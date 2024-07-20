There’s something oddly cathartic about disaster movies. Whether it’s the sheer thrill of seeing mass destruction unfold onscreen or because of the emotional depths that these movies (sometimes) uncover in their characters, the disaster film genre has proven to be a popular part of the cinematic landscape. And if you’re a disaster movie fan, Max has some great options for you to choose from, ranging from action thrillers to comedies. The disasters at the heart of these films may be earthquakes, epidemics, or straight-up apocalypses, but one thing they all have in common is that they’re wildly entertaining. Read on for our selection of the best disaster movies you can stream on Max right now.

'Twister' (1996)

Rotten Tomatoes: 66% | IMDb: 6.5/10

Directed by Speed filmmaker Jan de Bont, Twister is a disaster thriller film written by Michael Crichton and Anne-Marie Martin and produced by Steven Spielberg. The film follows Jo Harding, a meteorologist, and her estranged husband, Bill, who lead a rag-tag team of daring storm chasers to install a storm warning system in the middle of violent tornado outbreaks in Oklahoma. Helen Hunt stars as Jo Harding and Bill Paxton as her soon-to-be ex-husband Bill, leading an ensemble cast that also stars Jami Gertz, Cary Elwes, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Alan Ruck, and Lois Smith. Released in 1996, Twister was a big success at the box office and became the second-highest-grossing film of the year, joining the ranks of hit titles like Scream and Independence Day. The disaster thriller film also earned a positive reception from critics, with two Academy Award nominations for its visual effects and sound. Often considered a classic, Twister is also noteworthy as one of the first films released on a DVD format. A standalone sequel, titled Twisters, is now out, which stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, and Anthony Ramos and is directed by Lee Isaac Chung.

'Greenland' (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes: 78% | IMDb: 6.4/10

Greenland is an apocalyptic survival disaster thriller produced by and starring Gerard Butler. The film was directed by Ric Roman Waugh and written by Chris Sparling. The movie’s plot follows a family fighting for survival while a planet-destroying comet races towards the Earth. Besides Butler in the lead role, the film also stars Morena Baccarin, Roger Dale Floyd, Scott Glenn, David Denman, and Hope Davis. Largely thanks to its bonkers visual effects, Greenland proved quite popular with audiences at the time of its release. The film also received generally favorable reviews from critics, with praise for its performances, emotional depth, and sheer sense of spectacle. The movie may not have much to offer in terms of plot, but Greenland’s explosive action is still entertaining enough to make up for those flaws. A sequel, titled Greenland: Migration, is currently in the pipeline, with most of the original cast reprising their roles.

'San Andreas' (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes: 49% | IMDb: 6.1/10

San Andreas Release Date May 29, 2015 Director Brad Peyton Actors Dwayne Johnson, Carla Gugino, Alexandra Daddario, Ioan Gruffudd, Archie Panjabi, Paul Giamatti Run Time 1 hr 54 min

San Andreas is a 2015 disaster action film starring Dwayne Johnson and directed by Brad Peyton, who is best known for directing another Johnson film, Journey 2: The Mysterious Island. The film centers on the devastation caused by a massive earthquake along the eponymous fault line in California, destroying cities along the West Coast. Johnson stars as Raymond "Ray" Gaines, a chief rescue helicopter pilot with the Los Angeles Fire Department trying to locate and save his daughter. Besides Johnson, the movie also stars Carla Gugino, Alexandra Daddario, Ioan Gruffudd, Archie Panjabi, and Paul Giamatti. On its release, San Andreas gained positive reception from genre fans and was a box-office success. However, it received mixed reviews from critics despite praise for Johnson and Gugino’s performances and the film's visual effects. San Andreas is also known for popularizing the reprisal of The Mamas and the Papas’ song “California Dreamin'” by Robot Koch & Delhia de France and Sia. In 2021, Johnson announced that a sequel of San Andreas was in the works.

'Daybreak' (1993)

Rotten Tomatoes: 43% | IMDb: 5.0/10

Daybreak Run Time 1 hr 31 min Director Stephen Tolkin Release Date May 8, 1993 Actors Cuba Gooding Jr., Moira Kelly, Omar Epps, Martha Plimpton

Written and directed by Stephen Tolkin, Daybreak is a 1993 sci-fi thriller based on Alan Bowne’s 1987 Off-Broadway play Beirut. Set in a totalitarian near-future America devastated by a deadly sexually transmitted disease, the film follows a pair of vigilantes who take a stand against the oppressive government. The movie stars Moira Kelly, Cuba Gooding Jr., Martha Plimpton, and Omar Epps was originally released as a TV movie. Though it received largely favorable reviews at the time of its premiere, Daybreak is a sorely underappreciated '90s film. The movie’s plot builds on the AIDS-related paranoia of its time, but the allegory is presented with subtlety and care that allows the story to become about more than just the disease at its center. And that’s also why the film is still so watchable. Daybreak’s fundamental message about authority and rebellion is as relevant today as it was when the movie first aired on HBO.

'Deep Blue Sea' (1999)

Rotten Tomatoes: 60% | IMDb:​​​​​​​ 5.9/10

Deep Blue Sea Release Date July 28, 1999 Director Renny Harlin Cast Samuel L. Jackson Thomas Jane , Saffron Burrows , LL Cool J , Michael Rapaport , Stellan Skarsgård Runtime 105

Directed by Die Hard 2 filmmaker Renny Harlin, Deep Blue Sea is a 1999 sci-fi disaster film about a shark attack. The movie follows a team of scientists in an isolated underwater research facility experimenting with mako sharks to find a cure for Alzheimer’s. But when several genetically engineered sharks go on a rampage and flood the facility, the researchers race against time to save lives and their work. The movie stars Saffron Burrows, Thomas Jane, Samuel L. Jackson, Michael Rapaport, Stellan Skarsgård, and LL Cool J. Deep Blue Sea was the second shark film of 1999 after Shark Attack and led to a film series of the same name that includes two direct-to-video sequels, Deep Blue Sea 2, released in 2018, and Deep Blue Sea 3, released in 2020. When it premiered, Deep Blue Sea was critiqued for its lack of original concept and B-movie stereotypes but was a commercial success at the time. Retrospectively, this disaster horror film has been re-evaluated as an entertaining shark film with innovative action pieces and memorable death scenes.

'After Earth' (2013)

Rotten Tomatoes: 12% | IMDb:​​​​​​​ 4.8/10

A post-apocalyptic disaster film, After Earth was directed and co-produced by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan, who also co-wrote the script with Gary Whitta. The film is loosely based on an original story by Will Smith, who also produces and stars in the film alongside his son, Jaden Smith. After Earth takes place 1000 years in the future after a massive environmental catastrophe has caused humans to evacuate the planet and move to a space colony. The plot focuses on a father-son duo who crash-land on Earth while escaping a dangerous predator and are forced to work together to find a way out of the strange and uncharted terrain they find themselves in, all while defending themselves from deadly mutated animals. After Earth was largely panned by reviewers, who criticized the story, visuals, and performances, but the film still managed to score well at the box office, largely thanks to Smith’s massive popularity at the time.

'Melancholia' (2011)

Rotten Tomatoes: 80% | IMDb:​​​​​​​ 7.1/10

Written and directed by Lars von Trier, Melancholia is a sci-fi drama film that’s essentially a tragicomic opera about the end of the world. The film follows the story of two sisters, Claire and Justine, who experience ups and downs in their relationship when one of them gets married just before a rogue planet is about to collide with the Earth. Kirsten Dunst and Charlotte Gainsbourg star as the sisters Justine and Claire, respectively, leading an ensemble cast that includes Kiefer Sutherland, Alexander Skarsgård, Brady Corbet, Cameron Spurr, Charlotte Rampling, Jesper Christensen, John Hurt, Stellan Skarsgård, and Udo Kier. Melancholia is the second film in von Trier’s Depression Trilogy (unofficial title), preceded by 2009’s Antichrist and followed by 2013’s Nymphomaniac, both of which also stars Gainsbourg. Melancholia premiered at the 2011 Cannes Film Festival, where it earned widespread acclaim for its concept and performances, with Dunst winning the festival’s Best Actress Award. Marked by von Trier’s signature themes of depression and destruction, Melancholia is widely regarded as a masterpiece.

'The Sum of All Fears' (2002)

Rotten Tomatoes: 59% | IMDb:​​​​​​​ 6.4/10

Based on the Tom Clancy novel of the same name, The Sum of All Fears is a spy thriller film directed by Phil Alden Robinson from a screenplay by Paul Attanasio and Daniel Pyne. A reboot of the Jack Ryan film series, the movie stars Ben Affleck in the lead role and follows a plot to trigger a nuclear war between the US and Russia, starting with the detonation of a nuclear weapon in Baltimore. Besides Affleck, the film also stars Morgan Freeman, James Cromwell, Liev Schreiber, and more. When it premiered, The Sum of All Fears wasn’t very well received by critics, generating rather mixed reviews. However, the film proved quite popular with audiences, bringing in over $193 million globally. The movie’s soundtrack and slick cinematography were a big part of what made the film such a hit, even if Affleck didn’t quite embody the Jack Ryan role as well as previous actors Harrison Ford and Alec Baldwin. A stylish movie with a tight storyline, The Sum of All Fears is an exciting spy thriller set in the aftermath of a nuclear disaster with high stakes and higher adrenaline levels.

'Everest' (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes: 73% | IMDb:​​​​​​​ 7.1/10

Everest Release Date September 10, 2015 Director Baltasar Kormakur Cast Jason Clarke , Ang Phula Sherpa , Thomas M. Wright , Martin Henderson , Tom Goodman-Hill , Charlotte Bøving Runtime 150

Based on the 1996 Mount Everest disaster that cost the lives of eight people, Everest is a biographical survival film directed by Baltasar Kormákur and written by William Nicholson and Simon Beaufoy. The movie focuses on two expedition groups as they struggle to survive a deadly blizzard. The film features an ensemble cast that includes Jason Clarke, Jake Gyllenhaal, Josh Brolin, John Hawkes, Robin Wright, and more. Everest premiered at the 2015 Venice International Film Festival, where it received largely favorable reviews from critics. The movie was also a big success at the box office, grossing over $200 million worldwide. A grueling story coupled with breathtaking cinematography, every scene in Everest is a visual delight, even when the events we’re watching unfold are quite painful. The film captures the real dangers of mountain climbing while paying tribute to the people who lost their lives pursuing something very few have ever accomplished.

'Save Yourselves!' (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes: 89% | IMDb: 5.8/10

Save Yourselves! (2020) Release Date October 2, 2020 Director Alex Huston Fischer , Eleanor Wilson Cast Sunita Mani , John Reynolds , Ben Sinclair John Early , Jo Firestone , Gary Richardson Runtime 93

Written and directed by Alex Huston Fischer and Eleanor Wilson, Save Yourselves! is a 2020 sci-fi disaster comedy. The movie stars John Paul Reynolds and Sunita Mani as a couple who head to a remote cabin for an off-the-grid holiday. Unfortunately for them, an alien invasion breaks out during their digital detox, leaving them totally unaware during what may just be the end of the world. Save Yourselves! premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, receiving positive reviews from critics. While the film doesn’t exactly break the mold of disaster movies, its comedic tone and sense of humor make it an entertaining watch nonetheless. Reynolds and Mani’s performances are delightful and relatable, giving this light post-pandemic story the warmth and heart it needs. A series adaptation of the movie is currently in the works, set to arrive on Hulu. If you’re in the mood for an apocalyptic movie that trades doom and gloom for comedy and entertainment, this is the film for you.

