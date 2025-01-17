Disaster movies come in many variations. But whether it's a devastating natural disaster or an impending world-ending meteor on a direct collision course with Earth, they're always gripping and entertaining to watch, at least from the comfort of your home or at a local cinema to enjoy those immersive special effects.

Disaster movies have always been a popular subgenre for their ability to grip an audience. They may be exaggerated or, at times, unbelievable, but there's just something about them that effortlessly keeps people coming back for more. Over the last 25 years, catastrophic features like The Impossible's retelling of one of the worst tsunamis on record and the fictionalized San Andreas that saw Dwayne Johnson up against a colossal California-wide earthquake have become just two examples of disaster films that could be considered some of the most gripping go-to's in the genre. They're not everybody's cup of tea, but for those who like an edge-of-your-seat viewing experience, these ten are some of the best from the last two and a half decades of disastrous cinema.

10 '2012' (2009)

Directed by Roland Emmerich

Image via Columbia Pictures

2012 was the year the world was rumored to end. The planet's apparent impending doom was no secret, and many an exaggerated depiction was made of the year the world was theorized to end as we knew it. One of the most memorable, for reasons good and bad, depictions of the fate that never was came three years before from director Roland Emmerich.

The appropriately named 2012 may have suffered from poor pacing, but as a disaster movie, it's arguably one of the best "throw everything at the viewers all at once" features. A lot happens, and there are times when the death and destruction are nonstop. But from the eruption of the Yellowstone supervolcano to mega-tsunamis, 2012's special effects make it one of the most cheesily enjoyable disaster features of the last twenty-five years. It just could have benefitted from a little more focus on something other than the constant impending threat of the end of days.

9 'The Day After Tomorrow' (2004)

Directed by Roland Emmerich

Image via 20th Century Fox

Disaster movies tend to follow one rule: cause as much destruction as possible and destroy anything in the path of the disaster. Because of this, they aren't widely known for their unique plots or out-of-this-world storytelling capabilities. In circumstances like this, movies rely primarily on their visuals and ability to sell the destruction they're depicting on screen. The Day After Tomorrow somewhat falls into this category.

Overall, this 2004 feature starring a young Jake Gyllenhaal and Emmy Rossum is not a bad watch from a visual standpoint. In fact, it has some of the best use of camera angles and wide shots to really capture the scale and magnitude of what's happening on screen. The film's dialogue and character development may falter in places. However, in regards to being one of the best disaster movies of the last twenty-five years, its cinematography and direction surrounding its visual storytelling are up there as some of the most impressive, and ever since hitting streaming, people can't get enough of it.

8 'San Andreas' (2015)

Directed by Brad Peyton

Image Via Warner Bros.

San Andreas may not be the highest-rated disaster movie of all time, but there's no denying it's a fun watch. The movie's impressive visuals and special effects effortlessly depict mayhem in the wake of multiple high-magnitude earthquakes, leaving audiences wondering how the ensuing carnage will come to an end.

The movie follows members of a separated family as they attempt to find each other through the destruction, with a side plot thrown into the mix here and there. For some, it may not appear as anything more than just another action-packed feature with Dwayne Johnson. However, as a disaster movie, it does exactly what a film of its kind should: cause chaos with a dramatized natural disaster.

7 'The Perfect Storm' (2000)

Directed by Wolfgang Petersen