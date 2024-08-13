Disaster films are a great many. Many release, and of those many, plenty feature cringeworthy dialogue, unbelievable performances, and unrealistic scenarios. However, many viewers who watch disaster films don't watch them for their accuracy or believability; rather, as viewers, we watch disaster films to experience a thrill that we would otherwise not experience in real-time. The thrill of it all is what engages viewers and captures their attention, and reasonably so—after all, how often do viewers experience a tsunami?

As mentioned before, plenty of disaster films are just plain cheesy. Sometimes, it's hard to get into the adrenaline-rushing thrill of it, so sometimes these films tend to do rather poorly. However, there are exceptions. Out of these exceptions, classics and fan-favorites are born. Others continue to remain a mystery to the ordinary viewer. But of those that are believable and thrilling to watch, these films feature exceptionally great acting that cannot be found elsewhere.

10 'Fukushima 50' (2020)

Directed by Setsurō Wakamatsu

Close

On March 11, 2011, at directly 2:46 p.m., an earthquake of 9.1 magnitude struck Japan. This caused a tsunami, which in turn struck the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant. The flooding led to a loss of power within the nuclear reactor, and damage was caused to the reactor. Workers on duty at the time were in charge of cleaning up the mess through a process called venting, and this was led by shift supervisor Toshio Izaki (Koichi Sato).

Fukushima 50 is based on a real story of the meltdown of the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant. All of the actors did a great job in the film, making for a believable reenactment on how the power plant employees would have felt and reacted. Additionally, Sato performed well, as he was the reason for the serious tone behind the story. His concerns and fears for his people could be felt through the screen, and no reenactment could have been performed better than those in Fukushima 50.

Watch on Tubi

9 'World War Z' (2013)

Directed by Marc Forster

Image via Paramount Pictures

Gerry Lane (Brad Pitt) escapes with his family to Newark when zombies invade Philadelphia. Formerly a United Nations investigator, Gerry agrees to help find the origin of the virus so that the U.S. may combat the outbreak effectively.

When people and film fanatics talk about disaster movies, World War Z is hardly ever mentioned, unless it's a dig at the movie itself (it should be noted the film was fairly successful upon release, and got good reviews). Despite the relative lack of interest in World War Z these days, it starred Brad Pitt, one of the most popular actors in the 20th and 21st centuries. Known for his excellent performances in The Departed, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, and Interview with the Vampire, it’s no wonder that Brad Pitt was able to bring a dramatic performance to the zombie film.

World War Z Based on the novel by Max Brooks, World War Z tells the story of a world ravaged by a zombie virus. Former United Nations investigator Gerry Lane (Brad Pitt) braves the apocalypse in search of a cure. He is tasked with finding the point of origin of the virus in order to synthesize a vaccine, reluctantly doing so in exchange for his family's safety. His search takes him around the world, where he witnesses all the devastation of the apocalypse. Release Date June 20, 2013 Director Marc Forster Cast Brad Pitt , Mireille Enos , Daniella Kertesz , James Badge Dale , Ludi Boeken , Matthew Fox

Watch on Netflix

8 'Don’t Look Up' (2021)

Directed by Adam McKay

Image via Netflix

Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), a doctoral candidate in astronomy, discovers a comet. Her professor, Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio), confirms that this is in fact a comet—one that is doomed to collide with Earth and cause extinction.

So Don’t Look Up might not be the dramatic and emotional disaster film that other films are; it doesn’t make it any less of a disaster film as the characters face impending doom that is out of their reach. Don’t Look Up is filled with plenty of veteran actors. However, this is where Leonardo DiCaprio shines and his veteran acting experiences come into play. Having played a multitude of characters, ranging from serious roles to more comedic ones, DiCaprio has singlehandedly proven that he is an unbelievably versatile actor. Mixing comedy with his dramatic performance, DiCaprio—combined with Jennifer Lawrence’s funny and smart performance—creates a surprisingly realistic film. Sure, disaster is on the way, and the Earth is bound to reach its doom, but life goes on—unfortunately.

Watch on Netflix

7 'The Poseidon Adventure' (1972)

Directed by Ronald Neame

Image via 20th Century Fox

On luxury ocean liner SS Poseidon, meant to be retired, is heading to Athens. The new owner of the liner decides to cut costs, and to save money, he insists on going at its full speed. On the liner, there is a variety of different passengers enjoying their time. Then one night, when the guests gather in the dining hall, an undersea earthquake strikes, leading to a tsunami that hits the ship and flips it upside down. Now, the only way to safety is to go up—which is down.

The Poseidon Adventure is a classic disaster film, one that viewers can't help but come back to watch for the great performances. Every actor cast in the film headlined by Gene Hackman did a commendable job, providing a believable performance of a tragedy striking a community attempting to survive against near-impossible odds. It's no wonder that The Poseidon Adventure won several awards including two Oscars, with Shelley Winters picking up a Best Supporting Actress prize.

The Poseidon Adventure A group of passengers must embark on a harrowing struggle for survival after a rogue wave capsizes their cruise ship at sea. Release Date December 13, 1972 Director Ronald Neame , Irwin Allen Cast Gene Hackman , Ernest Borgnine , Red Buttons , Carol Lynley , Roddy McDowall , Stella Stevens

Watch on Apple TV+

6 'Twister' (1996)

Directed by Jan de Bont

Image via Warner Bros.

Jo Harding (Helen Hunt), having experienced an F5 tornado firsthand, leads a team of storm chasers so that she can potentially revolutionize tornado research. She and her ex-husband Bill (Bill Paxton) join together once more to chase tornadoes raging through Oklahoma so that they can achieve their idea. However, with each storm they chase, they face greater and greater risks.

Twister is one of the most popular disaster films of the century. While plenty of disaster films focus on the solo, sometimes isolated, experiences of people, Twister zones in on the community aspect of disaster films and what happens when people work together to achieve something greater. The cast of the film performed well, creating a real sense of community between the characters.

Watch on MAX

5 'The Wave' (2015)

Directed by Roar Uthaug

Close

Kristian Eikjord (Kristoffer Joner) is a geologist working his last day in Geiranger before the big move to Stavanger with his family. However, while everyone else is prepared to move, Kristian has an epiphany about the disappearing groundwater detected by the mountain sensors. This forces him back to his old job where he attempts to investigate the cause, and though he brings up genuine and legitimate concerns, his former boss only agrees to keep an eye on the sensors. Due to his outburst, Kristian and his family have to stay in Geiranger another night. While Kristian and his daughter stay at their emptied home, he examines older documents on previous avalanches, and to his horror, he realizes that the same thing is happening in Geiranger. A rockslide occurs, a tsunami hurls toward the small town, and Kristian and his family must try to survive the massive way coming their way.

The Wave is a Norwegian film that has incredibly believable acting, especially from Kristoffer Joner and Ane Dahl Torp. Joner puts on a believable display of panic setting in when he realizes that the entire town is in danger. This is especially the case for The Wave’s sequel, where Joner’s character develops PTSD, this being obvious in the uncertainty, hesitation, and fear that can be seen on his face. As for Torp, she does significantly well in the role of a mother whose one and only concern is her children, especially when her voice is filled with desperation as she begs Kristian to take their daughter to safety. Both Joner and Torp make for an emotional duo, whose on-screen love feels real.

Watch on Netflix

4 'Train to Busan' (2016)

Directed by Yeon Sang-ho

Image via Next Entertainment World

Workaholic Seok-woo (Gong Yoo) embarks on a train to Busan with his estranged daughter Su-an (Kim Su-an) so that she can spend her birthday with her mother. However, soon after the train’s departure, a few passengers are infected with a virus that turns them into zombies. Seok-woo must protect his daughter at all costs.

Gong Yoo has proven himself, time and time again, to be an excellent actor. His performances in Goblin and Squid Game prove that he is a versatile actor, going from an estranged and distant father who clearly loves his daughter to a broken man who has relived his trauma for centuries to a cynical businessman. And while the other main cast of characters and actors do exceptionally well, Gong Yoo really pulls the movie together. In Train to Busan, viewers are in for an emotional ride as they witness Gong Yoo become a loving father who will do anything for his daughter, even if it means sacrificing himself. Such a performance will bring viewers to tears—undoubtedly.