadays, it's fair to call Delbert Mann a tragically underappreciated director from Hollywood's Golden Age. He was mostly a television and theater man, industries in which he earned enough success to make his big Hollywood break, but he learned how to perfectly apply the low-budget magic of the small screen to the silver screen.

Mann's sole Oscar nod and win came as a reward for his exceptional direction of 1956's Best Picture recipient, Marty. Some think it's one of the more forgettable Best Picture winners of Hollywood's Golden Age; others think it's among the most endearing. Outside of that, Mann made other underappreciated films like Separate Tables and Middle of the Night. He definitely excelled the most on the stage and the small screen, but he was also a great filmmaker.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Marty Release Date June 10, 1955 Stream Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH RENT BUY

Cast Ernest Borgnine , Betsy Blair, Esther Minciotti, Karen Steele Runtime 90 minutes Writers Paddy Chayefsky

9 Adrian Lyne

Nominated for 'Fatal Attraction' (1987)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Adrian Lyne was once the master of erotic dramas in Hollywood, making films like Flashdance and Indecent Proposal. However, the movie that earned him his sole Oscar nomination was the '80s classic Fatal Attraction. He may no longer be at the level that he once was—his most recent movie is the panned Deep Water—but his sexually charged and often aesthetically playful films from the past remain a really powerful legacy.

As for Fatal Attraction, it's one of the most essential erotic movies for those looking to explore the genre a bit more deeply and earned another five Oscar nods in 1988 aside from Directing, including Best Picture. Lyne's visual work is delightfully fun and sometimes even a bit experimental. His stories tend to expertly straddle the line between being artsy and just plain steamy, and if there's anything that his fans would love, it's for him to return to the director's chair with the same level of dedication that he had when he received Academy Award love.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Fatal Attraction Release Date September 18, 1987 Runtime 119 Minutes Cast Michael Douglas, Glenn Close , Anne Archer, Ellen Hamilton Latzen, Stuart Pankin, Ellen Foley Writers James Dearden

8 Robert Mulligan

Nominated for 'To Kill a Mockingbird' (1962)

Image via Universal Studios

Robert Mulligan was—and still is—often critiqued for not having a particularly strong or consistent aesthetic style, which has barred him from being considered an auteur from his time. But something he did much better than most was telling rich, powerful stories and letting them play out naturally on the screen. This approach was proved by his most popular and acclaimed film, the beloved classic To Kill a Mockingbird, one of the best courtroom dramas of all time.

To Kill a Mockingbird is one of the best films of the '60s, and it deservedly won three Oscars and was nominated for five others (including Best Picture), but it wasn't the only exceptional film that Mulligan directed. He's also behind the Palme d'Or-nominated The Nickel Ride, the underrated coming-of-age Summer of '42, and the Tony Curtis dramedy The Great Impostor. Mulligan was a director who defied norms, and although he may not be considered an auteur, he's still pretty underappreciated.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 To Kill A Mockingbird Release Date December 25, 1962 Stream Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming Cast Gregory Peck, John Megna, Frank Overton, Rosemary Murphy, Ruth White, Brock Peters Runtime 129 minutes Writers Harper Lee, Horton Foote

7 Paul Greengrass

Nominated for 'United 93' (2006)

Image via Universal Pictures

Best known for his signature shaky-cam shooting style, Paul Greengrass has a lot more going for him than just his unique visual style. He's a fantastic action filmmaker, having re-defined the spy action genre with The Bourne Supremacy and The Bourne Ultimatum, as well as a seasoned thriller-maker, having made the Oscar-lauded Captain Phillips and United 93.

It was the latter, a real-time account of what happened aboard one of the planes hijacked during 9/11 and one of the most intense movies based on true events, that earned Greengrass his sole Best Director nod. He has come remarkably close to getting one on other occasions, especially with Captain Phillips, but without much luck. Not everyone can get on board with his shaky cam, but those who like it will appreciate how intimate and intense his stories can be.