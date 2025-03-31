Why are audiences so fascinated with mass destruction on the big screen? While we never want to experience world-ending threats, city-wide destruction, and natural catastrophes in reality, that doesn't keep us from wanting to see them in cinema. Disaster movies are some of the most profitable films in the entertainment world. They're massive moneymakers, making up some of the highest-grossing movies of the last several decades. Audiences can't seem to get enough of thrilling flicks as they sure couldn't fail to entertain.

While disaster movies aren't for everyone, and yes, there have been plenty of terrible ones recently. But, mostly, they are what they are: fun and endlessly enjoyable crowdpleasers that can be rewatched again and again. They may not always be the most perfect, but some are truly spectacular and deserve a watch. From Michael Bay's Armageddon to James Cameron's Titanic, here are ten iconic disaster movies that are must-watches for fans.

10 'Armageddon' (1998)

Directed by Michael Bay