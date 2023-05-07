There's nothing like a bizarre, head-scratching movie to enjoy when you feel like being challenged by a film. It's always fun and entertaining to laugh at a strange movie's offbeat shenanigans, or stop and ponder over a complex surrealist piece and its nuanced messaging.

There are plenty of directors who have dedicated their careers to making movies that people tend to consider truly weird. From Yorgos Lanthimos to Charlie Kaufman, these are artists that know that sometimes, people don't want films that are super easy to follow. As proof, people on Reddit love to talk about their favorite directors with weird filmographies.

10 Guy Maddin

Image via IFC Films

One of Canada's most experimental and underrated directors, Guy Maddin has been carefully building one of the weirdest filmographies out there since the late 1980s, and he still deserves much more praise than he gets.

From the blend of fantasy and memory in his semi-documentary love letter to his hometown, My Winnipeg, to his avant-garde recreation of the filmmaking style of the silent era in Brand Upon the Brain!, Maddin is an artist that's constantly crafting films that "are all his own", as perfectly put by wYoming_0.

9 David Cronenberg

Few directors have an understanding of horror quite as acute as that of David Cronenberg. Heralded as the main originator of body horror, his filmmaking style is very much an acquired taste, but each of his movies are a highly rewarding experience if you give them a shot.

Cronenberg has so many weird films that it would be much faster to list the movies of his that are not strange. Fans like DrScientist812 consider his body of work "a truly perverse delight" and wouldn't have it any other way. If what you're looking for is a bizarre horror extravaganza that really gets your heart pumping and your head thinking, Cronenberg has got you covered.

8 John Waters

Image via New Line Cinema

If cult cinema is the absolute sensation that it is today, that's largely thanks to the legendary John Waters, one of Hollywood's most transgressive directors of all time.

Waters's Pink Flamingos needs no introduction, as the quintessential delightfully shocking subversive masterpiece that all its fans consider it to be. That's not where the director's merits stop, though. He's not a master of the craft in any traditional sense, but all his works have an unparalleled originality and shock value and, like beatnikbedlam would put it, "they're tongue in cheek about it" in all the best ways.

7 Yorgos Lanthimos

Image via Element Pictures

Yorgos Lanthimos is relatively new to the directing scene, having started out with some dance videos and small features in his native Greece. His career didn't really take off until 2009's Dogtooth, which highlighted the inviting but bizarre imagination that made him the household name that he is today.

The director has gone on to make critically acclaimed film after critically acclaimed film, among which the Oscar-nominated The Lobster and The Favourite stand out. He has become well known for his highly imaginative and deeply strange worlds, inhabited by stories that never cease to ask provocative philosophical questions. A now-deleted Reddit user encapsulates Lanthimos in the best possible word: "Weird".

6 Quentin Dupieux

Quentin Dupieux's most popular movie, Rubber, tells the story of a rubber tire who goes on a killing spree in the desert with the best possible mixture of horror and camp. If this doesn't tell you everything you need to know about the filmmaker, nothing will.

There's so-bad-they're-good movies, and then there's B-movies that are so intentionally ridiculous, silly, and off-the-wall that they seem absolutely genius. Dupieux's filmography belongs to that latter group, and are often a reminder not to take things too seriously. All he wants to do is make people laugh and have an awesome with what viewers like SorrowOfMoldovia would fittingly describe as "some pretty trippy movies".

5 Terry Gilliam

Image via Universal Pictures

You probably would be surprised that an alum of Monty Python, the famous British comedy troupe, would go on to make films as mind-bendingly bizarre as those that Terry Gilliam directs.

From the strangely comedic criticism of bureaucratization and social alienation in Brazil, to the exploration of drugs and counterculture in Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, Gilliam's films are loaded with thought-provoking meaning conveyed through goofy comedic tones. As sidvicarious states, the director makes some really confusing films, "but damn if [they aren't] awesome".

4 Luis Buñuel

Image via Les Grands Films Classiques

Any director who has ever made use of surrealism in their movies owes it to Luis Buñuel. In collaboration with the famous Spanish artist Salvador Dalí, Bueñuel made Un Chien Andalou, arguably the first noteworthy surrealist film of all time.

After producing this landmark in the history of art, Buñuel continued to define and redefine cinematic surrealism with each new masterpiece that he made, the likes of which include The Young and the Damned and The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie. Many filmmakers deserve to be counted among the best of all time, and to cite decadentrebel, "Buñuel is up there for sure".

3 Alejandro Jodorowsky

Anyone who enjoys surrealist films is bound to have at least heard the name of Alejandro Jodorowsky. The man has done it all: He's a filmmaker, a novelist, a comic book writer, a sculptor, a philosopher, a mime... You get the idea.

You'd expect a man with such a varied life to make the most varied of movies, and you'd be right. Jodorowsky is known for his highly violent and graphic films, impenetrable intellectual style, and transgressive political and religious critiques. A master of provocation and dreamscapes, all it takes is to watch The Holy Mountain (one of the most psychedelic films of all time) to see what makes this director so famous. His work operates on "dream logic and tarot symbolism" as Superheroicguy explains, but even those labels don't begin to make it easier to understand.

2 Charlie Kaufman

Image via Netflix

The now iconic Charlie Kaufman got his start in Hollywood as a screenwriter, penning legendary scripts like that of Being John Malkovich, his debut. He didn't start directing until much later with Synecdoche, New York, and already he has cemented himself as one of the most exciting authorial voices in modern American cinema.

The best artist to keep up with Kaufman's absurdist and profoundly philosophical imagination is Kaufman himself, resulting in some absolute head-scratchers that are always fun to try and figure out. His other two works, Anomalisa and I'm Thinking of Ending Things, are more of the offbeat existentialist bliss that the auteur's fans have fallen in love with. Redditors like liberalize would argue that he's mostly an "amazing screenwriter", but others would content that his directing game is just as strong.

1 David Lynch

Not many directors have built a style so distinctive that it becomes a whole new term added to the dictionary, but David Lynch is by no means your typical director. Those who love the Lynchian love movies with mysterious dreamlike environments, surreal juxtapositions of the sinister and the mundane, and strange imagery imbued with deep but confusing meaning.

As ConradBHart42 accurately states, Lynch is "the poster boy for weird films". The director has revolutionized the art of making puzzling movies, creating the likes of Eraserhead and Mulholland Dr. For those looking to get started on strange cinema, there's no better place to start than with Lynch.

NEXT:The Best Experimental Horror Movies of All Time